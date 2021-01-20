Tuesday saw a daily high of 1,610 deaths reported within 28\ndays of a positive Covid test in the UK. In a hard-hitting video the BBC’s Clive Myrie has spent the\nday with medical staff at the Royal London Hospital, where 12 out of 15 floors\nare occupied by Covid patients. Morticians have told him about the impact the pandemic is\nhaving on them. Some of the images in this video may be distressing.
-
The UK's inflation rate surged to 0.6% in December from 0.3% in November, despite Covid curbs that
forced non-essential shops to shut
-
Whole groups of people - particularly
freelancers and self-employed - are
falling through the cracks of Covid-19 support schemes due to out-of-date tax
systems, MPs have said
-
The government has been
urged by its former homelessness adviser, Dame Louise Casey, to extend universal credit increases worth £20 a week beyond the end of March amid the continuing pandemic
-
In Wales, pupils are
waiting to hear how their GCSE, AS and A-level results will be decided after
planned classroom assessments were cancelled due to the latest lockdown
-
And an investigation has begun after a group of politicians drank alcohol on Welsh parliament premises
just days after a ban on pubs came into effect
-
There has been a sharp drop in the number of patients admitted to hospitals in England with heart attacks or heart failure in recent months, with the pandemic thought to be causing
people to stay away
WATCH: 'Although it's our job, this level is taking a toll'
UK inflation jumps despite Covid Christmas curbs
The UK's inflation rate has leapt to 0.6% in December from 0.3% in November despite Covid restrictions forcing non-essential shops to close.
Clothing and transport costs were the main factors behind the rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Although fewer people were travelling during the Christmas period, increased demand for transport pushed up prices – with many people rushing to travel to beat Christmas restrictions.
ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow, said: "Clothing prices put upward pressure on inflation in December, despite some evidence of continued discounting.”
December's rise was slightly higher than many economists' forecasts of 0.5%.
What's happening around the UK this morning?
