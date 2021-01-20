Woman at Waterloo station in London
Travel costs push inflation up despite Covid curbs

Edited by Alice Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. WATCH: 'Although it's our job, this level is taking a toll'

    Video caption: Covid-19: Mortician says deaths have taken a toll

    Tuesday saw a daily high of 1,610 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test in the UK.

    In a hard-hitting video the BBC’s Clive Myrie has spent the day with medical staff at the Royal London Hospital, where 12 out of 15 floors are occupied by Covid patients.

    Morticians have told him about the impact the pandemic is having on them.

    Some of the images in this video may be distressing.

  2. UK inflation jumps despite Covid Christmas curbs

    Travellers wearing masks at a train station
    The UK's inflation rate has leapt to 0.6% in December from 0.3% in November despite Covid restrictions forcing non-essential shops to close.

    Clothing and transport costs were the main factors behind the rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

    Although fewer people were travelling during the Christmas period, increased demand for transport pushed up prices – with many people rushing to travel to beat Christmas restrictions.

    ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow, said: "Clothing prices put upward pressure on inflation in December, despite some evidence of continued discounting.”

    December's rise was slightly higher than many economists' forecasts of 0.5%.

    Inflation graphic
  3. What's happening around the UK this morning?

    Shoppers wearing masks
    Copyright: PA Media

    Good morning and thanks for joining us.

    Here are some of the coronavirus headlines from around the UK this morning.

