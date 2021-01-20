Video content Video caption: Covid-19: Mortician says deaths have taken a toll Covid-19: Mortician says deaths have taken a toll

Tuesday saw a daily high of 1,610 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test in the UK.

In a hard-hitting video the BBC’s Clive Myrie has spent the day with medical staff at the Royal London Hospital, where 12 out of 15 floors are occupied by Covid patients.

Morticians have told him about the impact the pandemic is having on them.

Some of the images in this video may be distressing.