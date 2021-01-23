BBC Copyright: BBC

A second coronavirus vaccine manufacturer has warned of supply issues to the European Union, compounding frustration over ongoing delays to the vaccine rollout across Europe.

AstraZeneca said a production problem meant the number of initial doses available would be lower than expected, with some reports that availability will temporarily be reduced by up to 60%.

It comes after some European nations' inoculation programmes were slowed due to a cut in deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The EU Health Commissioner expressed "deep dissatisfaction" at the AstraZeneca delay.

The drug firm blamed the discrepancy on "reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain".

There is criticism and frustration at the speed of vaccination rollout in Europe.

Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US are all well ahead of EU nations in terms of doses given per capita so far.

Italy and Poland have threatened to take legal action in response to the reduction in vaccine supply.

Vaccines are increasingly seen by experts as the only way out of the Covid-19 crisis, with many European nations struggling to cope with a deadly surge of the virus over the winter period.

