Dutch curfew to begin as Europe tightens rules

  1. Holland introduces new night-time curfew

    Anna Holligan

    BBC News Hague correspondent

    A night-term curfew comes into effect in the Netherlands on Saturday night, as part of further measures to control coronavirus.

    The stay-at-home order will be effective from 21:00 to 04:30 local time. Anyone outside during those hours will need a valid work reason, backed up by a letter from their employer.

    There will be exemptions for emergencies as well as allowances made for funerals, court proceedings, travelling in or out of the country - or walking the dog.

    Flights from areas deemed high-risk are also banned for at least a month, as Holland tries to reduce the chance of more infectious variants spreading.

  2. EU vaccine woes mount as new delays emerge

    A second coronavirus vaccine manufacturer has warned of supply issues to the European Union, compounding frustration over ongoing delays to the vaccine rollout across Europe.

    AstraZeneca said a production problem meant the number of initial doses available would be lower than expected, with some reports that availability will temporarily be reduced by up to 60%.

    It comes after some European nations' inoculation programmes were slowed due to a cut in deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

    The EU Health Commissioner expressed "deep dissatisfaction" at the AstraZeneca delay.

    The drug firm blamed the discrepancy on "reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain".

    There is criticism and frustration at the speed of vaccination rollout in Europe.

    Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US are all well ahead of EU nations in terms of doses given per capita so far.

    Italy and Poland have threatened to take legal action in response to the reduction in vaccine supply.

    Vaccines are increasingly seen by experts as the only way out of the Covid-19 crisis, with many European nations struggling to cope with a deadly surge of the virus over the winter period.

  3. Gap between vaccine doses should be halved, say doctors

    Senior doctors are calling on England's chief medical officer to halve the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

    Health officials extended the period between doses, from three to 12 weeks, to allow the first jab to be given to as many people as possible.

    But in a letter seen by the BBC, the British Medical Association said the gap should be six weeks, saying the policy was "difficult to justify".

    Pfizer has said it has tested the vaccine's efficacy only when the two doses were given up to 21 days apart.

    Our Health Editor says the intervention of the BMA is significant as it shows senior doctors now have widespread concerns, including worries about reliability of supplies if people have to wait longer for a second jab.

    And he emphasises that this is a private letter to Prof Whitty seen by the BBC - and not a grandstanding press release.

    The Department of Health and Social Care says the decision to extend the wait "followed a thorough review of the data and was in line with the recommendations of the UK's four chief medical officers".

    "Our number one priority is to give protection against coronavirus to as many vulnerable people as possible, as quickly as possible," a spokeswoman adds.

    Over the past week more than two million people have received their first dose of the vaccine, with the government saying all those in the four most vulnerable categories will have been offered their initial jab by 15 February.

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to today’s live page. Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from the UK and around the world.

