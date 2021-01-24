Impact of vaccine on transmission 'not yet known'

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has stressed that scientists "do not yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission".

Prof Van-Tam said vaccines offer "hope" but infection rates must come down quickly – and he urged those who have already received the vaccine to stay at home and stick to lockdown measures.

"If you change your behaviour you could still be spreading the virus, keeping the number of cases high and putting others at risk who also need their vaccine but are further down the queue," he writes in the Sunday Telegraph.

Prof Van-Tam said "no vaccine has ever been" 100% effective, so there is no guaranteed protection, adding it is "better" to allow "at least three weeks" for an immune response to fully develop in older people.

Responding to calls to halve the gap between vaccine doses from 12 weeks to six weeks, he asked critics of the current process: “Who on the at-risk list should suffer slower access to their first dose so that someone else who's already had one dose (and therefore most of the protection) can get a second?"

More than 5.8 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a vaccine so far, with a further 32 vaccine sites set to open across England this week.