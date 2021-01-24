Impact of vaccine on transmission 'not yet known'

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor
Jonathan Van-Tam has stressed that scientists "do not yet know
the impact of the vaccine on transmission".
Prof Van-Tam said vaccines offer "hope" but
infection rates must come down quickly – and he urged those who have already
received the vaccine to stay at home and stick to lockdown measures.
"If you change your behaviour you could still be
spreading the virus, keeping the number of cases high and putting others at
risk who also need their vaccine but are further down the queue," he writes in the Sunday Telegraph.
Prof Van-Tam said "no vaccine has ever been"
100% effective, so there is no guaranteed protection, adding it is
"better" to allow "at least three weeks" for an immune
response to fully develop in older people.
Responding to calls to halve the gap between vaccine
doses from 12 weeks to six weeks, he asked critics of the current process: “Who
on the at-risk list should suffer slower access to their first dose so that
someone else who's already had one dose (and therefore most of the protection)
can get a second?"
More than 5.8 million people in the UK have received
their first dose of a vaccine so far, with a further 32 vaccine sites set to
open across England this week.
What the Papers say
The Sunday Telegraph says the Home Office is backing plans for British
families returning from their holidays abroad to pay to spend 10 days in a
heavily guarded airport hotel.
The paper leads with
an interview with England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof
Jonathan Van-Tam, saying those who have had the vaccine should continue to
follow lockdown rules, as transmission may still be possible.
Delaying the
second coronavirus vaccines poses "Boris's biggest gamble", according
to the Sunday
People. The paper claims that dozens of care home residents have
died from Covid-19 after receiving their first jab.
The Sunday Express believes the prime minister will face a "major
rebellion" from MPs in March if he hasn't started easing lockdown
restrictions.
The Sunday Mirror says families of those who have
died want an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s "handling"
of the pandemic as the country looks set to reach 100,000 coronavirus
deaths in the forthcoming week.
The Guardian claims ministers are facing an "explosive row"
after more than 500 coronavirus cases were reported at the DVLA's offices in
Swansea. The DVLA insists it has
been following all Welsh government advice.
The Mail on Sunday reports that head teachers in "Britain's top schools" have "unveiled a bold plan to vaccinate
the country's entire teaching staff" over the February half-term.
Good morning
Welcome to the start of Sunday's live page coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and around the globe. Here are the main stories so far:
Live Reporting
Edited by Paul Gribben
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Vaccinated people 'may spread virus'
England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has stressed that scientists "do not yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission".
Prof Van-Tam said vaccines offer "hope" but infection rates must come down quickly – and he urged those who have already received the vaccine to stay at home and stick to lockdown measures.
"If you change your behaviour you could still be spreading the virus, keeping the number of cases high and putting others at risk who also need their vaccine but are further down the queue," he writes in the Sunday Telegraph.
Prof Van-Tam said "no vaccine has ever been" 100% effective, so there is no guaranteed protection, adding it is "better" to allow "at least three weeks" for an immune response to fully develop in older people.
Responding to calls to halve the gap between vaccine doses from 12 weeks to six weeks, he asked critics of the current process: “Who on the at-risk list should suffer slower access to their first dose so that someone else who's already had one dose (and therefore most of the protection) can get a second?"
More than 5.8 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a vaccine so far, with a further 32 vaccine sites set to open across England this week.
What the Papers say
The Sunday Telegraph says the Home Office is backing plans for British families returning from their holidays abroad to pay to spend 10 days in a heavily guarded airport hotel.
The paper leads with an interview with England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, saying those who have had the vaccine should continue to follow lockdown rules, as transmission may still be possible.
Delaying the second coronavirus vaccines poses "Boris's biggest gamble", according to the Sunday People. The paper claims that dozens of care home residents have died from Covid-19 after receiving their first jab.
The Sunday Express believes the prime minister will face a "major rebellion" from MPs in March if he hasn't started easing lockdown restrictions.
The Sunday Mirror says families of those who have died want an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s "handling" of the pandemic as the country looks set to reach 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the forthcoming week.
The Guardian claims ministers are facing an "explosive row" after more than 500 coronavirus cases were reported at the DVLA's offices in Swansea. The DVLA insists it has been following all Welsh government advice.
The Mail on Sunday reports that head teachers in "Britain's top schools" have "unveiled a bold plan to vaccinate the country's entire teaching staff" over the February half-term.
Good morning
Welcome to the start of Sunday's live page coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and around the globe. Here are the main stories so far:
England's deputy chief medical officer has warned those who have received the vaccine to continue to abide by lockdown rules as they could still pass on the virus.
The number of coronavirus patients on mechanical ventilation in the UK has passed 4,000 for the first time in the pandemic.
Medical experts continue to debate whether the 12-week gap between vaccine doses should be halved to 6 weeks amid suggestions vaccine might be less effective.
British employers made plans to cut 795,000 jobs last year, a record number, as Covid lockdowns took their toll on the economy.
More than 5.8 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a vaccine so far. It comes as four vaccination centres have been shut as Wales because of snow.