plane flies into UK airport
Live

Ministers to discuss new UK travel restrictions

preview
553
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Sarah Collerton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. UK's hotel industry 'ready to help'

    Best Western in Croydon
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Some Best Western hotels have been receiving Covid patients from hospitals

    Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western hotels group, says the hotel industry is ready to assist if the UK government does opt for a policy of quarantining international arrivals.

    He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that, while he had not held conversations with ministers about the proposals, the sector was "familiar and accustomed to managing Covid-positive customers in our hotels".

    Each person quarantining would have to be treated as though they were Covid-positive, with three meals delivered outside their door and clean sheets and towels also left outside, he said.

    The proposals would be a "big blow for tourism", he said, but with thousands of hotel rooms standing empty already, "we understand it's crisis and we all need to do our bit".

  2. 'Too early' to think about summer holidays

    Nadhim Zahawi
    Copyright: BBC

    Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was also asked about introducing new measures that would mean travellers coming to England would have to quarantine in hotels.

    He told BBC Breakfast the government was looking at the policy and would make an announcement in the "appropriate way".

    He said the UK was looking at "the same thing" as other countries that had recently tightened up their border policy - such as Germany and Canada - from countries "with the highest risk".

    He added that it was right "we constantly review our border policy".

    Asked about what he would say to people who were thinking about booking summer holidays, he said: "It’s too early to begin to speculate on summer holidays.

    "The right thing to do now is to continue with our vaccinate drive. I think on Saturday we got to half a million first dose jabs in a single day - we continue to make great progress."

  3. Vaccine minister 'confident' of UK supplies

    Supplies of vaccines are "tight" but the UK is confident it will receive enough doses to meet its targets, the vaccine minister has said.

    Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that the UK's vaccine supplies "remain safe" and the government was on course to achieve its target of offering 15 million high-risk people a vaccine by mid February.

    The EU has warned of tighter restrictions on exports which could affect UK supplies of the Belgium-made Pfizer vaccine.

    Asked if he had had guarantees from Pfizer, Zahawi said: "I’m very confident with the team. We talk to them all the time, they’re confident they will deliver for us."

    He added: “(Vaccine) supplies are tight… they continue to be.

    "Any new vaccine manufacturing process is going to have challenges.. It’s lumpy and bumpy - it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward."

    Zahawi also said countries should avoid "vaccine nationalism" and ensure a fair global supply.

  4. EU to tighten vaccine exports amid row

    AstraZeneca vaccine supply
    Copyright: Reuters

    The EU has warned it will tighten exports of Covid vaccines produced in the bloc, amid a row with AstraZeneca over a cut in planned supplies.

    Last week, AstraZeneca told the EU it was falling behind on its supply target because of production problems.

    Pfizer-BioNTech has also said supplies of its vaccine will be lower, slowing down the EU's vaccination drive.

    The AstraZeneca row could affect supplies to the UK of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been developed by the US and Germany. Pfizer's Belgian plant supplies the UK.

  5. Quarantine hotel plans set to be announced

    People arriving at an airport
    Copyright: PA Media

    Some travellers coming to England will have to quarantine in hotels, the government is expected to announce later, over concerns about new Covid variants.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a decision after discussing the proposals with senior ministers.

    The measures are likely to apply to UK citizens and those with permanent residency rights arriving from high-risk countries such as South Africa, South America and Portugal.

    Most foreign nationals from high-risk countries already face UK travel bans.

    Whitehall sources said those quarantining in hotels would have to pay for the costs of their own accommodation.

    However, BBC political correspondent Iain Watson said it would not be possible to implement any new measures immediately.

  6. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news throughout the day from the UK and around the world. Here are the main headlines this morning:

Back to top