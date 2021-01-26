BBC Copyright: BBC

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was also asked about introducing new measures that would mean travellers coming to England would have to quarantine in hotels.

He told BBC Breakfast the government was looking at the policy and would make an announcement in the "appropriate way".

He said the UK was looking at "the same thing" as other countries that had recently tightened up their border policy - such as Germany and Canada - from countries "with the highest risk".

He added that it was right "we constantly review our border policy".

Asked about what he would say to people who were thinking about booking summer holidays, he said: "It’s too early to begin to speculate on summer holidays.

"The right thing to do now is to continue with our vaccinate drive. I think on Saturday we got to half a million first dose jabs in a single day - we continue to make great progress."