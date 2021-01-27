PA Media Copyright: PA Media Travel restrictions were eased in the UK last summer Image caption: Travel restrictions were eased in the UK last summer

A "legacy of poor decisions" around easing restrictions and travel, coupled with the new variant, have contributed to the UK surpassing 100,000 Covid deaths, a leading scientist says.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, tells BBC Breakfast: "Unfortunately the number of people dying is not going to decline quickly, and even then it will remain for a while at a really high rate so we're absolutely not out of it.

"I think where we are now is a legacy of poor decisions that were taken when we eased restrictions earlier in the year particularly around travel etc and then of course the variant has created extra pressure."

She claims "there has been a system failure", adding: "I think there has been a lot of focus on the public's behaviour during the pandemic and are we behaving in a way that's not the case in other countries and I really reject that.

"The failures that were made during the pandemic - the lack of focus on test and trace, the absolute inability to recognise that we needed to address international travel - are things that we are going to be talking about for years to come."