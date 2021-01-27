More than 32,000 Zimbabweans have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began and more than 1,100 have died.
'Legacy of poor decisions' has led to UK death rate
A "legacy of poor decisions" around easing restrictions and travel, coupled with the new variant, have contributed to the UK surpassing 100,000 Covid deaths, a leading scientist says.
Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, tells BBC Breakfast: "Unfortunately the number of people dying is not going to decline quickly, and even then it will remain for a while at a really high rate so we're absolutely not out of it.
"I think where we are now is a legacy of poor decisions that were taken when we eased restrictions earlier in the year particularly around travel etc and then of course the variant has created extra pressure."
She claims "there has been a system failure", adding: "I think there has been a lot of focus on the public's behaviour during the pandemic and are we behaving in a way that's not the case in other countries and I really reject that.
"The failures that were made during the pandemic - the lack of focus on test and trace, the absolute inability to recognise that we needed to address international travel - are things that we are going to be talking about for years to come."
PM hopes to publish document setting out criteria to lift lockdown
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to publish a document next month which will give more details of the criteria he will use to start lifting England's national lockdown, according to a senior government source.
It will flesh out the five metrics already set out: the number of hospitalisations and deaths, the progress of the vaccination programme, any changes to the virus and the impact any changes to the restrictions might have on the epidemic.
It will refer to specific sectors of the economy. But it will be "broad brush" and depends on emerging data about how effectively the vaccine stops transmission of the virus.
Johnson hinted at this in a news conference on Tuesday when he said he would be "setting out in more detail as soon as we can when and how we want to get things open again but that will depend on us continuing to beat the disease".
The PM will set out plans for England as the UK's devolved nations have the power to set their own coronavirus regulations.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has told the Today programme that it is very likely the government will "try to make use of the tiered system" when mapping an exit strategy from the current lockdown.
Government did 'all we possibly could' in UK's fight against Covid
The UK government sought to do "all we possibly could to shield people and to help the country through this period", Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says, as he defends its handling of the Covid pandemic.
Asked by BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether some of the country's 100,000 deaths were avoidable, Jenrick says: "I'm sure that we could or would have done some things differently with the benefit of hindsight, almost certainly.
"But there wasn't a textbook. I was in many of those meetings with the prime minister and the health secretary and members of the cabinet and I can give you this assurance, that on each occasion they took the best possible scientific and medical advice, they took their responsibilities extremely seriously."
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he admits that "when we look back" on the coronavirus pandemic he is "sure" there are "lessons to be learned" adding he regrets the early restrictions on people attending funerals.
But he says he is "proud" of how the government has "looked after the most vulnerable in society like the homeless and the shielded".
Tighter measures in Belgium and Slovakia: Latest in Europe
The mayor of Russia’s capital has eased Covid
restrictions on bars and office working, because he says Covid cases in Moscow
are no higher than 2,000-3,000 a day. Sergei Sobyanin said bars and restaurants
could reopen during the night and businesses would not have to keep 30% of
workers at home.
But tighter restrictions have begun for Belgians, who
are now banned from non-essential travel abroad for tourism or leisure until 1
March. Slovakia has imposed new restrictions preventing people from
moving around if they cannot produce a negative PCR or antigen test. Children
and over-65s are exempt.
Iceland has issued its first digital vaccination certificates to make it easier for people to travel. So far 4,800 people are eligible as they’ve had two doses - but the certificate isn’t recognised in Europe. Some EU countries like Greece want the EU to introduce them.
There’s been a quiet night in Dutch cities after
three days of rioting triggered by a Covid curfew brought in at the weekend.
Crowdfunding has raised more than €80,000 for a ransacked shop whose owner was
reduced to tears by the damage.
As French leaders weigh up whether to move to a third
lockdown, an opinion poll for BFMTV suggests 52% are opposed to such a change and 48% in favour. France already has a national 18:00 curfew and
ex-interior minister Christophe Castaner worries a new lockdown could lead some
people to civil disobedience.
Spain has reported its highest number of deaths since
April with 591 deaths on Tuesday and a further 36,435 cases. The infection rate
is at its highest so far in the pandemic with the worst incidence in Valencia
on the east coast.
'Litany of errors' in UK’s handling of Covid pandemic - Labour
A “litany of errors” by the government led to the UK reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, Labour’s shadow health secretary says.
"I am really sorry to say this but I don't believe the prime minister and the government did do everything we could do. We have had mistakes, we have had a litany of errors, we didn't have to be in this situation today,” Jonathan Ashworth tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
He acknowledges "this is a completely difficult, extraordinary situation" but adds "other countries are not dealing with these huge levels of deaths that we are" and that a lack of financial support has meant people are not able to quarantine when they have coronavirus.
He blames the PM for being too lenient with coronavirus measures, adding: "He likes to deliver good news, he doesn't like to disappoint people... but the reality is that a lot of the time you should just be straight with people."
Papers mark UK's 100,000 Covid deaths
BBCCopyright: BBC
Many of the front pages have pictures of Boris Johnson bowing his head in sorrow as he announced that the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK had passed 100,000.
Several also use his own words at Tuesday's No 10 news conference for their headlines: "I'm deeply sorry."
The Times and the i have photos of some of those who have died. For many in government and among the wider British public at the start of the pandemic, the i says, the idea that the virus would kill 100,000 of us within 10 months was unimaginable.
For the Independent online paper, it's a heart-wrenching, incomprehensible figure. But, it goes on, the reality is that such statistics barely scratch the surface of suffering that has paralysed the UK. Each lost life was a mother, a father, a child, a friend, a neighbour or a colleague - someone known and loved by another.
Judith Woods - writing in the Daily Telegraph - says the grim tally is less a milestone to be marked than a tombstone to be mourned.
The Time's science editor, Tom Whipple, says that when the toll passes 100,000, the conclusion is unavoidable: something has gone badly wrong.
A scientist advising the government has warned the UK could face as many as 50,000 more coronavirus deaths.
Prof Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the BBC's Newsnight: "It would really not surprise me if we're looking at another 40-50,000 deaths before this burns out.
"The deaths on the way up are likely to be mirrored by the number of deaths on the way down in this wave.
"Each one again is a tragedy and each one represents probably four or five people who survive but are damaged by Covid."
Good morning
EPACopyright: EPA
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Collerton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
- What are the UK's lockdown rules?
BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA
-
The UK made "monumental mistakes" that led to one of the worst Covid death rates in the world, Labour has said, after the official number of coronavirus deaths in the UK passed 100,000
-
And a scientist advising the government, Prof Calum Semple, has warned the UK could face as many as 50,000 more coronavirus deaths
-
The idea of 100,000 deaths is hard for many of us to comprehend, but each was a human being who lived and loved. This is the story of one of them
-
British residents arriving in England from Covid hotspots, including most of South America, southern Africa and Portugal, will have to quarantine in hotels, Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to announce
-
Labour is calling for juries to be cut from 12 members to seven, to clear a courts backlog of thousands of cases
-
The Chelsea Flower Show will take place in September for the first time in its history as a result of the pandemic
-
And the number of trains running in Scotland will be reduced to 65% of pre-pandemic levels from next week, as passenger numbers fell by 90% during the Covid pandemic
Funerals for Zimbabwe ministers who died from Covid-19
Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo is among three top government officials being buried at the Heroes Acre in the capital, Harare, after they died with Covid-19.
The others being buried are Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and prisons chief Paradzai Willings Zimondi.
The country has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases since the festive season.
The ministry of information has tweeted photos of the ceremony:
More than 32,000 Zimbabweans have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began and more than 1,100 have died.
'Legacy of poor decisions' has led to UK death rate
A "legacy of poor decisions" around easing restrictions and travel, coupled with the new variant, have contributed to the UK surpassing 100,000 Covid deaths, a leading scientist says.
Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, tells BBC Breakfast: "Unfortunately the number of people dying is not going to decline quickly, and even then it will remain for a while at a really high rate so we're absolutely not out of it.
"I think where we are now is a legacy of poor decisions that were taken when we eased restrictions earlier in the year particularly around travel etc and then of course the variant has created extra pressure."
She claims "there has been a system failure", adding: "I think there has been a lot of focus on the public's behaviour during the pandemic and are we behaving in a way that's not the case in other countries and I really reject that.
"The failures that were made during the pandemic - the lack of focus on test and trace, the absolute inability to recognise that we needed to address international travel - are things that we are going to be talking about for years to come."
PM hopes to publish document setting out criteria to lift lockdown
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to publish a document next month which will give more details of the criteria he will use to start lifting England's national lockdown, according to a senior government source.
It will flesh out the five metrics already set out: the number of hospitalisations and deaths, the progress of the vaccination programme, any changes to the virus and the impact any changes to the restrictions might have on the epidemic.
It will refer to specific sectors of the economy. But it will be "broad brush" and depends on emerging data about how effectively the vaccine stops transmission of the virus.
Johnson hinted at this in a news conference on Tuesday when he said he would be "setting out in more detail as soon as we can when and how we want to get things open again but that will depend on us continuing to beat the disease".
The PM will set out plans for England as the UK's devolved nations have the power to set their own coronavirus regulations.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has told the Today programme that it is very likely the government will "try to make use of the tiered system" when mapping an exit strategy from the current lockdown.
Government did 'all we possibly could' in UK's fight against Covid
The UK government sought to do "all we possibly could to shield people and to help the country through this period", Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says, as he defends its handling of the Covid pandemic.
Asked by BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether some of the country's 100,000 deaths were avoidable, Jenrick says: "I'm sure that we could or would have done some things differently with the benefit of hindsight, almost certainly.
"But there wasn't a textbook. I was in many of those meetings with the prime minister and the health secretary and members of the cabinet and I can give you this assurance, that on each occasion they took the best possible scientific and medical advice, they took their responsibilities extremely seriously."
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he admits that "when we look back" on the coronavirus pandemic he is "sure" there are "lessons to be learned" adding he regrets the early restrictions on people attending funerals.
But he says he is "proud" of how the government has "looked after the most vulnerable in society like the homeless and the shielded".
Tighter measures in Belgium and Slovakia: Latest in Europe
The mayor of Russia’s capital has eased Covid restrictions on bars and office working, because he says Covid cases in Moscow are no higher than 2,000-3,000 a day. Sergei Sobyanin said bars and restaurants could reopen during the night and businesses would not have to keep 30% of workers at home.
But tighter restrictions have begun for Belgians, who are now banned from non-essential travel abroad for tourism or leisure until 1 March. Slovakia has imposed new restrictions preventing people from moving around if they cannot produce a negative PCR or antigen test. Children and over-65s are exempt.
Iceland has issued its first digital vaccination certificates to make it easier for people to travel. So far 4,800 people are eligible as they’ve had two doses - but the certificate isn’t recognised in Europe. Some EU countries like Greece want the EU to introduce them.
There’s been a quiet night in Dutch cities after three days of rioting triggered by a Covid curfew brought in at the weekend. Crowdfunding has raised more than €80,000 for a ransacked shop whose owner was reduced to tears by the damage.
As French leaders weigh up whether to move to a third lockdown, an opinion poll for BFMTV suggests 52% are opposed to such a change and 48% in favour. France already has a national 18:00 curfew and ex-interior minister Christophe Castaner worries a new lockdown could lead some people to civil disobedience.
Spain has reported its highest number of deaths since April with 591 deaths on Tuesday and a further 36,435 cases. The infection rate is at its highest so far in the pandemic with the worst incidence in Valencia on the east coast.
'Litany of errors' in UK’s handling of Covid pandemic - Labour
A “litany of errors” by the government led to the UK reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, Labour’s shadow health secretary says.
"I am really sorry to say this but I don't believe the prime minister and the government did do everything we could do. We have had mistakes, we have had a litany of errors, we didn't have to be in this situation today,” Jonathan Ashworth tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
He acknowledges "this is a completely difficult, extraordinary situation" but adds "other countries are not dealing with these huge levels of deaths that we are" and that a lack of financial support has meant people are not able to quarantine when they have coronavirus.
He blames the PM for being too lenient with coronavirus measures, adding: "He likes to deliver good news, he doesn't like to disappoint people... but the reality is that a lot of the time you should just be straight with people."
Papers mark UK's 100,000 Covid deaths
Many of the front pages have pictures of Boris Johnson bowing his head in sorrow as he announced that the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK had passed 100,000.
Several also use his own words at Tuesday's No 10 news conference for their headlines: "I'm deeply sorry."
The Times and the i have photos of some of those who have died. For many in government and among the wider British public at the start of the pandemic, the i says, the idea that the virus would kill 100,000 of us within 10 months was unimaginable.
The Daily Mirror says the heartbreaking figure was one we all hoped we would never reach. It is a tragic number, the Guardian says.
For the Independent online paper, it's a heart-wrenching, incomprehensible figure. But, it goes on, the reality is that such statistics barely scratch the surface of suffering that has paralysed the UK. Each lost life was a mother, a father, a child, a friend, a neighbour or a colleague - someone known and loved by another.
Judith Woods - writing in the Daily Telegraph - says the grim tally is less a milestone to be marked than a tombstone to be mourned.
The Time's science editor, Tom Whipple, says that when the toll passes 100,000, the conclusion is unavoidable: something has gone badly wrong.
Read the front pages in full
UK could face 'up to 50,000 more' Covid deaths
A scientist advising the government has warned the UK could face as many as 50,000 more coronavirus deaths.
Prof Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the BBC's Newsnight: "It would really not surprise me if we're looking at another 40-50,000 deaths before this burns out.
"The deaths on the way up are likely to be mirrored by the number of deaths on the way down in this wave.
"Each one again is a tragedy and each one represents probably four or five people who survive but are damaged by Covid."
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s the latest headlines in the UK: