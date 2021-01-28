Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use his trip to Scotland later to argue the Covid response shows the strengths of the UK working together.

But the SNP says the prime minister is panicking as opinion polls show increasing support for independence.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also questioning whether his trip is "essential".

Asked at her daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday how she felt about the expected visit while strict travel restrictions were in place, Ms Sturgeon replied she was "not ecstatic" about it.

She argued leaders should abide by the same rules they impose on the general public, adding she had herself rejected a suggested visit to a vaccine centre in Aberdeen for this reason.

Downing Street, however, insists it is important for the prime minister to be "visible and accessible" across the whole of the UK during the pandemic.

Under the current Covid regulations, people are only able to travel between Scotland and England for essential reasons, with similar regulations also in place to stop travel across council boundaries within Scotland.

Read more here.