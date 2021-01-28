Boxes of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
'Constructive talks' in EU-AstraZeneca vaccine row

  1. PM to use Covid to make UK union case on Scotland visit

    boris johnson
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use his trip to Scotland later to argue the Covid response shows the strengths of the UK working together.

    But the SNP says the prime minister is panicking as opinion polls show increasing support for independence.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also questioning whether his trip is "essential".

    Asked at her daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday how she felt about the expected visit while strict travel restrictions were in place, Ms Sturgeon replied she was "not ecstatic" about it.

    She argued leaders should abide by the same rules they impose on the general public, adding she had herself rejected a suggested visit to a vaccine centre in Aberdeen for this reason.

    Downing Street, however, insists it is important for the prime minister to be "visible and accessible" across the whole of the UK during the pandemic.

    Under the current Covid regulations, people are only able to travel between Scotland and England for essential reasons, with similar regulations also in place to stop travel across council boundaries within Scotland.

    Read more here.

  2. The papers: 'No EU can't have our jabs' and 'schools out'

    The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror
    Many of today's front pages focus on the EU-AstraZeneca row.

    "Wait your turn!" is the message to Brussels from the Daily Express after the European Union attempted to, in the paper's words, "hijack" tens of millions of Covid vaccinations made in the UK.

    The Financial Times says the EU's demands to make up its shortfall in expected doses from AstraZeneca "risks unleashing an explosive post-Brexit political fight" - but Boris Johnson believes his priority deal for 100 million doses is "watertight".

    The message from Conservative MPs to the EU is equally forthright in the Daily Mail: "No, EU can't have our jabs!"

    With the vaccine row showing no sign of abating, the Times reports some of the UK's jabs could end up in other countries anyway because Britain has more than enough doses for this year. Someone described as a senior industry source says the UK has ordered 367 million vaccines, enough for five-and-a-half jabs per person.

    Dismissing the European Union's demands for stocks to be diverted from the UK as "political rhetoric", the same source also points out there may be a "human rights issue" in taking away vaccines from people who are due a second jab.

    "Roadmap to nowhere," is the Daily Mirror's take on Boris Johnson's announcement that England's coronavirus lockdown could begin to be eased from 8 March.

    But the Daily Telegraph says the potential date for schools to reopen is part of a wider "three-step plan" for lifting restrictions. Officials are reportedly working on the basis that non-essential shops could start trading again in April, with pubs and restaurants following in May.

    The Daily Star is sceptical. "Does Bozo ever learn?" its leader asks, calling it "foolhardy" to even set a provisional date to reopen schools.

    See the front pages in full.

  3. Good morning and welcome

    A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine
    This is our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here’s what you need to know this morning in the UK:

