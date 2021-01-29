European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen\nsays AstraZeneca is still lacking a “plausible explanation” for saying\nit can’t deliver the number of doses it promised. She wants to publish the contract with the British company, possibly today, and says the EU's talking to the\ncompany to agree which parts need to be blacked out. A key article of the EU\ntreaty could be invoked today in order to place limits on vaccine exports from\nthe EU as well as further "urgent measures". The EU’s medicines\nagency will also decide whether to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine today. Portugal's hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed by a surge in cases, and new\nrestrictions limiting travel abroad will come in at midnight. Prime Minister\nAntonio Costa says the situation is “terrible... and we’ll face this worst\nmoment for a few more weeks”. A fire at a\nhospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest has killed at least four\npatients and forced more than 100 others to be evacuated. Officials say\nthe fire started before dawn at the Matei Bals hospital for infectious\ndiseases, where people are being treated for Covid 19. New Czech measures to stop people mixing come in at midnight tonight. People will no\nlonger be allowed to take family members on trips to rented cottages and pass\nthem off as business trips. The wearing of higher-protection FFP2 masks is being recommended on public transport too. Germany has reported a\nfall in infections over the past week and says the current transmission rate is\ndown to 94.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to health officials. However,\n839 further deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. The French economy dived last year with output down 8.3%. But in the final three months of\n2020 the contraction was a far slower 1.3%, official figures say.
Large-scale trials in the UK of a new vaccine by Novavax have shown it is 89% effective. The vaccine is also the first to demonstrate in trials that it works against the new variant that emerged in Kent
The EU Medicines Agency is expected to announce whether it will approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine later, amid a row over supplies
Data from Public Health England suggests offices have had more outbreaks that other types of workplace, with more than 60 in the first two weeks of lockdown, a BBC investigation has found
Wales is set to reveal its plan for pupils to return to school later, with the First Minister Mark Drakeford expected to say some primary school pupils could return from 22 February
An education think tank has called for pupils in England who have missed school to be allowed to repeat a year
- Volunteers with the NHS vaccination roll-out will now be given the jab themselves as a priority, because they are being considered as front line workers
Tennis players competing in the Australian Open are beginning to be released from their 14-day quarantine, with about a week before the tournament begins
A large UK survey suggests during the latest lockdown people have spent less time exercising, more time watching TV and playing video games, and more time working than in the first one in spring last year
And the Duchess of Cambridge has said the challenges of parenting and home schooling during lockdown have left her "exhausted".
New vaccine ‘highly effective’ - including against UK variant
The UK’s medicines regulator is starting to assess a new vaccine by Novavax after trials suggest it is 89% effective - and 86% effective against the variant first discovered in Kent.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcoming the “good news” of the trial.
The UK has already ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine - enough for 30 million people - which will be made in Stockton-on-Tees in north-east England.
If the vaccine is approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the doses are due to be delivered in the second half of the year.
Prof Paul Heath, Novovax’s chief investigator for the phase three trials, says it is “highly effective” and it marks a “great step forward for the UK” to have several effective vaccines.
He says the South African variant is “more difficult” but says the vaccine technology used by Novavax and others can be quickly adapted to tackle new forms of the virus “at pace”.
