Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The UK has bought 60 million doses of the vaccine from US company Novavax Image caption: The UK has bought 60 million doses of the vaccine from US company Novavax

The UK’s medicines regulator is starting to assess a new vaccine by Novavax after trials suggest it is 89% effective - and 86% effective against the variant first discovered in Kent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcoming the “good news” of the trial.

The UK has already ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine - enough for 30 million people - which will be made in Stockton-on-Tees in north-east England.

If the vaccine is approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the doses are due to be delivered in the second half of the year.

Prof Paul Heath, Novovax’s chief investigator for the phase three trials, says it is “highly effective” and it marks a “great step forward for the UK” to have several effective vaccines.

He says the South African variant is “more difficult” but says the vaccine technology used by Novavax and others can be quickly adapted to tackle new forms of the virus “at pace”.