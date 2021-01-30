The UK prime minister has written an open letter to parents saying he is "in awe" of the way they are coping with home schooling.
Parents "have been dealt the trickiest of hands yet played it magnificently" he writes, adding he was "in awe of the way the parents, carers and guardians of children have risen to the unique challenges with which you have been faced".
"You're doing great for your own kids, and you're doing great for the whole country too", his letter says.
But some parents say Johnson "doesn't get" the pressures they are facing.
The government confirmed England's schools will remain closed to most pupils until at least 8 March, and must continue to offer online learning until then.
The PM's letter repeats a pledge to provide support for home schooling, including laptops, access to free school meals, and catch-up programmes.
Only up to 30 people are able to attend services in England.
The NAFD told the BBC that it is considering suggesting to its members that they ask families in some areas to guarantee the cost of any potential fines, in order to protect their businesses.
Ex-NI secretary says EU move was 'almost Trumpian'
Copyright: EPA
Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith has said "the EU cocked up big time" by threatening to override part of Northern Ireland Protocol under its coronavirus vaccine controls.
The Tory MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Years have been spent trying to ensure goods will flow freely and there will be no hard border and last night the EU pulled the emergency cord without following any of the processes that are in the protocol if one side wants to suspend it.
"And they did that, in my view, without anywhere near the understanding of the Good Friday Agreement, of the sensitivity of the situation in Northern Ireland, and it was an almost Trumpian act.
"The relationships are complex, we need to spend much, much more time, much, much more money and much, much more resources in getting this relationship right. The EU cocked up big time last night but we all need to work in the interests of preserving Northern Ireland.
"It is not just a back door for goods going to Britain, it is a very sensitive place and we have a duty of care between the EU and the UK to preserve no hard border and stability in Northern Ireland."
The high speed rail line linking London with the Midlands and northern England was planned to accommodate increased passenger numbers over the coming decades, but the home-working revolution may permanently reduce travel demand, writes the BBC's environment analyst Roger Harrabin.
Copyright: EPA
EU's NI vaccine controls an 'incredible act of hostility'
Copyright: PA Media
Northern Ireland's first minister says the EU's vaccine control moves are "an absolutely incredible act of hostility" to the country.
Arlene Foster was responding after the EU threatened to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal to introduce checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK. The EU has backtracked on the decision after an uproar from governments in London, Belfast and Dublin.
Foster told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This was nothing to do with making sure that Northern Ireland was in a peaceful state and all to do with the European Union's vaccine embarrassment and mismanagement.
"It's absolutely disgraceful and the prime minister now needs to act very quickly to deal with the real trade flows that are being disrupted between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."
Good morning and thank you for joining us for updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world. Here are the headlines this morning.
The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid a row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc
The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to stop jabs entering the UK "via the back door"
UK PM Boris Johnson publishes an open letter to parents, saying he is "in awe" of how they are coping with home schooling. He has also promised "hundreds of millions of pounds" will be spent on a catch up programme after the pandemic
The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid a row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc
The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to stop jabs entering the UK "via the back door"
Despite the U-turn, the EU says it has "no choice" but to press on with introducing export controls on vaccines
UK PM Boris Johnson publishes an open letter to parents, saying he is "in awe" of how they are coping with home schooling. He has also promised "hundreds of millions of pounds" will be spent on a catch up programme after the pandemic
The EU's drugs regulator has approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for all adults
French PM Jean Castex announces tough new Covid-19 border restrictions, but has again resisted imposing a new nationwide lockdown
Funeral directors in the UK say they might need to ask bereaved families to agree to pay any fines incurred if a service breaches coronavirus attendance limits
Up to 30,000 fans a day will be allowed to attend the Australian Open - about half the usual number allowed in
The Papers: 'EU vaccine war explodes', and Macron 'attacks' Oxford jab
Let's have a look at some of the front pages being laid out in newsagents this morning - and there are no prizes for guessing the story that leads most of them.
The Sun declares: "Now EU really are giving us the needle." MPs accused Brussels chiefs of "behaving like the mafia", according to the Daily Express.
The Daily Mail updated its first edition to say the EU had performed what it called a "screeching U-turn". And the backtrack is dubbed "humiliating" in the Guardian's story.
Read our full newspaper review here.
Families could be asked to pay funeral fines
UK funeral directors say they might need to ask bereaved families to agree to pay any fines incurred if a service breaches coronavirus restrictions.
The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) said it was "utterly ridiculous" its members risked penalties for doing a frontline job.
Rules vary across the UK but there are limits at funerals in all four nations.
One director was given a £10,000 fine after nearly 150 people turned up to a funeral in Hertfordshire.
Only up to 30 people are able to attend services in England.
The NAFD told the BBC that it is considering suggesting to its members that they ask families in some areas to guarantee the cost of any potential fines, in order to protect their businesses. You can read more here.
Could the pandemic kill off HS2?
Environmental groups have called for a review into HS2 in the light of the pandemic.
The high speed rail line linking London with the Midlands and northern England was planned to accommodate increased passenger numbers over the coming decades, but the home-working revolution may permanently reduce travel demand, writes the BBC's environment analyst Roger Harrabin.
