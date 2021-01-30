Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The UK prime minister has written an open letter to parents saying he is "in awe" of the way they are coping with home schooling.

Parents "have been dealt the trickiest of hands yet played it magnificently" he writes, adding he was "in awe of the way the parents, carers and guardians of children have risen to the unique challenges with which you have been faced".

"You're doing great for your own kids, and you're doing great for the whole country too", his letter says.

But some parents say Johnson "doesn't get" the pressures they are facing.

The government confirmed England's schools will remain closed to most pupils until at least 8 March, and must continue to offer online learning until then.

The PM's letter repeats a pledge to provide support for home schooling, including laptops, access to free school meals, and catch-up programmes.

You can read the letter here.