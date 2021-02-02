Video content Video caption: Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing the government "must come down hard" on South Africa variant Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing the government "must come down hard" on South Africa variant

A testing blitz is beginning in England in an attempt to track down "every case" of the South Africa coronavirus variant and prevent it from becoming more widespread.

On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing units will be deployed to try to reach 80,000 people in eight areas where the variant has been identified.

Gene sequencing has so far uncovered 105 cases of the variant.

Dr Susan Hopkins from Public Health England says the existing vaccines may offer less protection against the variant, although they still offer a good level of immunity.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says everyone over 16 in the targeted areas should take a test, whether they have symptoms or not.

He also says it is "absolutely vital" that people in these areas minimise all social contact.

The "surge testing" will take place in these eight areas: