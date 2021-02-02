Parts of the WS2 postcode area in Walsall in the West Midlands
Parts of the GU21 postcode area in Woking, Surrey
The CR4 postcode area around Pollards Hill in south London
Tottenham Hale in the N17 area of north London
The W7 area in Hanwell and West Ealing, London
The EN10 postcode area in Broxbourne
Parts of the PR9 area in Southport
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here is a round-up of the main stories this morning.
A door-to-door testing blitz is under way in a bid to find "every single case" of the South African coronavirus variant in England. On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing units will be deployed to try to reach 80,000 people in eight areas
The interest on student loans in England should be suspended for 15 months, a group of universities says. The vice-chancellors of seven universities say this would cover the period from the first national lockdown until summer 2021
A doctor in Bradford says the pandemic is leading to an increase in children self-harming or taking overdoses. "Children in mental health crisis used to be brought to A&E about twice a week," writes Dr John Wright. Now it is more like "once or twice a day", he says
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are with him in hospital after he was admitted with coronavirus, the hospital has said. The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after requiring help with breathing
An online memorial to commemorate Indians who have lost their lives to Covid-19 has been launched by a group of doctors and social workers. The virtual memorial will allow family members and friends of the victims to pay their tributes.
Surge testing begins in bid to find South Africa variant cases
A testing blitz is beginning in England in an attempt to track down "every case" of the South Africa coronavirus variant and prevent it from becoming more widespread.
On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing units will be deployed to try to reach 80,000 people in eight areas where the variant has been identified.
Gene sequencing has so far uncovered 105 cases of the variant.
Dr Susan Hopkins from Public Health England says the existing vaccines may offer less protection against the variant, although they still offer a good level of immunity.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says everyone over 16 in the targeted areas should take a test, whether they have symptoms or not.
He also says it is "absolutely vital" that people in these areas minimise all social contact.
The "surge testing" will take place in these eight areas:
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here is a round-up of the main stories this morning.