German medics head for Portugal: Latest around Europe
A 26-strong German military medical team arrives in Lisbon
today to help alleviate the Covid bed crisis in Portugal's hospitals.
They’re also bringing medical equipment including ventilators – Portugal has
over 850 patients in intensive care. Some patients could be flown to Austria
for treatment.
French President Emmanuel Macron says anyone in
France who wants to be vaccinated will have a jab by the end of the summer. He’s
also promised 80% of care home residents will be inoculated by early next
month.
France is among several European countries whose
health authorities have recommended the AstraZeneca drug should not be given to older people. Germany,
Austria and Sweden have all limited it for over-65s, Poland for
over-60s and Belgium for over-55s.
Italy is grappling with a Covid and an economic
crisis so President Sergio Mattarella is set to ask the man credited with
steering Europe through the eurozone crisis, Mario Draghi, to take over as
prime minister. He’ll formally ask the former head of the European Central Bank
at lunchtime to try to form a national unity government in an attempt to avoid
early elections.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted last night
that it “rankles” that the UK, US and Israel are moving faster than EU
countries in vaccinating their populations but said nothing had gone wrong with
the EU’s procurement of vaccines. Germany will vaccinate 10 million people by
the end of March, she told German TV, and she’s urged Germans to "hold on a while longer”.
The Dutch lockdown has been extended until 2 March
but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has confirmed that primary schools and childcare
facilities will reopen next Monday. A decision on extending a 21:00 curfew has
been delayed.
Supplies limiting faster rollout of vaccinations, Hancock says
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is asked about the vaccine rollout and whether it's possible for it to go even faster.
The health secretary say this is the question he's "always asking".
He says "the rate-limiting step is supply".
This is what is behind the variations in daily vaccination numbers, he explains.
"The supply comes in in batches and then we get it out as quickly as we can, so when a batch comes in we've got more to deliver and then it slows down a bit and then another one comes in and we get that out."
Oxford study 'categorically supports' UK strategy, Hancock says
Hancock says the results from the Oxford study "categorically support" the strategy the government is undertaking.
He says it's "good news for the world" because it's the vaccine that is most accessible.
Hancock is asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's comments the vaccine is "quasi ineffective" in over-65s - remarks that have been widely criticised.
Hancock says we should listen to the scientists.
"The science on this one was already pretty clear, and then with this publication overnight it's absolutely crystal clear that the Oxford vaccine not only works but works well."
He adds it would have been "far better if we'd all worked together all the way through".
He says that is now happening. He points out the UK is working with the US, and also with South Africa to assess the impact of the Oxford jab there.
Hancock 'confident' about 12-week dosing schedule
The health secretary is asked if it's still wise to delay a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after a study suggested a single jab may not always provide the elderly with enough protection.
Hancock says the government is "confident" the 12-week dosing schedule is the right one.
Responding to the results seen in the Cambridge study, he says "that is not the overall result we're seeing".
He says the government has to look at all of the evidence as it comes in and is prepared to change decisions if scientifically necessary, but it is confident the dosing schedule is the right one for both vaccines.
He points out the study of the Oxford jab showing it may reduce transmission also shows the 12-week dosing schedule offers better protection than spacing doses three weeks apart, as the government had initially attended.
'Imperative' for people in areas with variants to stay at home
As we reported a moment ago, a study shows the Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission.
It is the first time a vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme it's "vital" we get the variants of concern "right down".
He says it is imperative in those areas where the variants have been identified that people stay at home unless they must leave their household.
The health secretary says scientists are aiming to amend coronavirus vaccines in the future so they can target mutations of concern, such as the E484K one seen in the South African variant, and other mutations that come in the future.
He says this is a "medium term" aim that will happen over the "next few months".
On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing units will be deployed in eight areas in an attempt to limit the spread of the South African variant.
Study showing Oxford jab slows transmission 'superb'
A study showing the Oxford-AstraZenenca vaccine may reduce the spread of coronavirus has been hailed as "absolutely superb" by the health secretary.
Matt Hancock says it shows "vaccines are the way out of this pandemic".
It is the first time a vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus.
The UK has given a first Covid jab to 9.6 million people so far.
The results of the study, which has not yet been formally published, suggest the vaccine may have a "substantial" effect on transmission of the virus.
It means the jab could have a greater impact on the pandemic, as each person who is vaccinated will indirectly protect other people too.
