Portugal's prime minisetr has said the country's hospitals are under "gigantic pressure"

A 26-strong German military medical team arrives in Lisbon today to help alleviate the Covid bed crisis in Portugal's hospitals. They’re also bringing medical equipment including ventilators – Portugal has over 850 patients in intensive care. Some patients could be flown to Austria for treatment.

French President Emmanuel Macron says anyone in France who wants to be vaccinated will have a jab by the end of the summer. He’s also promised 80% of care home residents will be inoculated by early next month.

France is among several European countries whose health authorities have recommended the AstraZeneca drug should not be given to older people. Germany, Austria and Sweden have all limited it for over-65s, Poland for over-60s and Belgium for over-55s.

Italy is grappling with a Covid and an economic crisis so President Sergio Mattarella is set to ask the man credited with steering Europe through the eurozone crisis, Mario Draghi, to take over as prime minister. He’ll formally ask the former head of the European Central Bank at lunchtime to try to form a national unity government in an attempt to avoid early elections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted last night that it “rankles” that the UK, US and Israel are moving faster than EU countries in vaccinating their populations but said nothing had gone wrong with the EU’s procurement of vaccines. Germany will vaccinate 10 million people by the end of March, she told German TV, and she’s urged Germans to "hold on a while longer”.

The Dutch lockdown has been extended until 2 March but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has confirmed that primary schools and childcare facilities will reopen next Monday. A decision on extending a 21:00 curfew has been delayed.