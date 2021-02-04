Swiss regulator 'wants more data' from AstraZeneca
While health authorities in the UK have repeatedly stated they believe the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective for all ages, some countries have expressed concern with the level of data for older people.
Dr Claus Bolte, head of authorisation at medicines regulator Swiss Medic, says it has requested more information from AstraZeneca after deciding not to sign-off on the use of the Oxford vaccine in Switzerland.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme his team are "not satisfied with the data we have received".
Dr Bolte says the precise details of their concerns were confidential but adds: "What I can say is that yes, it pertains to different age groups, over-65s and over-55s as well.
"It pertains to comorbidities, pre-existing conditions like asthma, hypertension, diabetes.
"It also pertains to the way some laboratories assessments were made."
He adds that the results of large-scale clinical trials in the US and South America using the Oxford vaccine would help to provide more sufficient data.
Covid trial in UK examines mixing different vaccines
As we mentioned earlier, a UK trial has been launched to see if giving people different Covid vaccines for their first and second doses works as well as the current approach of using the same type of vaccine twice.
The idea is to provide more flexibility with vaccine rollout and help deal with any potential disruption to supplies.
And scientists say it is possible the new approach could even provide better protection than giving the same jabs.
For those not taking part in the trial, the current regimen remains unchanged.
Scientists have good reason to believe the new mixing approach being trialled may prove beneficial - some Ebola immunisation programmes involve mixing different jabs to improve protection, for example.
Latest Post
A UK trial has been launched to see if giving people different Covid vaccines for their first and second doses works as well as the current approach of using the same type of vaccine twice
People's immune response "could be enhanced" by combining Covid vaccines, according to England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam
The UK is "past the peak" of the current wave of the pandemic but infection rates are still high, England's chief medical officer says, Prof Chris Whitty, says
PM Boris Johnson has announced an "education recovery commissioner" to oversee how England's schools can catch up from the disruption of the pandemic
You can read more on this story here.
Thursday's front pages
Pictures of Captain Sir Tom Moore's family and NHS staff joining the national applause for him last night are on many of the UK's front pages.
It was, the Daily Mirror says, the "nation's thank you". There are many calls for a fitting memorial to what the Daily Star calls one of Britain's finest heroes.
The Sun suggests renaming a hospital after the NHS fundraiser - or better still, it adds, a new one built in his memory.
The Daily Mail wants a statue, and highlights Boris Johnson's support for one.
You can read the full BBC paper review here.
Our top stories this morning are: