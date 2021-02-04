While health authorities in the UK have repeatedly stated they believe the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective for all ages, some countries have expressed concern with the level of data for older people.

Dr Claus Bolte, head of authorisation at medicines regulator Swiss Medic, says it has requested more information from AstraZeneca after deciding not to sign-off on the use of the Oxford vaccine in Switzerland.

He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme his team are "not satisfied with the data we have received".

Dr Bolte says the precise details of their concerns were confidential but adds: "What I can say is that yes, it pertains to different age groups, over-65s and over-55s as well.

"It pertains to comorbidities, pre-existing conditions like asthma, hypertension, diabetes.

"It also pertains to the way some laboratories assessments were made."

He adds that the results of large-scale clinical trials in the US and South America using the Oxford vaccine would help to provide more sufficient data.