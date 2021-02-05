Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.\nHere are some of the latest developments in the UK this Friday morning:
Live Reporting
Vanessa Barford
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
- Thousands of hotel rooms are being block-booked by the government hours after new coronavirus quarantine rules were announced for people arriving
from 33 “red list” countries. People returning to the UK from hotspots for two concerning Covid variants will have to pay
to stay in a hotel for 10 nights, from 15 February
-
Local elections in England will go ahead as planned in May,
government sources say, but with £70m for Covid safety measures – and voters
will have to bring their own pen or pencil
-
Up to 87 million pints of beer will be thrown away as a
result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body
has calculated. The waste is equivalent to a “heart-breaking” £331m in sales
-
And hundreds of teachers in London have been able to book Covid vaccine slots despite not being in the top priority groups, after they
were forwarded WhatsApp messages intended for NHS workers
What's happening in the UK this morning?
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the latest developments in the UK this Friday morning: