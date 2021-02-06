BBC Copyright: BBC

Conservative politician Jeremy Hunt says "one of the biggest issues that we need to address" is the fact that 20 to 40% of people asked to self-isolate by the NHS do not actually do so.

Earlier this week the head of NHS Test and Trace, Baroness Dido Harding, said about 20,000 people a day contacted by the contact-tracing are not following the rules to self-isolate.

"One of the reasons for that is because people are worried about losing their income," Hunt, the chair of the Commons health and social care committee, tells BBC Breakfast.

"So I do think we need to look at whether we should give people a blanket guarantee that if they are asked to isolate, the government will make up any salary losses because this is a public health issue."

He defends Chancellor Rishi Sunak, saying he has provided "probably the most generous financial support of any country". But Mr Hunt says the government should "think about" giving more support to those who must self-isolate.