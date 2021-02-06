Consider compensating people told to self-isolate - Hunt
Conservative politician Jeremy Hunt says "one of the biggest issues that we need to address" is the fact that 20 to 40% of people asked to self-isolate by the NHS do not actually do so.
Earlier this week the head of NHS Test and Trace, Baroness Dido Harding, said about 20,000 people a day contacted by the contact-tracing are not following the rules to self-isolate.
"One of the reasons for that is because people are worried about losing their income," Hunt, the chair of the Commons health and social care committee, tells BBC Breakfast.
"So I do think we need to look at whether we should give people a blanket guarantee that if they are asked to isolate, the government will make up any salary losses because this is a public health issue."
He defends Chancellor Rishi Sunak, saying he has provided "probably the most generous financial support of any country". But Mr Hunt says the government should "think about" giving more support to those who must self-isolate.
UK 'at forefront' of tackling new variants
Dr Clive Dix, chairman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, says UK scientists are helping to "second guess" future mutations of coronavirus in order to create new potential vaccines.
Asked whether it is likely there will be a vaccine-busting variant emerging at some stage, he tells Radio 4’s
Today programme: “There’s a possibility but we’ll be ahead of the game, we’re
not going to be waiting for it to happen.”
He says the UK has the capabilities “to be responsive”
and the taskforce has needed to learn from the flu virus.
“This’ll be very similar. I believe this virus will last a
long time.”
He says the UK is at the forefront of identifying new
variants having sequenced 50% of all the variants in this pandemic – and using
that data “we second guess some mutations that haven’t occurred yet”.
The UK will make “libraries” of small amounts of future vaccines, he says, so that if a particular mutation occurs it is ready to quickly do a
clinical study to ensure it works and then start manufacturing.
Dr Clive Dix tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Every time
we have been set an objective in the taskforce we’ve met it.
“We’ll work day and night to ensure we meet whatever the
target that is feasible can be met. I’m very optimistic we’ll definitely meet
the May target.”
Asked about reports the government ambition is to get
all adults vaccinated by June, he says: "I’m not quite sure where the June
number came from."
He says that target would mean there would be around another 25 to 30 million people who would need vaccinating, adding "whether it’ll be done in a month - I’m not sure about that".
Asked about whether he is anticipating problems with people getting second doses of vaccines in spring, he says he is "confident" there will be enough supplies.
Hunt: UK needs to have 'plan B'
Jeremy Hunt tells BBC Breakfast the UK needs to have a "plan B" to continue to tackle the pandemic, rather than just relying on the vaccine rollout.
He warns "there will be other variants".
Hunt highlights how the vaccines minister has said in Parliament that there are 4,000 different mutations around the world and one of those could be immune to the vaccines.
"We need to have a plan B, really, that makes sure that having done all of this work with this brilliant vaccine programme, that is by far the most successful anywhere is Europe, that is not then undermined because we suddenly find ourselves subject to a new mutation that is immune to all these vaccines," he says.
Hunt: ‘We need to do thorough contact tracing like Korea’
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has been on BBC
Breakfast this morning to warn against easing lockdown too early.
In recent days he’s been calling for “sensible restrictions” to be kept in
place until cases can be driven down to such a level – such as below 1,200 a day,
for example – so that thorough contact tracing can be done.
“The point I’m making is that we have a new issue that we
have to tackle if we’re going to avoid having a cycle of lockdowns, which is
this issue of the new strains and mutations,” said Mr Hunt, who is also chair
of the Commons health and social care committee.
“The worry that we have to really plan for is the possibility
that we’ll have a new mutation that is actually immune to the vaccines that we’re
giving out at the moment.
“So in order to make sure we don’t get caught out by that
again, we need to get transmission levels down to the kind of levels where we
can do incredibly thorough contact tracing like they do in Korea and Taiwan.
“When you can get to that level of thoroughness you know that
you won’t have to go back to another lockdown if you’ve got another of these
horrible variants.”
