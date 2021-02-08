Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The public can have confidence in the UK's Covid vaccines, despite concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab's effectiveness against the South Africa variant, the vaccines minister says.

Nadhim Zahawi said the vaccines being used appeared to work well against the dominant variants in the UK.

South Africa has put its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold.

Its government is waiting for further advice on how best to proceed in light of the preliminary findings from a study suggesting the jab offered limited protection against mild and moderate disease from the variant first discovered in South Africa.

Scientists say the strain - also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351 - accounts for 90% of new coronavirus cases in the country.

Health minister Edward Argar told BBC Breakfast that 147 cases of the South Africa variant have been found in the UK.

The version of the virus first discovered in Kent is the dominant strain.

Read more here.