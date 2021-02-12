BBC Copyright: BBC The ONS said hairdressing was one sector that recovered lost ground in December Image caption: The ONS said hairdressing was one sector that recovered lost ground in December

The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.

The contraction in 2020 "was more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record", said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow.

In December, the economy grew by 1.2%, after shrinking by 2.3% in November, as some restrictions eased.

Hospitality, car sales and hairdressers recovered some lost ground.

Last month's growth means the UK economy looks set to avoid what could have been its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.

A double-dip means two recessions within a short period of time, with a recession generally defined as two consecutive quarters where the economy contracts.