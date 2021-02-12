The contraction in 2020 "was more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record", said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow.
In December, the economy grew by 1.2%, after shrinking by 2.3% in November, as some restrictions eased.
Hospitality, car sales and hairdressers recovered some lost ground.
Last month's growth means the UK economy looks set to avoid what could have been its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.
A double-dip means two recessions within a short period of time, with a recession generally defined as two consecutive quarters where the economy contracts.
The Papers: Stay apart until autumn, and jab invites for over-65s
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Times leads on a plan being considered by ministers to
keep social distancing restrictions in place until at least the autumn.
The newspaper understands the government's route out of
lockdown is based on the assumption that people will have to wear face masks and
remain a metre apart for months.
Meanwhile, the headline on the front of the Metro reads: "There's
no quick fix”. It’s referring to a warning from a Sage scientist that lockdown
should not be eased.
Senior government adviser Sir Jeremy Farrar said the prime
minister's plan to reveal a road map on 22 February for easing virus measures
"arbitrarily, for some time in March or April, frankly doesn't make any
sense". "Transmission is still incredibly high in the UK,” he says.
But the Sun carries some more positive news. From Monday,
over-65s in the UK will begin receiving letters inviting them for jabs, the
paper says.
Live Reporting
Edited by Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
England's new hotel quarantine system will be "very strong" and its "standards are amongst the strongest in the world", Home Office minister Victoria Atkins says
-
The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, the Office for National Statistics says
-
But the Bank of England's chief economist says the UK economy is like a "coiled spring" ready to release large amounts of "pent-up financial energy"
-
Wales will be the first UK nation to have offered the top four priority groups a Covid jab, the Welsh Government says
-
The Australian state of Victoria will enter lockdown for a third time in a bid to suppress an outbreak of the UK strain of coronavirus
-
Meanwhile, as research shows workers aged under 24 are struggling to get jobs, the BBC speaks to one jobseeker who estimates he's already done around 200 job interviews without success
UK economy suffered record annual slump in 2020
The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.
The contraction in 2020 "was more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record", said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow.
In December, the economy grew by 1.2%, after shrinking by 2.3% in November, as some restrictions eased.
Hospitality, car sales and hairdressers recovered some lost ground.
Last month's growth means the UK economy looks set to avoid what could have been its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.
A double-dip means two recessions within a short period of time, with a recession generally defined as two consecutive quarters where the economy contracts.
The Papers: Stay apart until autumn, and jab invites for over-65s
The Times leads on a plan being considered by ministers to keep social distancing restrictions in place until at least the autumn.
The newspaper understands the government's route out of lockdown is based on the assumption that people will have to wear face masks and remain a metre apart for months.
Meanwhile, the headline on the front of the Metro reads: "There's no quick fix”. It’s referring to a warning from a Sage scientist that lockdown should not be eased.
Senior government adviser Sir Jeremy Farrar said the prime minister's plan to reveal a road map on 22 February for easing virus measures "arbitrarily, for some time in March or April, frankly doesn't make any sense". "Transmission is still incredibly high in the UK,” he says.
But the Sun carries some more positive news. From Monday, over-65s in the UK will begin receiving letters inviting them for jabs, the paper says.
Read more from the papers here.
The latest coronavirus news this morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on this Friday morning.
Here are the latest headlines: