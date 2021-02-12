People wait at Heathrow Airport
Live

Government defends hotel quarantine system

Edited by Lauren Turner

All times stated are UK

  UK economy suffered record annual slump in 2020

    Hairdressing
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The ONS said hairdressing was one sector that recovered lost ground in December

    The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.

    The contraction in 2020 "was more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record", said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow.

    In December, the economy grew by 1.2%, after shrinking by 2.3% in November, as some restrictions eased.

    Hospitality, car sales and hairdressers recovered some lost ground.

    Last month's growth means the UK economy looks set to avoid what could have been its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.

    A double-dip means two recessions within a short period of time, with a recession generally defined as two consecutive quarters where the economy contracts.

  The Papers: Stay apart until autumn, and jab invites for over-65s

    Friday's newspaper front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    The Times leads on a plan being considered by ministers to keep social distancing restrictions in place until at least the autumn.

    The newspaper understands the government's route out of lockdown is based on the assumption that people will have to wear face masks and remain a metre apart for months.

    Meanwhile, the headline on the front of the Metro reads: "There's no quick fix”. It’s referring to a warning from a Sage scientist that lockdown should not be eased.

    Senior government adviser Sir Jeremy Farrar said the prime minister's plan to reveal a road map on 22 February for easing virus measures "arbitrarily, for some time in March or April, frankly doesn't make any sense". "Transmission is still incredibly high in the UK,” he says.

    But the Sun carries some more positive news. From Monday, over-65s in the UK will begin receiving letters inviting them for jabs, the paper says.

    Read more from the papers here.

  The latest coronavirus news this morning

    Planes at Heathrow
    Copyright: Reuters

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on this Friday morning.

    Here are the latest headlines:

