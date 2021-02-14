A woman is vaccinated
Ministers under pressure to lift Covid lockdown

Edited by Julian Joyce

  1. Dominic Raab 'confident' UK will meet vaccine target

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he is "confident" the UK will meet its target of vaccinating the top four priority groups by Monday.

    Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he says he "can't quite jump the gun" and say yet whether the target has been met.

    "But I can tell you that we're on track and I'm confident that we will meet that target," he says.

    He adds that the full data will be outlined on Monday.

  2. Coming up on Sunday’s political shows

    This morning's political programmes are getting under way, starting now with an appearance by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

    Also on the programme we will hear from:

    • Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford
    • Epidemiologist Prof Tim Spector
    • Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield
    • and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson

    Then the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme will start at 09:00 GMT with guests including:

    • Dominic Raab
    • Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth
    • Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price
    • and the World Health Organization’s technical lead on Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove

  3. Good morning and welcome

    A stay at home sign in London
    Copyright: EPA

    Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here’s what you need to know so far:

