Ministers under pressure to lift Covid lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he is "confident" the UK will meet its target of vaccinating the top four priority groups by Monday.

Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he says he "can't quite jump the gun" and say yet whether the target has been met.

"But I can tell you that we're on track and I'm confident that we will meet that target," he says.

He adds that the full data will be outlined on Monday.