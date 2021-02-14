Ministers under pressure to lift Covid lockdown

South Africa, which has been hit hard by a second wave linked to a new Covid variant, says it will on Monday reopen 20 of its land border crossings that were shut last month to try to stop the spread of infections
China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of Covid-19, one of its members has said
Live Reporting
Edited by Julian Joyce
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford
-
Epidemiologist Prof Tim Spector
-
Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield
-
and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson
-
Dominic Raab
-
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth
-
Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price
-
and the World Health Organization’s technical lead on Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove
EPACopyright: EPA
-
All coronavirus legal restrictions must be permanently lifted by the end of April, a group of Tory backbench MPs have demanded
-
It comes after PM Boris Johnson said on Saturday he plans a "cautious" reopening
-
People aged 65 to 69 in England are among those being invited to book their Covid-19 jab as the vaccination programme enters a new phase on Monday
-
The ban on evictions in England is to be extended until the end of March, the government has announced
-
South Africa, which has been hit hard by a second wave linked to a new Covid variant, says it will on Monday reopen 20 of its land border crossings that were shut last month to try to stop the spread of infections
-
China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of Covid-19, one of its members has said
-
And Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said she is "devastated" at breaking lockdown rules by travelling to see her parents in Cornwall
Dominic Raab 'confident' UK will meet vaccine target
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he is "confident" the UK will meet its target of vaccinating the top four priority groups by Monday.
Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he says he "can't quite jump the gun" and say yet whether the target has been met.
"But I can tell you that we're on track and I'm confident that we will meet that target," he says.
He adds that the full data will be outlined on Monday.
Coming up on Sunday’s political shows
This morning's political programmes are getting under way, starting now with an appearance by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
Also on the programme we will hear from:
Then the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme will start at 09:00 GMT with guests including:
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know so far: