Quick coronavirus testing could enable nightclubs and theatres to reopen, Boris Johnson has suggested.

The PM says "rapid" lateral flow tests could be used by "those parts of the economy we couldn't get open last year".

"That, in combination with vaccination, will probably be the route forward."

But he stresses it is "still early days" with "lots of discussions still to be had".

A government source says: "There is a long way to go before we can get people back at big events safely."

Nightclubs have been unable to operate since the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, while many theatres have struggled to make social distancing work.

