'I'd give up my vaccine in a heartbeat for my sister' - Whiley
BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley's sister Frances, who has learning disabilities and diabetes, lives in a care home where there is a Covid outbreak.
She has not been offered a vaccine, but Jo herself has - and says she would "give up my vaccine in a heartbeat" if it could go to her sister or others in a similar position.
Jo tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's the stuff of nightmares at the moment."
Asked on Today about the situation of people with learning disabilities, who are at increased risk from Covid, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says unpaid carers and those who live in residential care should be part of category six who should now begin to be vaccinated.
New WTO boss warns against vaccine nationalism
The newly-appointed head of the World Trade Organization has told the BBC that vaccine protectionism must be overcome to solve the pandemic.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says "a phenomenon where rich countries are vaccinating their populations and poor countries have to wait" must be avoided.
In recent weeks, several countries have tried to prevent the export of vaccines made within their borders.
But Dr Okonjo-Iweala says protectionism will hinder a global recovery.
"The nature of the pandemic and the mutation of many variants makes this such that no one country can feel safe until every country has taken precautions to vaccinate its population," she says.
Why the goal is to live with Covid - not fight it
The government says it hopes to make Covid a manageable
disease like flu.
Vaccination and new treatments, ministers and their
scientific advisers argue, will reduce the death rate and allow us to live with
the virus rather than constantly trying to fight it.
Why are they doing this? And is it even possible?
Wiping a virus off the face of the earth has only happened
once before, with smallpox in 1980, but a “Zero Covid” strategy could see
border controls and more “short, sharp” lockdowns.
BBC health correspondent
Nick Triggle looks at the issues here.
'We want to be data driven, not date driven' - vaccines minister
A bit more from vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi now. When asked about easing lockdown restriction on BBC Breakfast, he says the government wants to be "data driven rather than date driven".
"Of course we all want the same thing, which is to get our lives back as quickly as possible from this severe lockdown, and that's the right thing to do and that's why we have put so much energy into the vaccination programme but we are going to be data driven because if you are data driven then it will be sustainable," he says.
He adds he has been asked to "futureproof" the vaccination programme and planning with consideration for future booster jabs if needed, as well as scope to deal with virus variants - "so that we are always able to produce a vaccine that will deal with any variant".
Sturgeon set to confirm phased return to schools
Nicola Sturgeon is to announce whether more pupils will start to return to Scottish classrooms from next week, in a statement at Holyrood later.
This could include children aged four to seven at primary schools and some secondary pupils for coursework.
The first minister says she is "very keen" to begin the phased return of younger pupils to schools.
The devolved nations have the powers to set their own coronavirus restrictions, and while they have made similar decisions during the crisis, they have moved at different speeds.
Asked about supply, he says: "Supplies are coming online, we have to reserve second doses so that is an additional requirement at the moment where supply is finite.
"But I see much greater volume in March and April, tens of millions of doses coming through and I am confident we'll hit our target."
French concerts but no Italian skiing – the latest around Europe
France is to hold experimental concerts in Paris and Marseille in the spring to work out how to reopen the culture sector.
Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot says she’s very optimistic about seated events
but standing events are more complicated. If all goes according to plan, 1,000
people will attend a seated event at the Marseille Dôme venue in
the second half of March with the audience having the chance to stand up.
Italy’s last-minute decision to halt the reopening
of ski resorts until 5 March has prompted the new government’s first row. Local
governors and some ministers are furious and a flash mob staged a protest at
the northern resort of Bardonecchia.
The Czech government has approved plans for a “state
of danger” to replace a state of emergency rejected last week by MPs. Many but
not all the emergency powers will be available. The government in Prague wants
to gradually reopen schools from 1 March.
Germany's BDI industry federation has warned of major consequences because of border closures with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region. Director Joachim Lang says there's a risk of European supply chains breaking down.
An
opposition motion of no confidence in Slovenia’s government for its
handling of Covid and for alleged undemocratic behaviour has failed by six votes.
Opposition MPs accused PM Janez Jansa of trying to turn Slovenia into an “authoritarian
democracy”.
Eurozone
finance ministers have decided to keep financial support policies in place for
now, as latest forecasts indicate the 19-country area will rebound less than
expected in 2021. Chairman Paschal Donohoe says there’s an “inherent risk of
withdrawing support too early”.
Tuesday's front pages
"The final lockdown" is the phrase used on the front of the
Metro and the Daily Telegraph, as they lead on comments made by the prime
minister on Monday evenign at Downing Street.
But they report Boris Johnson has called for a "cautious
but irreversible" path back to normality - and the Telegraph says he has “dampened”
hopes of a rapid reopening for Easter.
The Times leads on "encouraging" early data
showing that the coronavirus vaccination rollout is already reducing hospital
admissions, deaths and transmission of the disease, while several front pages
carry a picture of some of the first travellers to be required to quarantine in
a hotel in England.
There is optimism in Cuba as
the country prepares to test its own Covid vaccine. Soberana 2 is being
produced at the Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana and will be tested on
tens of thousands of volunteers within weeks
Good morning and welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic.
We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day on all the major Covid stories around the world.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon is to announce whether more pupils will start to return to Scottish classrooms from next week in a statement at Holyrood. She has said she is “very
keen” to begin a phased return of primary pupils
Rapid tests could help to reopen venues like nightclubs and cinemas, the UK prime minster has said. Boris Johnson said lateral flow tests could be used by "those parts of the economy we couldn't get open last year"
-
It comes after the PM urged people to be "optimistic but patient" about the coronavirus situation in the UK and the end to restrictions
Almost half a million families are thought to have fallen behind on rent, as a result of the coronavirus
crisis, according to the Resolution Foundation. More than 750,000 had been
behind on housing costs last month, 450,000 more than January 2020
China has arrested the
leader of a multi-million dollar scam that passed off saline solution and mineral water as Covid-19 vaccines. The man researched the packaging designs of real vaccines before making more
than 58,000 of his own concoctions
There is optimism in Cuba as
the country prepares to test its own Covid vaccine. Soberana 2 is being
produced at the Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana and will be tested on
tens of thousands of volunteers within weeks
Rapid tests could help reopen nightclubs, PM suggests
Quick coronavirus testing could enable nightclubs and theatres to reopen, Boris Johnson has suggested.
The PM says "rapid" lateral flow tests could be used by "those parts of the economy we couldn't get open last year".
"That, in combination with vaccination, will probably be the route forward."
But he stresses it is "still early days" with "lots of discussions still to be had".
A government source says: "There is a long way to go before we can get people back at big events safely."
Nightclubs have been unable to operate since the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, while many theatres have struggled to make social distancing work.
You can read more about this here.
What's happening around the world?
Here are some of the top headlines around the world this morning:
