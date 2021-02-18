Science Photo Library Copyright: Science Photo Library

Visitors to care homes will be expected to wear PPE to protect residents even if visiting rules are relaxed, a government minister says.

Health minister Helen Whately tells BBC Breakfast changes to rules on visits to care homes "will be taken step by step".

"There is still a way to go to see, for instance, whether the vaccine stops people from being infectious and how it plays through," she says.

"We will, for instance, when people come back to more normal visiting, still be asking people to use PPE and follow those kinds of procedures."

Ms Whately stresses she wants visits to resume - rather than wait until the second vaccination has been given to residents.

"Clearly, that's really important - to give care home residents maximum protection - but I really want us to be able to open up cautiously and carefully.

"To enable residents some contact with family members, because I know it's just so, so important."