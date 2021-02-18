Actor and presenter Ray, who has co-ordinated the video, says: "We are in unprecedented times and the fact remains this pandemic disproportionately affects people from ethnic minority communities."
Fake news about the vaccine has been a particular problem in the South Asian community, and is addressed in the #TakeTheVaccine video which also features Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.
Covid and suicide: Japan's rise a warning to the world?
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes
BBC Tokyo correspondent
In 2020, for the first time in 11 years, suicide rates in Japan went up. Most surprising, while the number of men taking their own lives slightly, rates among women jumped nearly 15%.
In one month, October, the female suicide rate in Japan leaped by more than 70%, compared with the same month in the previous year.
What is going on? And why does the Covid pandemic appear to be hitting women so much worse than men?
Prof Michiko Ueda is one of Japan's leading experts on suicide. She tells me how shocking it has been to witness the sharp reverse in the past few months.
"I have never seen this much [of an] increase in my career as a researcher on this topic. The thing about the coronavirus pandemic is the industries hit most are industries staffed by women, such as tourism and retail and the food industries."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Japan has seen a large rise in single women living alone, many of them choosing that over marriage, which entails quite traditional gender roles still. Prof Ueda says young women are also far more likely to be in so-called precarious employment.
"A lot of women are not married anymore," she says. "They have to support their own lives and they don't have permanent jobs. So, when something happens, of course, they are hit very, very hard. The number of job losses among non-permanent staff are just so, so large over the last eight months."
The All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus - led by Liberal
Democrat MP Layla Moran – is calling for it to be recognised as an “occupational disease”.
Moran says many front line workers suffering from long Covid now find
returning to work "nearly impossible".
"These
are people who we went out to clap for every Thursday evening... and find
themselves unable to do their work, having spent their time saving lives. It is
entirely right to protect their livelihoods," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today
programme.
Moran says there are "205 identified symptoms that go with long Covid"
and that it affects all parts of the population, including healthy adults and
children.
She
and other MPs are calling for a "symptoms-based" national register to
document how many people in the UK are living with long Covid, which would help
estimate the cost of the scheme.
Strong decline in coronavirus across England
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
There
has been a "strong decline" in levels of coronavirus infection in
England since January, say scientists tracking the epidemic.
But
virus levels are still high, with one in 200 testing positive between 4 and 13
February – similar to levels seen in late September 2020.
The interim
findings, based on more than 85,000 swab tests from randomly selected people,
suggest social distancing and restrictions are having an impact.
It
comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to receive new data on the
effect of vaccines on the spread of coronavirus, ahead of Monday's publication
of a roadmap to easing lockdown in England.
A further 12,718 coronavirus cases were
reported across the UK on Wednesday - down 24% on the seven-day average.
Italians told to 'pull together': Latest around Europe
Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi, easily won a vote of
confidence in the upper house of Congress - the Senate - last night, after telling Italians they had
to pull together to help rebuild the country after the pandemic. He also promised to fight Covid "with all means". He is now set to win today's
vote by MPs in the lower house too.
Many European countries are ignoring
mentally ill patients in their Covid vaccine campaign, even though they are
particularly vulnerable. In a survey of 20 countries published by the Lancet,
only the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Denmark have recognised severe
mental illness as a high-risk condition. Belgian professor Livia De Picker says
patients are between 1.5 and two times more likely to die than others.
Airline Air France-KLM has
announced net losses of €7.1bn (£6bn; $8.6bn) for 2020, with income badly hit
by the pandemic. The previous year it made a profit but Chief Executive
Benjamin Smith said the air transport industry had been hit by its "most
severe crisis ever". European plane manufacturer Airbus
says it managed to limit its losses to €1.1bn last year, slightly better results than 2019.
A French vet school has
launched a dog training programme to see if sniffing for Covid-19 is more
effective than normal PCR tests. The dogs will have to sniff through a metal
cone a compress soaked in the sweat of 2,000 young volunteers. Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa
airport ran a test late last year using six dogs which officials said was "surprisingly
good and promising".
What the UK papers say
Today's
newspapers report Boris Johnson's cautious words on lockdown easing – with the
focus shifting to young people and their role in spreading the virus.
The agreement that secondary school pupils
should take bi-weekly lateral-flow tests at home during term time is
said to be a "compromise" between the government and teaching unions, who
were unhappy about the idea of mass testing in schools.
The
Express and the Mirror both report comments
by the prime minister, insisting on a "cautious" data-led approach to
lifting the lockdown.
It
is a position that appears to have frustrated the Daily Mail, given its
headline: "Now take the brakes off,
Boris!" Business chiefs and MPs are part of the
"growing clamour" for more haste, the paper says, amid fears restrictions
could last until July.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Science Photo LibraryCopyright: Science Photo Library BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- There has been a "strong decline" in the level of coronavirus infections in England since January, say scientists tracking the
epidemic. Infections have dropped by
two-thirds since lockdown began, with an 80% fall in London, but virus levels
are still high, with one in 200 testing positive last week
- Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to compensate keyworkers suffering from "long Covid". A total of 65 MPs and peers have signed a letter to the PM,
asking for it to be recognised as an occupational disease. The All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus estimates
approximately 390,000 people will have long Covid in the UK
-
A video featuring celebrities including singer Beverley
Knight, Olympian Denise Lewis and Citizen Khan’s Adil Ray will be shown on TV on Thursday evening, urging people from ethnic minority communities to get the Covid vaccine.The campaign comes amid growing concern about the uptake of Covid
vaccines among BAME communities in the UK
- Government support for workers needs to be wound down gradually to keep a lid on rising unemployment, the Resolution
Foundation has said. The think tank warned many furloughed workers are expected to lose their jobs when the scheme ends. It said furlough should
remain in place for several months after restrictions are lifted to give
employers time to recover
-
Government needs to play a bigger role in the economy
permanently, Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer will argue on Thursday. Sir Keir will say there cannot be a "return to business as usual" in the wake of the virus and argue for a new partnership between "an active state
and enterprising business".
Care home visitors 'to be asked to wear PPE post-vaccine'
Visitors to care homes will be expected to wear PPE to protect residents even if visiting rules are relaxed, a government minister says.
Health minister Helen Whately tells BBC Breakfast changes to rules on visits to care homes "will be taken step by step".
"There is still a way to go to see, for instance, whether the vaccine stops people from being infectious and how it plays through," she says.
"We will, for instance, when people come back to more normal visiting, still be asking people to use PPE and follow those kinds of procedures."
Ms Whately stresses she wants visits to resume - rather than wait until the second vaccination has been given to residents.
"Clearly, that's really important - to give care home residents maximum protection - but I really want us to be able to open up cautiously and carefully.
"To enable residents some contact with family members, because I know it's just so, so important."
Covid vaccine myth-busting video to be screened on TV
A video featuring celebrities including singer Beverley Knight, Olympian Denise Lewis and Citizen Khan’s Adil Ray will be shown on TV this evening, urging people from ethnic minority communities to get the Covid vaccine.
The video, which has previously been released online, will be screened on ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 at 21:56 GMT.
STV and various Sky TV channels will also take part in the TV "roadblock", but the film will not be shown on the BBC because the corporation's charter prevents it from taking part in campaigns.
Official figures suggest people from ethnic minorities are less likely to get vaccinated.
Actor and presenter Ray, who has co-ordinated the video, says: "We are in unprecedented times and the fact remains this pandemic disproportionately affects people from ethnic minority communities."
Fake news about the vaccine has been a particular problem in the South Asian community, and is addressed in the #TakeTheVaccine video which also features Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.
Covid and suicide: Japan's rise a warning to the world?
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes
BBC Tokyo correspondent
In 2020, for the first time in 11 years, suicide rates in Japan went up. Most surprising, while the number of men taking their own lives slightly, rates among women jumped nearly 15%.
In one month, October, the female suicide rate in Japan leaped by more than 70%, compared with the same month in the previous year.
What is going on? And why does the Covid pandemic appear to be hitting women so much worse than men?
Prof Michiko Ueda is one of Japan's leading experts on suicide. She tells me how shocking it has been to witness the sharp reverse in the past few months.
"I have never seen this much [of an] increase in my career as a researcher on this topic. The thing about the coronavirus pandemic is the industries hit most are industries staffed by women, such as tourism and retail and the food industries."
Japan has seen a large rise in single women living alone, many of them choosing that over marriage, which entails quite traditional gender roles still. Prof Ueda says young women are also far more likely to be in so-called precarious employment.
"A lot of women are not married anymore," she says. "They have to support their own lives and they don't have permanent jobs. So, when something happens, of course, they are hit very, very hard. The number of job losses among non-permanent staff are just so, so large over the last eight months."
You can read the full story here.
Compensation call for key workers with long Covid
Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to compensate key workers suffering from "long Covid".
The All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus - led by Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran – is calling for it to be recognised as an “occupational disease”.
Moran says many front line workers suffering from long Covid now find returning to work "nearly impossible".
"These are people who we went out to clap for every Thursday evening... and find themselves unable to do their work, having spent their time saving lives. It is entirely right to protect their livelihoods," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Moran says there are "205 identified symptoms that go with long Covid" and that it affects all parts of the population, including healthy adults and children.
She and other MPs are calling for a "symptoms-based" national register to document how many people in the UK are living with long Covid, which would help estimate the cost of the scheme.
Strong decline in coronavirus across England
There has been a "strong decline" in levels of coronavirus infection in England since January, say scientists tracking the epidemic.
Imperial College London's React study found infections have dropped by two-thirds across England since lockdown began, with an 80% fall in London.
But virus levels are still high, with one in 200 testing positive between 4 and 13 February – similar to levels seen in late September 2020.
The interim findings, based on more than 85,000 swab tests from randomly selected people, suggest social distancing and restrictions are having an impact.
It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to receive new data on the effect of vaccines on the spread of coronavirus, ahead of Monday's publication of a roadmap to easing lockdown in England.
A further 12,718 coronavirus cases were reported across the UK on Wednesday - down 24% on the seven-day average.
Italians told to 'pull together': Latest around Europe
Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi, easily won a vote of confidence in the upper house of Congress - the Senate - last night, after telling Italians they had to pull together to help rebuild the country after the pandemic. He also promised to fight Covid "with all means". He is now set to win today's vote by MPs in the lower house too.
Many European countries are ignoring mentally ill patients in their Covid vaccine campaign, even though they are particularly vulnerable. In a survey of 20 countries published by the Lancet, only the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Denmark have recognised severe mental illness as a high-risk condition. Belgian professor Livia De Picker says patients are between 1.5 and two times more likely to die than others.
Airline Air France-KLM has announced net losses of €7.1bn (£6bn; $8.6bn) for 2020, with income badly hit by the pandemic. The previous year it made a profit but Chief Executive Benjamin Smith said the air transport industry had been hit by its "most severe crisis ever". European plane manufacturer Airbus says it managed to limit its losses to €1.1bn last year, slightly better results than 2019.
A French vet school has launched a dog training programme to see if sniffing for Covid-19 is more effective than normal PCR tests. The dogs will have to sniff through a metal cone a compress soaked in the sweat of 2,000 young volunteers. Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport ran a test late last year using six dogs which officials said was "surprisingly good and promising".
What the UK papers say
Today's newspapers report Boris Johnson's cautious words on lockdown easing – with the focus shifting to young people and their role in spreading the virus.
The Daily Telegraph says the government's plans to reopen schools in England will involve parents testing their children for coronavirus twice a week at home.
The agreement that secondary school pupils should take bi-weekly lateral-flow tests at home during term time is said to be a "compromise" between the government and teaching unions, who were unhappy about the idea of mass testing in schools.
The Guardian highlights why the testing of young people could become a crucial issue, pointing to the latest React study of infection rates by Imperial College London. It suggests Covid-19 is now spreading most among 18 to 24-year-olds and and children aged between 5 and 12.
The Express and the Mirror both report comments by the prime minister, insisting on a "cautious" data-led approach to lifting the lockdown.
It is a position that appears to have frustrated the Daily Mail, given its headline: "Now take the brakes off, Boris!" Business chiefs and MPs are part of the "growing clamour" for more haste, the paper says, amid fears restrictions could last until July.
Read more.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page. Here is a summary of the main coronavirus stories in the UK today.