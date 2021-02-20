People hugging
Reuniting families is a key ambition - No 10

Edited by Sarah Collerton

  1. Travel industry begs for 'route out of crisis'

    Airport arrival
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The travel industry has urged the prime minister to provide a roadmap to get people travelling again this summer.

    In an open letter, travel organisations and businesses have asked for more help to safeguard employees' livelihoods and rebuild the £80bn contribution the sector makes to the UK economy.

    "We urge you to provide a route out of the crisis for the travel industry," it says.

    Boris Johnson will set out his plans for easing lockdown rules on Monday.

    Under the current national restrictions, holidays are not permitted anywhere in the UK. International travel is restricted to essential purposes, such as for work, medical appointments, or education.

  2. G7 increase support for Covax scheme

    Leaders of the UK, US, Germany, France, Italy and Japan held a virtual summit
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Leaders of the UK, US, Germany, France, Italy and Japan held a virtual summit

    G7 leaders have pledged to intensify co-operation on Covid-19 and increase their contribution to the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative.

    In a joint statement released after a virtual summit on Friday, G7 leaders raised their overall commitment to $7.5bn (£5.3bn).

    Wealthy countries are facing growing pressure to make sure lower-income nations get fair access to vaccines.

    President Joe Biden has pledged $4bn in US aid to the fund and the EU doubled its contributrion from €500m to €1bn.

    Germany pledged an additional $1.2bn with Chancellor Angela Merkel telling journalists: "I stressed in my intervention that the pandemic is not over until all people in the world have been vaccinated."

    The Covax scheme is aiming to get at least 1.3 billion vaccine doses to vulnerable populations worldwide in the coming months.

  3. Care home residents in England to be allowed one regular visitor

    A woman at a care home
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Care home residents in England will be allowed to pick one person to visit them regularly from 8 March, the government says.

    They will be able to meet indoors and hold hands - but visitors must wear PPE and be tested before entering the home.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the rule change is a "first step to getting back to where we want to be".

    These care home visits are the first confirmed easing of lockdown since its reintroduction last month.

    On Monday, PM Boris Johnson will reveal his roadmap for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

