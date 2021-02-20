Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The travel industry has urged the prime minister to provide a roadmap to get people travelling again this summer.

In an open letter, travel organisations and businesses have asked for more help to safeguard employees' livelihoods and rebuild the £80bn contribution the sector makes to the UK economy.

"We urge you to provide a route out of the crisis for the travel industry," it says.

Boris Johnson will set out his plans for easing lockdown rules on Monday.

Under the current national restrictions, holidays are not permitted anywhere in the UK. International travel is restricted to essential purposes, such as for work, medical appointments, or education.