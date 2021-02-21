Get rid of restrictions at the end of April - Tory MP
BBCCopyright: BBC
Tory MP Mark Harper has urged the prime minister to consider scrapping Covid-19 restrictions at the end of April.
Harper, who chairs the lockdown sceptic Covid Recovery Group of backbenchers, tells the BBC's Andrew Marr "once you've protected the top four groups, which we have now vaccinated, we want to start that unlocking progress" and most importantly get children back to school on 8 March.
Then he wants Boris Johnson to consider "getting rid of restrictions at the end of April once you've vaccinated the top nine groups which account for 99% of deaths and 80% of hospitalisations", he tells Marr.
"That's the point that restrictions should be lifted," he says.
Cases are 'falling due to lockdown not vaccine programme'
A scientific adviser to the government says coronavirus cases are falling "impressively fast" but that is "primarily the lockdown and not the vaccine programme".
Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast: "The vaccine programme is beginning to have an impact now, I think, on the rates of hospitalisation, according to the studies we're doing here in Bristol, but it's only just starting.
"The reason we're seeing this impact at the moment is not the vaccine programme.
"But, conversely, getting the vaccine programme done and rolling it out across the population will be really important, as we go forward, in continuing to bring the virus circulation down and reducing the chance of emergence of new variants that might escape that immunity."
Prof Finn, from the University of Bristol, says the capacity in the system will need to expand as people come forward for their second doses.
On the government's new goal for all adults in the UK to be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, he said: "I think it's great to be ambitious and certainly doing this faster is a good idea."
Government not 'serious' about inequality - Starmer
Starmer also accuses the government of not being "serious about dealing with inequality" as a result of the pandemic.
Asked about the furlough scheme, he says: "I'm not suggesting we ignore that, of course they've taken measures... we think they should have gone further in various places."
But he adds: "The idea that this is some conversion... to social democracy I think is completely wrong."
Starmer says he doesn't want Hancock to resign
Starmer says he doesn't want the health secretary to resign over PPE contracts.
This week a court ruled Matt Hancock acted unlawfully when his department did not reveal details of contracts it had signed during the Covid pandemic.
"I do think he's wrong about the contracts," Starmer says.
"I want all government ministers working really hard to get us through this because whatever the political differences, what the public knows is this needs to succeed."
"It's important to be clear on what this court case did and didn't find," he tells Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
"It did not find there was a problem with any of the contracts," he says.
But it did find that "on average we published them in the heat of the crisis in 47 days after they were signed".
He says he has always been committed to publishing the details of contracts awarded by the government and will continue to do so.
Brazil and SA variant cases coming down - Hancock
More from the health secretary. He also says the number of cases of the Brazilian and South Africa variants are coming down. But he adds we must remain vigilant against the new variants.
"If one of these variants doesn't respond to the vaccine as well as the standard variant in the UK which is the Kent variant then that's obviously a very serious risk for the vaccination programme," he says.
But the good news is the actions we are taking right now do appear to be working, he says.
Asked if the UK was to host the European football championships this summer he says: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that's not right."
Trial under way on whether to vaccinate children
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
There are clinical trials under way as to whether children should be vaccinated against coronavirus, Matt Hancock says.
"It absolutely must be safe specifically for children", he says.
"Children very, very rarely get symptoms and serious illness from the disease."
Therefore the aim of vaccinating children is to stop the spread of the disease, he tells Sky's Sophy Ridge.
He says early evidence shows the jab cuts the rate of transmission by about two-thirds.
Getting schools back is a top priority for the government, he adds.
Hancock: 'New target' for vaccine rollout
The health secretary says the government now has a "new target" for the vaccine rollout in England.
Categories 1-9, the most vulnerable people, over-50s and health and social care workers will receive their jabs by 15 April, Matt Hancock tell Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
After that, all adults should be offered the jab by the end of July, he says.
Vaccines are able to be delivered at a rate of 500,000 a day, he says.
The homemade special effects livening up lockdown
As the famous saying goes, limitation breeds creativity.
And you can't get much more limited than being locked down during a global pandemic.
Peter Quinn, who works in motion design, is taking the internet by storm with his homemade special effects creations:
Fewest firms planning job cuts since pandemic began
Ben King
Business reporter, BBC News
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Some 292 British employers made plans to cut jobs in January.
A total of 32,000 redundancies were proposed. That's up 9% on last January. But it's also the lowest figure since the start of the pandemic, excluding December, which usually sees less activity because of the Christmas holidays.
This was despite lockdowns across almost all of the UK, which closed schools and many businesses including restaurants, bars and retailers deemed "non-essential".
"This seems to suggest that the extension of the furlough scheme from 31 October to 30 April has been effective in preventing another surge in job losses," said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with ministers today to finalise what he has called a "road map out of lockdown" for England.
He will announce the plans on Monday and there has been much media speculation about which restrictions might be relaxed first
Over the course of the past year, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has advised the government on the pandemic, assessing the risks of transmission of coronavirus in many areas of daily life.
This advice looks at how closing or opening certain sectors could affect its spread - although with varying degrees of confidence, as the precise impact of each measure is difficult to assess.
The assessments which have been publicly released have not yet factored in the impact of the vaccine rollout or the new, more transmissible Covid variants.
The PM is due to hold a final meeting with senior ministers about how to ease England's lockdown later, before he sets out the full "road map" tomorrow
Some 292 British employers made plans to cut jobs in January (the lowest figure since the pandemic began), suggesting that the decision to extend the furlough scheme has helped to prevent wider job losses
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Collerton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA
-
Boris Johnson has said all adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.
-
The PM is due to hold a final meeting with senior ministers about how to ease England's lockdown later, before he sets out the full "road map" tomorrow
-
Some 292 British employers made plans to cut jobs in January (the lowest figure since the pandemic began), suggesting that the decision to extend the furlough scheme has helped to prevent wider job losses
- Israel is easing lockdown restrictions as studies there reveal the Pfizer vaccine is 95.8% effective in preventing hospital admissions and death
-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the vaccine as the country prepares to start inoculations
-
Prof John Wright, a doctor and epidemiologist who is writing a coronavirus diary for us, says this isn't a time to be choosy when it comes to getting the vaccine
Get rid of restrictions at the end of April - Tory MP
Tory MP Mark Harper has urged the prime minister to consider scrapping Covid-19 restrictions at the end of April.
Harper, who chairs the lockdown sceptic Covid Recovery Group of backbenchers, tells the BBC's Andrew Marr "once you've protected the top four groups, which we have now vaccinated, we want to start that unlocking progress" and most importantly get children back to school on 8 March.
Then he wants Boris Johnson to consider "getting rid of restrictions at the end of April once you've vaccinated the top nine groups which account for 99% of deaths and 80% of hospitalisations", he tells Marr.
"That's the point that restrictions should be lifted," he says.
Cases are 'falling due to lockdown not vaccine programme'
A scientific adviser to the government says coronavirus cases are falling "impressively fast" but that is "primarily the lockdown and not the vaccine programme".
Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast: "The vaccine programme is beginning to have an impact now, I think, on the rates of hospitalisation, according to the studies we're doing here in Bristol, but it's only just starting.
"The reason we're seeing this impact at the moment is not the vaccine programme.
"But, conversely, getting the vaccine programme done and rolling it out across the population will be really important, as we go forward, in continuing to bring the virus circulation down and reducing the chance of emergence of new variants that might escape that immunity."
Prof Finn, from the University of Bristol, says the capacity in the system will need to expand as people come forward for their second doses.
On the government's new goal for all adults in the UK to be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, he said: "I think it's great to be ambitious and certainly doing this faster is a good idea."
Government not 'serious' about inequality - Starmer
Starmer also accuses the government of not being "serious about dealing with inequality" as a result of the pandemic.
Asked about the furlough scheme, he says: "I'm not suggesting we ignore that, of course they've taken measures... we think they should have gone further in various places."
But he adds: "The idea that this is some conversion... to social democracy I think is completely wrong."
Starmer says he doesn't want Hancock to resign
Starmer says he doesn't want the health secretary to resign over PPE contracts.
This week a court ruled Matt Hancock acted unlawfully when his department did not reveal details of contracts it had signed during the Covid pandemic.
"I do think he's wrong about the contracts," Starmer says.
"I want all government ministers working really hard to get us through this because whatever the political differences, what the public knows is this needs to succeed."
Hancock addressed the issue earlier on Sky's Sophy Ridge, saying he won't resign.
Call for 'national debate' on 'Covid passports'
Starmer says there should be a national debate on "Covid passports".
He says he would "be very worried" if it were suggested people would lose their jobs if they didn't have the vaccine, for example.
"I really think on this one we need a proper national debate, let's not pretend there is an easy answer," he says.
Starmer: 'Get kids back to school' on 8 March
Starmer says he wants to get children back into school "ideally" on the 8 March.
"We're going to have to carefully, of course we are," he tells Sophy Ridge.
"I've always been concerned about the impact on children being out of school."
Starmer welcomes vaccine target
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes the news about the target to vaccinate all adults by 31 July.
"It's very uplifting," he tells Sky's Sophy Ridge.
He says he wants to see a "cautious careful exit from lockdown".
"We all want this to be the last lockdown," he says.
But he adds that businesses "desperately need more support".
Hancock says he won't resign over contracts ruling
The health secretary also says he will not resign over a court ruling which found he broke the law by not publishing the details of PPE contracts within 30 days of them being awarded.
"It's important to be clear on what this court case did and didn't find," he tells Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
"It did not find there was a problem with any of the contracts," he says.
But it did find that "on average we published them in the heat of the crisis in 47 days after they were signed".
He says he has always been committed to publishing the details of contracts awarded by the government and will continue to do so.
Brazil and SA variant cases coming down - Hancock
More from the health secretary. He also says the number of cases of the Brazilian and South Africa variants are coming down. But he adds we must remain vigilant against the new variants.
"If one of these variants doesn't respond to the vaccine as well as the standard variant in the UK which is the Kent variant then that's obviously a very serious risk for the vaccination programme," he says.
But the good news is the actions we are taking right now do appear to be working, he says.
Asked if the UK was to host the European football championships this summer he says: "I haven't seen anything on that, I understand that's not right."
Trial under way on whether to vaccinate children
There are clinical trials under way as to whether children should be vaccinated against coronavirus, Matt Hancock says.
"It absolutely must be safe specifically for children", he says.
"Children very, very rarely get symptoms and serious illness from the disease."
Therefore the aim of vaccinating children is to stop the spread of the disease, he tells Sky's Sophy Ridge.
He says early evidence shows the jab cuts the rate of transmission by about two-thirds.
Getting schools back is a top priority for the government, he adds.
Hancock: 'New target' for vaccine rollout
The health secretary says the government now has a "new target" for the vaccine rollout in England.
Categories 1-9, the most vulnerable people, over-50s and health and social care workers will receive their jabs by 15 April, Matt Hancock tell Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
After that, all adults should be offered the jab by the end of July, he says.
Vaccines are able to be delivered at a rate of 500,000 a day, he says.
The homemade special effects livening up lockdown
As the famous saying goes, limitation breeds creativity.
And you can't get much more limited than being locked down during a global pandemic.
Peter Quinn, who works in motion design, is taking the internet by storm with his homemade special effects creations:
Fewest firms planning job cuts since pandemic began
Ben King
Business reporter, BBC News
Some 292 British employers made plans to cut jobs in January.
A total of 32,000 redundancies were proposed. That's up 9% on last January. But it's also the lowest figure since the start of the pandemic, excluding December, which usually sees less activity because of the Christmas holidays.
This was despite lockdowns across almost all of the UK, which closed schools and many businesses including restaurants, bars and retailers deemed "non-essential".
"This seems to suggest that the extension of the furlough scheme from 31 October to 30 April has been effective in preventing another surge in job losses," said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics.
Read the full story here.
How risky are the routes out of lockdown?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with ministers today to finalise what he has called a "road map out of lockdown" for England.
He will announce the plans on Monday and there has been much media speculation about which restrictions might be relaxed first
Over the course of the past year, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has advised the government on the pandemic, assessing the risks of transmission of coronavirus in many areas of daily life.
This advice looks at how closing or opening certain sectors could affect its spread - although with varying degrees of confidence, as the precise impact of each measure is difficult to assess.
The assessments which have been publicly released have not yet factored in the impact of the vaccine rollout or the new, more transmissible Covid variants.
We have looked at what Sage has advised about the risks in a number of areas.
All UK adults to be offered jab by 31 July, says PM
All adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, the prime minister has said.
More than 17 million people have been given a jab since the UK's Covid vaccine rollout began in December 2020.
The government's previous target was to offer all adults the first dose by September.
But Boris Johnson said he now wants the programme to "go further and faster".
He said the July target would allow vulnerable people to be protected "sooner" and would help to further ease lockdown rules across the country.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said there were "early signs" the vaccine rollout was contributing to a fall in hospital admissions.
Read the full story here.
The latest headlines
Just waking up? Here's what you need to know this morning:
Good morning
Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We're just getting set up - stay tuned for the latest updates.