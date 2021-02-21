A scientific adviser to the government says coronavirus cases are falling "impressively fast" but that is "primarily the lockdown and not the vaccine programme".

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast: "The vaccine programme is beginning to have an impact now, I think, on the rates of hospitalisation, according to the studies we're doing here in Bristol, but it's only just starting.

"The reason we're seeing this impact at the moment is not the vaccine programme.

"But, conversely, getting the vaccine programme done and rolling it out across the population will be really important, as we go forward, in continuing to bring the virus circulation down and reducing the chance of emergence of new variants that might escape that immunity."

Prof Finn, from the University of Bristol, says the capacity in the system will need to expand as people come forward for their second doses.

On the government's new goal for all adults in the UK to be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, he said: "I think it's great to be ambitious and certainly doing this faster is a good idea."