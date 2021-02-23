England's lockdown roadmap 'cautious and careful' - Hancock
England's roadmap out of lockdown is designed for a "cautious and careful" exit, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he reiterates the prime minister's aim for the end of this lockdown to be "irreversible".
Asked about international travel, he is not drawn, but says the government has been clear "this is an area we need to work further on" and will be reviewing.
He says "we just don't know the science yet" and ministers need to see the impact of the vaccine on new variants.
And on vaccine certificates, he says "there's clearly an important role for certification for international travel", but stresses that the possibility of broader use would need to be reviewed.
"There's areas of life you wouldn't want it to extend to and I think it's right to take some time to consider and have a debate," he says.
The United States last night passed what President Joe Biden described as a "heartbreaking
milestone" with 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Addressing the nation during a
candle-lighting ceremony, Mr Biden urged Americans to remember the dead and has
ordered all flags be lowered to half-mast on federal property for the next five
days.
Australiais expected to ramp up a national vaccination drive after a second shipment of doses arrived into the country overnight. Health Minister Greg Hunt hopes to reach one million weekly doses by the end of March, after local production of the AstraZeneca jab begins
In Europe,Francenow has the highest number of people in intensive care units since the start of December. The country is not under national lockdown, butinfection rates have stayed stubbornly highdespite an overnight curfew and other curbs.
'Too early to say' when social distancing might end - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is appearing on the BBC's morning programmes today.
He says it is "too early to say" how long social distancing measures will need to be in place.
But that he wants it to become "social norms" rather than through legislation that people would, for example, chose to wear face masks if they were travelling on public transport.
Hancock is also asked about the end of the stay-at-home rule on 29 March, and what this means for non-essential travel, such as visiting family.
He says: "On 29 March there will still be guidance to stay local and by law you will not be able to stay overnight elsewhere.
"But we are able to make that first step so that we can have the rule of six or two households outdoors.
"Hopefully.... we will then get to the position [in April] that people can stay overnight."
Freedom is a word repeated on many front pages, which all examine Boris Johnson's plan to end the lockdown in England.
The government wants to determine whether offering "Covid status" certificates, which could be used by people to demonstrate they had received a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test, could help venues open again
- South Korea’s prime minister has told the BBCthe country will aim to vaccinate 70% of their population by Autumn. South Korea was one of the first hit by the pandemic last year and became a role model for its mass testing and aggressive contact tracing measures, but their vaccination programme has had a slow start
-
Boris Johnson has insisted his four-step plan to ease England's lockdown is a "one-way road to freedom"
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will reveal her own plan later
Airlines say they have already seen a surge in bookings, following the prime minister's announcement of the road map out of lockdown
The rate of unemployment in the UK rose to 5.1% in the three months to December, official figures show
Town centres are to be the focus of the Welsh government's 'mission' for post-Covid economic recovery
But businesses are accusing the Welsh government of "radio silence" as they try to plan their reopening following lockdown
And in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster wants the Stormont executive to discuss the reopening date for schools after the PM set out his roadmap.
Freedom is a word repeated on many front pages, which all examine Boris Johnson's plan to end the lockdown in England.
"Four steps to freedom," the i declares; "118 days until freedom" is the the Daily Telegraph's headline, while the Daily Express echoes the prime minister's words, speaking of a "one-way road to freedom".
It's a "midsummer dream" the Metro concludes, but notes that "solstice day" is only "pencilled in" for the end of all lockdowns.
The Guardian calls it a "cautious, phased easing of curbs"; the Daily Star "a vaguely sensible road map"; while the Financial Times welcomes it as a "balanced approach".
But the Sun insists that the "go-slow" end to restrictions offers an "agonising wait."
And the Daily Mail demands "what are we waiting for?", saying that Johnson faces a "clamour to lift the lockdown faster."
What's the latest in the UK?
Here's what you need to know this morning:
Welcome to Tuesday’s live page
We will be bringing you the latest Covid-19 news throughout the day, including reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to ease lockdown in England in four steps from March 8, to 21 June.