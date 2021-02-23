England's roadmap out of lockdown is designed for a "cautious and careful" exit, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he reiterates the prime minister's aim for the end of this lockdown to be "irreversible".

Asked about international travel, he is not drawn, but says the government has been clear "this is an area we need to work further on" and will be reviewing.

He says "we just don't know the science yet" and ministers need to see the impact of the vaccine on new variants.

And on vaccine certificates, he says "there's clearly an important role for certification for international travel", but stresses that the possibility of broader use would need to be reviewed.

"There's areas of life you wouldn't want it to extend to and I think it's right to take some time to consider and have a debate," he says.