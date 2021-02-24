Here’s what you need to know this morning:
Secondary schools in England will be asked to deliver face-to-face summer schools as part of efforts to catch pupils up with lessons lost to Covid
An extra £420m in funding has been announced, along with £300m announced for catch-up projects in January
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the money will help ensure "no child is left behind" due to the pandemic
Teachers, experts and unions called the money a "good start" - but warned about overwhelming pupils
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own catch-up programmes
About 31,000 women in London are being offered "do-it-at-home" tests to check for early warnings of cervical cancer, as part of an NHS trial - after smear-test delays during the pandemic prompted calls for home-screening kits
A Welsh woman whose husband died nearly a year after they were last able to hold hands says the nation’s ban on indoor care home visits is "a form of cruelty"
And workers on furlough have spoken of their hope for further financial support in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget next week
