Face coverings in secondary school 'not compulsory' - schools minister
We've got a bit more from schools minister Nick Gibb now, who says the wearing of face coverings in secondary school classrooms is not compulsory.
He adds that it is, however, "highly recommended" - and one of a number of measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he explains: "We are saying it is not mandatory for schools to have masks in classrooms but it is highly recommended because we want to do everything we can to reduce the risk of transmission in the school.
"So there is twice-a-week testing of students, staff as well.
"We have all those measures in place - hand hygiene, the cleaning of surfaces, the ventilation, staggered lunchbreaks and play times - all those measures designed to minimise the risk of infection and transmission within the school.
"And this is one more measure just to help reduce that where you can't have social distancing in a classroom."
Bank boss insists working from home is not 'new normal'
Solomon says the investment bank operated throughout 2020 with “less than 10% of our people” in the office.
His eagerness for workers to return to the office is at odds with many other firms, which have suggested working from home could become permanent.
Solomon suggests home-working does not suit the "innovative, collaborative apprenticeship" culture at Goldman Sachs.
He adds: "It’s not a new normal. It’s an aberration that we’re going to correct as soon as possible."
Half with cancer signs didn't contact GP in first wave
Almost half of people with potential cancer symptoms did not contact their GP during the first wave of the pandemic, a survey suggests.
The team that carried out the study, from Cardiff University and Cancer Research UK, says it raises concerns people could be diagnosed later - and as a result be less likely to be treated successfully and recover,
They surveyed a representative sample of people across the UK recruited from two panels - HealthWise Wales and Cancer Research UK's Cancer Awareness Measure - between March and August 2020.
The team found of the 3,025 people who said they had experienced at least one symptom which could be a warning sign of cancer, 45% did not seek help.
Some of the reasons given by people for not contacting their GP were not wanting to waste doctors' time or put extra strain on the NHS; not wanting to be seen as someone who made a fuss; and fear of catching Covid at appointments.
Teachers will need evidence for grades - schools minister
Our top story this morning is that GCSEs and A-levels cancelled in England by the pandemic will be replaced by grades decided by teachers.
Schools can determine grades this summer by using a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, schools minister Nick Gibb says: "It is very important that the pandemic does not prevent students from going on to the next stage of their careers."
But Gibb says teachers will have to show evidence for the grades they give, as part of checks against grade inflation.
"Teachers will be required to produce the evidence and the second layer of quality assurance is checking by the exam boards," he says.
"So if the grades when they are submitted, if in a particular school they look very out of line with the achievements of that school in the past, that will be a signal for the exam board to pay extra attention, maybe pay a visit to that school to make sure that the evidence the teacher has collected to justify that grade really does justify that grade."
Asked whether he accepts grades would be inflated this year, Mr Gibb replies: "Well, that's why we've put in place all these different checking mechanisms to make sure that there is consistency."
A-level and GCSE results to be decided by teachers
GCSEs
and A-levels cancelled in England by the pandemic will be replaced by grades
decided by teachers, exams watchdog Ofqual confirms.
Schools can determine grades this
summer by using a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays.
There will be optional assessments
set by exam boards for all subjects, but they will not be taken in exam
conditions nor decide final grades.
The results will be published earlier
in August to allow time to appeal.
The new arrangements, which will be
set out by the education secretary in the House of Commons later, come after a
consultation into how best to assess pupils after months of school and college
closures.
Latest developments in the UK and around the world
Here’s what you need to know this morning:
GCSEs
and A-levels cancelled in England by the pandemic will be replaced by grades decided
by teachers this summer, using a combination of mock exams, coursework
and essays, the exams watchdog Ofqual has confirmed
Almost half of people with potential cancer
symptoms in the UK did not
contact their GP during the first wave of the pandemic, a survey suggests, raising
concerns that people could be diagnosed later - and so be less likely to be
treated successfully and recover
Ghana
has become the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the Covax
vaccine-sharing initiative, with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the
AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in Accra on Wednesday. The scheme aims to
reduce the divide between rich countries and poorer nations unable to buy doses
Goldman
Sachs boss David Solomon has rejected remote working as a “new normal”, labelling it an
“aberration” that will be corrected as soon as possible. He said the investment bank
operated throughout 2020 with “less than 10% of our people” in the office.
GCSEs
and A-levels cancelled in England by the pandemic will be replaced by grades decided
by teachers this summer, using a combination of mock exams, coursework
and essays, the exams watchdog Ofqual has confirmed
Former
Chancellor Lord Hammond has said the UK government must risk
unpopularity and tell "some difficult home truths" about the
state of the economy. He told the BBC dealing with the pandemic had been the financial
equivalent of "fighting a war"
-
Almost half of people with potential cancer
symptoms in the UK did not
contact their GP during the first wave of the pandemic, a survey suggests, raising
concerns that people could be diagnosed later - and so be less likely to be
treated successfully and recover
Ghana
has become the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the Covax
vaccine-sharing initiative, with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the
AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in Accra on Wednesday. The scheme aims to
reduce the divide between rich countries and poorer nations unable to buy doses
A
review by US regulators of the single-shot Johnson
& Johnson coronavirus vaccine has found it is safe and effective,
paving the way for it to become the third Covid-19 vaccine to be authorised in the US,
possibly within days
Goldman
Sachs boss David Solomon has rejected remote working as a “new normal”, labelling it an
“aberration” that will be corrected as soon as possible. He said the investment bank
operated throughout 2020 with “less than 10% of our people” in the office.
What's in Joe Biden's $2tn pandemic stimulus package?
The US is poised to pass its third major spending package of the pandemic - a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) plan President Joe Biden has championed as a way to help struggling Americans.
Leaders of his Democratic Party, which has a slim majority in Congress, are planning to pass the so-called American Rescue Plan by the end of the month.
Republicans say the plan is unnecessarily large and stuffed with Democratic priorities unrelated to the pandemic.
But Biden and his team maintain the US must "act big" and that the extra cash is being spent on those most affected by the crisis - the poor, minorities and women.
Here are some of the key elements, with analysis by BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher who ranks how much each component has support from Republicans.
