Our top story this morning is that GCSEs and A-levels cancelled in England by the pandemic will be replaced by grades decided by teachers.

Schools can determine grades this summer by using a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, schools minister Nick Gibb says: "It is very important that the pandemic does not prevent students from going on to the next stage of their careers."

But Gibb says teachers will have to show evidence for the grades they give, as part of checks against grade inflation.

"Teachers will be required to produce the evidence and the second layer of quality assurance is checking by the exam boards," he says.

"So if the grades when they are submitted, if in a particular school they look very out of line with the achievements of that school in the past, that will be a signal for the exam board to pay extra attention, maybe pay a visit to that school to make sure that the evidence the teacher has collected to justify that grade really does justify that grade."

Asked whether he accepts grades would be inflated this year, Mr Gibb replies: "Well, that's why we've put in place all these different checking mechanisms to make sure that there is consistency."