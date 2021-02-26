Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A scientist advising the government says there is little point in primary school children wearing face masks.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), says: "Primary school children are the lowest risk both to themselves and to society.”

He says there is "really good data" that shows children are half to a third as likely to acquire the virus.

"When it comes to transmitting they are probably half as likely to transmit it as adults," Prof Semple says, adding: "That risk actually gets smaller as you go into younger age groups.

"I am not a great fan of young children wearing face masks. If I had to invest in a single activity to improve the environment both for the children and the adults, I'd be looking at improving the ventilation, unsealing windows that have been painted shut and kept shut for energy-saving reasons.

"That would be a much more effective way to reduce transmission in schools."

Prof Semple adds that data shows teachers going to school "as a workplace are no more at risk than people in general society going about their daily living and normal working environment".

The Department for Education's guidance is that face coverings are only necessary for pupils in Year 7 and above.