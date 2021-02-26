It said vacancies for consultants may
now be higher than 15%.
Doctors were also reporting
"widespread burnout" even before the Covid crisis hit, according to
the association representing doctors.
The Scottish government says the
number of consultants had increased by more than 56% since 2006.
A spokesperson added there is a
"record high" of 5,702 whole time equivalent consultants currently
employed by NHS Scotland.
But BMA Scotland is calling for
urgent action from the Scottish government to stop what it called a
"deeply worrying drain of senior doctors out of the workforce".
Little point young children wearing masks, says Sage expert
A
scientist advising the government says there is little point in primary school
children wearing face masks.
Speaking
on BBC Radio 4, Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory
Group for Emergencies (Sage), says: "Primary school children are the
lowest risk both to themselves and to society.”
He says
there is "really good data" that shows children are half to a third as likely
to acquire the virus.
"When
it comes to transmitting they are probably half as likely to transmit it as
adults," Prof Semple says, adding: "That risk actually gets smaller as you go into
younger age groups.
"I am not
a great fan of young children wearing face masks. If I had to invest in a
single activity to improve the environment both for the children and the
adults, I'd be looking at improving the ventilation, unsealing windows that
have been painted shut and kept shut for energy-saving reasons.
"That would be a much more effective way to reduce transmission in schools."
Prof Semple adds that data shows teachers going to school "as a workplace are no more at risk than people in general society going about their daily living and normal working environment".
The Department for Education's guidance is that face coverings are only necessary for pupils in Year 7 and above.
Friday's front pages focus on the Queen's vaccine comments
A smiling Queen is pictured on many front pages after she
encouraged people to come forward and get vaccinated.
"It's
selfish not to have the jab," is how the Daily Mail summarises
her message which it describes as "historic" and
"astonishing". It says it's "highly unusual for the sovereign to
take such a firm public stand on contentious issues".
The Daily Telegraph explains
that it's been told by royal sources that it's the Queen's "passionately
held belief" that everyone should get a jab. It draws a parallel with her
decision in 1957 to let it be known that Prince Charles and Princess Anne had
been given the polio vaccine to counter public fears.
Latest developments in the UK and around the world
Here's what you need to know this morning:
The Queen has urged the public to "think about other people" and get a Covid jab when they are offered one. The British monarch, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, received their
first doses of the vaccine in January
The Queen has urged the public to "think about other people" and get a Covid jab when they are offered one. The British monarch, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, received their
first doses of the vaccine in January
-
It
will be "impossible"
for NHS Scotland to recover from the pandemic if senior staff cannot be retained,
the British Medical Association Scotland says
-
Delayed decisions and party politicking has undoubtedly cost
lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Northern Ireland Health
Minister Robin Swann
-
A British man has been sentenced to two weeks in prison and almost £550 for breaking quarantine rules in Singapore. Nigel Skea, 52 and from Southampton, left his room on three occasions in September
-
Greece
and Austria urge other EU states to adopt coronavirus vaccination
"passports" which could help revive Europe's tourist industry
-
Sri Lanka reverses a controversial
mandatory order to cremate the bodies of all those who died of Covid-19
Senior doctor 'shortage' could hit recovery
It will be "impossible" for NHS Scotland to recover from the pandemic if senior staff cannot be retained, the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland has warned.
It said vacancies for consultants may now be higher than 15%.
Doctors were also reporting "widespread burnout" even before the Covid crisis hit, according to the association representing doctors.
The Scottish government says the number of consultants had increased by more than 56% since 2006.
A spokesperson added there is a "record high" of 5,702 whole time equivalent consultants currently employed by NHS Scotland.
But BMA Scotland is calling for urgent action from the Scottish government to stop what it called a "deeply worrying drain of senior doctors out of the workforce".
Little point young children wearing masks, says Sage expert
A scientist advising the government says there is little point in primary school children wearing face masks.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), says: "Primary school children are the lowest risk both to themselves and to society.”
He says there is "really good data" that shows children are half to a third as likely to acquire the virus.
"When it comes to transmitting they are probably half as likely to transmit it as adults," Prof Semple says, adding: "That risk actually gets smaller as you go into younger age groups.
"I am not a great fan of young children wearing face masks. If I had to invest in a single activity to improve the environment both for the children and the adults, I'd be looking at improving the ventilation, unsealing windows that have been painted shut and kept shut for energy-saving reasons.
"That would be a much more effective way to reduce transmission in schools."
Prof Semple adds that data shows teachers going to school "as a workplace are no more at risk than people in general society going about their daily living and normal working environment".
The Department for Education's guidance is that face coverings are only necessary for pupils in Year 7 and above.
Friday's front pages focus on the Queen's vaccine comments
A smiling Queen is pictured on many front pages after she encouraged people to come forward and get vaccinated.
"It's selfish not to have the jab," is how the Daily Mail summarises her message which it describes as "historic" and "astonishing". It says it's "highly unusual for the sovereign to take such a firm public stand on contentious issues".
"Do one's duty," is the Daily Mirror's headline which sees her remarks as a "stern rebuke to anti-vaxxers".
The Daily Telegraph explains that it's been told by royal sources that it's the Queen's "passionately held belief" that everyone should get a jab. It draws a parallel with her decision in 1957 to let it be known that Prince Charles and Princess Anne had been given the polio vaccine to counter public fears.
'Think of others' and have Covid jab, Queen urges
The Queen has urged the public to "think about other people" and get a Covid jab when they are offered one.
The monarch, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, received their first doses of the vaccine in January.
In a video call with health leaders delivering the Covid vaccine across the UK, the Queen was asked about her experience of having the jab.
She smiled as she replied: "Well, as far as I can make out it was quite harmless.
"It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who've been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine."
The monarch said she understood getting a jab could be a "difficult" experience for some people but urged everyone to "think about other people rather than themselves".
Latest developments in the UK and around the world
Here's what you need to know this morning:
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.