Welcome to today’s live page. Here is a summary of some of the key headlines in the UK this morning:

A private funeral will be held for Captain Sir Tom Moore on Saturday. The 100-year-old veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, died with coronavirus on 2 February. His funeral will have full military honours and an RAF fly-past, as well as a specially written song by Michael Buble. Churches across the country will ring their bells 100 times at 12:00 GMT

The government will offer incentives to lenders, bringing back 95% mortgages, which have "virtually disappeared" during the pandemic, the Treasury says. It comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he will use Wednesday's Budget to level with people about the pandemic's impact on the economy

The UK's decision to prioritise vaccination by age rather than by occupation is still making headlines this morning. Announcing it yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it will "save most lives" and added "teachers are no more likely to catch Covid than any other member of the population who goes to work” and prioritising one professional group over another would be “complicated”. Unions representing teachers and police have criticised the decision

Some areas of the UK are "burning quite hot" with rising levels of new coronavirus infections, according to England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam. Hotspots in the Midlands and east and west coast of England, and some parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, are bucking the general trend for decreasing infections. Prof Van-Tam warned people not to wreck the success of the vaccine rollout by relaxing the rules too early.