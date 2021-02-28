Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The chancellor says we have "a challenge in our public finances", telling Ridge on Sunday coronavirus "has had a massive toll on our economy".

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's budget, he says he wants to "level with people about that" and "be honest about our plans to address that".

He receives questions from the public about how long the furlough scheme will last and if the £20 Universal Credit uplift will continue.

On both, he says the budget is "the place where we will set out the next stages of our response".

Mr Sunak says support will align with the roadmap out of lockdown set out by the prime minister this week, and people will be supported "along that path".