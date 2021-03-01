Zahawi also tells BBC Breakfast that the number of vaccine doses given each day is set for a sharp increase to cope with people requiring their second dose within the 12-week period.

He says "March will be a very big month" for the vaccine programme, which will be operating at "probably twice the rate over the next ten weeks as we’ve done over the last ten or eleven weeks".

Zahawi says the NHS has been stockpiling doses for ten days to ensure that there are enough supplies to ensure everyone gets a second jab of the correct vaccine.