Testing kit
Live

Brazil variant in UK 'concerning' - vaccines minister

preview
4,261
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Claire Heald

All times stated are UK

  1. March 'a big month' for UK vaccine rollout - minister

    Zahawi also tells BBC Breakfast that the number of vaccine doses given each day is set for a sharp increase to cope with people requiring their second dose within the 12-week period.

    He says "March will be a very big month" for the vaccine programme, which will be operating at "probably twice the rate over the next ten weeks as we’ve done over the last ten or eleven weeks".

    Zahawi says the NHS has been stockpiling doses for ten days to ensure that there are enough supplies to ensure everyone gets a second jab of the correct vaccine.

  2. Brazil variant 'concerning' but 'minimal' risk of spread - vaccine minister

    Nadhim Zahawi
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Nadhim Zahawi said health officials were trying to trace one case of the variant through the postal system

    Vaccine Minister Nadhmin Zahawi says the emergence of the P1 Brazil variant in the UK is "concerning", as it has similar mutations to the South Africa variant - meaning it is likely to spread more easily and vaccines may be less effective against it.

    Zahawi also tells the BBC that the two cases identified in South Gloucestershire had "followed the rules", getting a test before returning to the UK and filling out the passenger locator form.

    He says Public Health England is working with the postal service to try and trace one person who has tested positive for the variant but did not complete the paperwork on their test, which was sent through the post.

    The UK's travel controls are "pretty robust" and Zahawi says he is confident that Public Health England would be able to track any cases with surge testing and genomic sequencing as they had been doing with the South Africa variant.

  3. Welcome to our coverage

    Coronvirus testing
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Surge testing is taking place after the discovery of the Brazil variant in the UK

    Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day. Here's a summary of the main headlines this morning to start you off:

Back to top