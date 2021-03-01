March 'a big month' for UK vaccine rollout - minister
Zahawi also tells BBC Breakfast that the number of vaccine doses given each day is set for a sharp increase to cope with people requiring their second dose within the 12-week period.
He says "March will be a very big month" for the vaccine programme, which will be operating at "probably twice the rate over the next ten weeks as we’ve done over the last ten or eleven weeks".
Zahawi says the NHS has been stockpiling doses for ten days to ensure that there are enough supplies to ensure everyone gets a second jab of the correct vaccine.
Brazil variant 'concerning' but 'minimal' risk of spread - vaccine minister
Vaccine Minister Nadhmin Zahawi says the emergence of the P1 Brazil variant in the UK is "concerning", as it has similar mutations to the South Africa variant - meaning it is likely to spread more easily and vaccines may be less effective against it.
Zahawi also tells the BBC that the two cases identified in South Gloucestershire had "followed the rules", getting a test before returning to the UK and filling out the passenger locator form.
He says Public Health England is working with the postal service to try and trace one person who has tested positive for the variant but did not complete the paperwork on their test, which was sent through the post.
The UK's travel controls are "pretty robust" and Zahawi says he is confident that Public Health England would be able to track any cases with surge testing and genomic sequencing as they had been doing with the South Africa variant.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day. Here's a summary of the main headlines this morning to start you off:
South Africa, the worst-hit nation in the continent, is reducing its restrictions from level 3 to level 1. President Cyril Ramaphosa said all energy and effort must now go into growing the economy, while exercising caution to prevent a third wave
-
Health officials are searching for a person who tested positive for a more infectious variant of coronavirus first discovered in Brazil. Five of the six people who have tested positive for this variant been identified, but the remaining person did not complete their paperwork
- An extra £1.65bn will be provided for the UK’s vaccination programme in Wenesday’s Budget, as the country aims to meet its target of offering the vaccine to all adults by the end of July
-
A cross-party group of MPs has warned the chancellor that now is not the time for tax rises, saying they could harm the recovery from the Covid crisis. But the Treasury Committee said public finances are on an "unsustainable long-term trajectory"
-
- Weddings and civil partnerships can go ahead in Wales, as the nation begins to relax its coronavirus restrictions. But with wedding receptions still banned, some couples are delaying their big day until they can celebrate with more guests
-
Ministers are set to discuss the latest version of Northern Ireland’s exit plan from lockdown today - but it is not clear if the plan will be published as planned
