After Monday brought new data suggesting that a single dose of the Oxford vaccine - or the Pfizer one - reduces hospitalisation by 80%, some European countries will be looking again at their vaccination policies.

France has already said it will reverse its policy and start giving the Oxford vaccine to people aged between 65 and 74.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine group, urged others like Germany, Sweden and Poland to also take a close look at the new data.

He told BBC's Today programme the findings were "stunning" especially as the group were the hardest to reach, and the oldest and most frail.

He said with 5,000 people dying every day in Europe it was important to increase confidence in vaccines.

He added that over the next seven days, the Oxford vaccine would be distributed to low-income countries around the world under the Covax scheme.

