Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, tells BBC Breakfast that the chancellor should have announced the coronavirus support expected today "months ago".

That would have "avoided this needless anxiety that has pushed so many businesses right up to the edge", she says.

She suggests that instead of simply extending the current furlough scheme, he should replace it with a "smart furlough" that targets industries expect to take longer to recover - such as aviation and possibly hospitality - as well as including a training element to help people improve their skills while they are not working.

Phillipson says Labour is in line with business groups such as the CBI in saying that tax rises should not be imposed while the recovery is in a "fragile position".

"We do not support immediate tax rises, we don’t think that’s the right approach for the country," she says.