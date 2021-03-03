Woman walking past shop with closing down sale
'Challenging months ahead' as job support extended

  1. What's happening in the US?

    Joe Biden
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The president warned people to 'stay vigilant'
    • The US has recorded 516,608 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
    • US President Joe Biden said the US will have enough coronavirus vaccines for every adult by the end of May. This is two months earlier than previously expected, but Mr Biden said the vaccination drive must be extended, too, and people convinced to take it. He warned people to “stay vigilant” because “this fight is far from over”.
    • The US state of Michigan has announced it is loosening its restrictions as cases in the state decline. Restrictions on eating inside restaurants has been increased from 25% capacity to 50% or a maximum of 100 people. Bowling alleys, cinemas and banquet halls will be able to accommodate 300 people inside or 1,000 outside.
    • The governor of Texas has issued an executive order, effective from 10 March. That rescinds most of the coronavirus measures he imposed earlier in the pandemic. Greg Abbott lifted the regulation ordering people to wear masks and said businesses would be allowed to resume full capacity next week.

  2. Labour: 'We do not support immediate tax rises'

    Bridget Phillipson
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Labour's Bridget Phillipson says people have faced "needless anxiety" waiting for support

    Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, tells BBC Breakfast that the chancellor should have announced the coronavirus support expected today "months ago".

    That would have "avoided this needless anxiety that has pushed so many businesses right up to the edge", she says.

    She suggests that instead of simply extending the current furlough scheme, he should replace it with a "smart furlough" that targets industries expect to take longer to recover - such as aviation and possibly hospitality - as well as including a training element to help people improve their skills while they are not working.

    Phillipson says Labour is in line with business groups such as the CBI in saying that tax rises should not be imposed while the recovery is in a "fragile position".

    "We do not support immediate tax rises, we don’t think that’s the right approach for the country," she says.

  3. 'No robust case' for tax rises now - economist

    A lot of the speculation in advance of the Budget is whether taxes will have to rise to cover the costs of pandemic support, which have increased the UK's debt by an estimated £394bn this financial year.

    But a former head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Sir Robert Chote, says economists didn't believe this was necessary right away.

    "The argument that we have borrowed an enormous about of money - and goodness we have over the last year - and that all has to be paid back quickly, there’s no robust case for making that argument," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    He says the UK needed to learn lessons from the financial crisis in 2008 and ensure that it does not "weaken the recovery and make the situation worse".

    But he says if you end up with a permanent increase in the budget deficit and you want more state spending, "decisions on tax can’t be put off for ever".

  4. What support will the chancellor announce?

    Rishi Sunak
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Rishi Sunak has warned of tough economic times ahead

    Some key measures of coronavirus support due to be announced in today’s Budget have been trailed in advance, including plans to extend the furlough scheme until September.

    It’s expected to be part of a three-point plan in Rishi Sunak’s statement at about 12:30 GMT, intended to support people through the coming months, rebuild the economy and "fix" the public finances in the wake of the pandemic.

    Other measures include:

    But Sunak has also warned of tough economic times ahead and there are reports that he plans to raise some taxes.

  5. Welcome to our coverage

    People walking past a closed shop
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The chancellor is expected to extend job support for workers and self-employed people

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day on the latest news in the pandemic. Here’s a summary of this morning’s main stories to get you started:

