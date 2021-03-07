It’s a big night for people interested in the UK's Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – also known as Prince Harry and Meghan – are giving a much-anticipated interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is due to begin at 20:00 EST (01:00 GMT). We’ll be bringing you live updates as the show airs, as well as reaction as it comes in.

And for people in the UK who want to watch it - the interview will be broadcast in the UK on Monday night on ITV at 21:00 GMT and on ITV Hub.