Remote education is a "sticking plaster" that "doesn't replicate" the benefits of being in the classroom, the head of England's schools watchdog says.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman says younger children have been "going backwards" in the language they use and even the ability to use a knife and fork, while there have been signs of increased mental health problems among older children.

Asked whether school days should be longer, or holidays shorter to make up for lost time, she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think we need to make sure children get their full allocation of schooling."

“Sometimes more time is a good way of doing it, sometimes just focusing on making sure that time in the classroom is as valuable as it can possibly be," she adds.

Spielman also says she hopes measures such as coronavirus tests for pupils and the wearing of face coverings in secondary schools will be in place for "as short a time as possible".

"I understand the need for... infection controls, but at the same time I hope that it needs to be there for as little time as possible," she says.