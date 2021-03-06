BBC Copyright: BBC

When schools reopen in England from Monday, secondary pupils will be tested for Covid-19 three times in the first two weeks. After that they will be given two rapid lateral flow tests each week to use at home.

Richard Patton, whose son has already been tested twice at school this week, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was a "great surprise" when his second lateral flow test came back positive, as he had barely left the house and had no symptoms.

His son then took a confirmatory PCR test - which are more accurate - and this came back negative so NHS 111 advised he no longer needed to self-isolate.

However, when Patton spoke to NHS Test and Trace they refused to remove the requirement to self-isolate, saying any positive test triggered this.

He said he was concerned that even a small number of false positives across the country could mean a large number of families would be unable to work because they would have to self-isolate.

“Why would I let my children have any more lateral flow tests?” he added.

Prof Sheila Bird, a member of the Royal Statistical Society’s Covid-19 task force, said she was "shocked" by this case and that all lateral flow tests should be checked with a PCR test to ensure it was accurate.

Asked on Today about the likelihood of a false positive reading from a lateral flow test, she said it was "very likely".

She added that the false positive rate for these tests when the infection incidence was low could be as high as between one and three per 1,000 children.