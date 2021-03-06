NHS staff
  1. How has the government defended its 1% NHS pay rise proposal?

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the proposed 1% pay increase for NHS workers in England during a government press conference last night.

    He said the proposal was "what we think is affordable" given the financial pressures caused by the pandemic.

    In addition, some staff whose pay band is being changed will get more than a 1% increase as a result of a previously agreed three-year pay deal.

    The government says newly-qualified nurses have got a 12% pay rise over the course of that three-year agreement.

    A government spokesperson also said 1% was a "real-terms increase", as the latest official inflation figure was 0.9% - but unions warned this would turn into a pay cut if inflation rises over this year.

  2. Labour calls for 'real-terms' pay increase for NHS staff

    Labour has called for a "real-terms increase in NHS pay" amid the "unprecedented circumstances" of the pandemic.

    Shadow health minister Alex Norris told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This will be a pay review like no other. We've been out on our doorsteps clapping, we've been saying we're going to recognise and thank the incredible work that the NHS staff have done.

    "So I think for us to then turn and say to the pay body we think those people deserve a pay rise, which they do, rather than what we've seen from the government, which is clapping for one day and cutting their pay the next."

    He also said the pandemic was likely to have an impact on recruitment and retention, despite more nurses joining the profession than leaving it last year, due to the challenging circumstances of the crisis.

  3. Concerns over false positive test results for pupils

    When schools reopen in England from Monday, secondary pupils will be tested for Covid-19 three times in the first two weeks. After that they will be given two rapid lateral flow tests each week to use at home.

    Richard Patton, whose son has already been tested twice at school this week, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was a "great surprise" when his second lateral flow test came back positive, as he had barely left the house and had no symptoms.

    His son then took a confirmatory PCR test - which are more accurate - and this came back negative so NHS 111 advised he no longer needed to self-isolate.

    However, when Patton spoke to NHS Test and Trace they refused to remove the requirement to self-isolate, saying any positive test triggered this.

    He said he was concerned that even a small number of false positives across the country could mean a large number of families would be unable to work because they would have to self-isolate.

    “Why would I let my children have any more lateral flow tests?” he added.

    Prof Sheila Bird, a member of the Royal Statistical Society’s Covid-19 task force, said she was "shocked" by this case and that all lateral flow tests should be checked with a PCR test to ensure it was accurate.

    Asked on Today about the likelihood of a false positive reading from a lateral flow test, she said it was "very likely".

    She added that the false positive rate for these tests when the infection incidence was low could be as high as between one and three per 1,000 children.

  4. NHS pay rise of 2.1% ‘already budgeted for’

    The organisation representing hospitals and other NHS trusts in England has called for a pay rise of at least 2.1% for health workers.

    It comes as the government is facing a backlash from unions, after it recommended a 1% pay increase for NHS staff in England.

    Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said a pay rise of 2.1% was already “baked into the spending assumptions” for the health service next year.

    “We are really clear that the government had already budgeted for a pay rise of 2.1% so what we are saying is, given where the NHS is at, given what frontline staff have been through, it seems absolutely wrong to take from their pockets right now the pay rise that was due to them,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

    Although these assumptions were published before the pandemic, Cordery said frontline staff needed to be “properly rewarded” and adequately paid to get them through the crisis.

  5. More unions join outcry over 1% NHS pay rise plan

    The government is coming under further pressure to reconsider its proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England, with more unions joining the backlash.

    The British Medical Association, the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Nursing and Unison have written a joint letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to express their "dismay" and call for a “fair pay deal”.

    On Friday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the pay recommendation, saying it was "what we think is affordable".

    News of the pay deal emerged earlier this week, when the Department of Health and Social Care officially recommended the 1% pay rise to the independent panel that advises the government on NHS salaries.

    The panel is due to make its own pay recommendations in early May, when ministers will make their final decision.

  6. The papers: Easter 'travel permits' and 'slap for carers'

    A number of front pages continue to focus on the row over NHS pay, including the Daily Express, which highlights the threat of strike action by nurses in England upset about their proposed 1% wage increase.

    The Daily Mirror has the headline: "Boris' Slap For Carers."

    The Daily Star accuses the prime minister of betraying what it calls the "NHS heroes" who saved his life when he fell ill with Covid last year.

    New international travel permits which must be used by people leaving the UK from Monday are highlighted in the Daily Telegraph, which says the move is to stop Easter holidays abroad.

    "There is concern in Whitehall over increasing levels of rule-breaking", the paper reports, "particularly among the 40% of adults who have now been vaccinated".

  7. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s the main stories this morning:

