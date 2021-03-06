He said the proposal was "what we think is affordable" given the financial pressures caused by the pandemic.
In addition, some staff whose pay band is being changed will get more than a 1% increase as a result of a previously agreed three-year pay deal.
The government says newly-qualified nurses have got a 12% pay rise over the course of that three-year agreement.
A government spokesperson also said 1% was a "real-terms increase", as the latest official inflation figure was 0.9% - but unions warned this would turn into a pay cut if inflation rises over this year.
Labour calls for 'real-terms' pay increase for NHS staff
Labour has called for a "real-terms increase in NHS pay" amid the "unprecedented circumstances" of the pandemic.
Shadow health minister Alex Norris told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This will be a pay review like no other. We've been out on our doorsteps clapping, we've been saying we're going to recognise and thank the incredible work that the NHS staff have done.
"So I think for us to then turn and say to the pay body we think those people deserve a pay rise, which they do, rather than what we've seen from the government, which is clapping for one day and cutting their pay the next."
He also said the pandemic was likely to have an impact on recruitment and retention, despite more nurses joining the profession than leaving it last year, due to the challenging circumstances of the crisis.
Concerns over false positive test results for pupils
Richard Patton, whose son has already been tested twice at school this week, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was a "great surprise" when his second lateral flow test came back positive, as he had barely left the house and had no symptoms.
His son then took a confirmatory PCR test - which are more accurate - and this came back negative so NHS 111 advised he no longer needed to self-isolate.
However, when Patton spoke to NHS Test and Trace they refused to remove the requirement to self-isolate, saying any positive test triggered this.
He said he was concerned that even a small number of false positives across the country could mean a large number of families would be unable to work because they would have to self-isolate.
“Why would I let my children have any
more lateral flow tests?” he added.
Prof Sheila Bird, a member of the Royal Statistical Society’s Covid-19 task force, said she was "shocked" by this case and that all lateral flow tests should be checked with a PCR test to ensure it was accurate.
Asked on Today about the likelihood of a false positive reading from a lateral flow test, she said it was "very likely".
She added that the false positive rate for these tests when the infection incidence was low could be as high as between one and three per 1,000 children.
NHS pay rise of 2.1% ‘already budgeted for’
The organisation representing hospitals and other NHS
trusts in England has called for a pay rise of at least 2.1% for health
workers.
Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS
Providers, said a pay rise of 2.1% was already “baked into the spending
assumptions” for the health service next year.
“We are really clear that the government had already
budgeted for a pay rise of 2.1% so what we are saying is, given where the NHS is
at, given what frontline staff have been through, it seems absolutely wrong to
take from their pockets right now the pay rise that was due to them,” she told
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Although these assumptions were published before the pandemic,
Cordery said frontline staff needed to be “properly rewarded” and adequately
paid to get them through the crisis.
More unions join outcry over 1% NHS pay rise plan
Getty Images
The government is coming under further pressure to
reconsider its proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England, with more unions
joining the backlash.
The British Medical Association, the Royal College of
Midwives, the Royal College of Nursing and Unison have written a joint letter
to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to express their "dismay" and call for a “fair
pay deal”.
On Friday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the pay recommendation,
saying it was "what we think is affordable".
News of the pay deal emerged earlier this week, when the
Department of Health and Social Care officially recommended the 1% pay rise to
the independent panel that advises the government on NHS salaries.
The panel is due to make its own pay recommendations in
early May, when ministers will make their final decision.
The papers: Easter 'travel permits' and 'slap for carers'
BBC
A number of front pages continue to focus on the row over
NHS pay, including the Daily Express, which highlights the threat of
strike action by nurses in England upset about their proposed 1% wage
increase.
The Daily Mirror has the headline: "Boris' Slap For
Carers."
The Daily Star accuses the prime minister of betraying what
it calls the "NHS heroes" who saved his life when he fell ill with
Covid last year.
New international travel permits which must be used by
people leaving the UK from Monday are highlighted in the Daily Telegraph, which
says the move is to stop Easter holidays abroad.
"There is concern in Whitehall over increasing levels
of rule-breaking", the paper reports, "particularly among the 40% of
adults who have now been vaccinated".
Police in Paraguay have used tear gas and rubber bullets
against protesters who gathered in the capital of Asuncion to condemn the
government's response to the pandemic, following a rise in coronavirus cases
which has left hospitals close to collapse
