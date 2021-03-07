Pupils at Park Lane Academy in Halifax ahead of schools reopening
England schools' return 'first step to normality'

Edited by Marie Jackson

  1. Marr to quiz education secretary on schools return

    Gavin Williamson
    Copyright: Reuters

    At 09:00 GMT, we'll be covering the guests appearing on the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One.

    We're expecting to hear from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on the plans for pupils to return to school in England on Monday.

    Jonathan Ashworth, Labour's shadow health secretary, will also be on the show, as will Dr Susan Hopkins, deputy director of Public Health England.

  2. Parents concerned over about lost learning

    Astbury St Mary's Church of England Primary School prepares to welcome pupils back
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The reopening of schools to all pupils is a step that is being welcomed by parents, 90% of whom told a survey they would send their children back to classes even if it was not compulsory.

    Parents are more confident about the return than they were last summer, the Institute for Fiscal Studies survey found.

    But two-thirds of parents also said they were worried about the learning lost and some feared children would never catch up.

    The survey suggests parents want policies to promote children's wellbeing as well as their academic learning.

    The youngest pupils have already begun to return in Scotland and Wales as part of a phased reopening, while some primary pupils in Northern Ireland are also due to return to the classroom on Monday.

  3. Let’s not undo our progress, says PM ahead of school return

    Boris Johnson on a school visit
    Copyright: Getty Images

    With a day to go before all of England’s school pupils are due back in the classroom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation was beginning to move “closer to a sense of normality”.

    But he stressed the need to be careful “so that we do not undo the progress we have made so far” and urged people to take up the vaccine and get tested where necessary.

    The reopening of schools is the first stage on the roadmap for England leaving lockdown, with stage two - allowing outdoor gatherings of six people or two households - expected on 29 March.

    But secondary schools have been told that year groups can return on different days over the first week to allow for Covid testing of pupils.

  4. Welcome to our coverage

    Pupils at Outwood Academy Adwick taking coronavirus tests
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Pupils have been taking rapid coronavirus tests ahead of the return to school

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic in the UK and around the world throughout the day. Here’s a look at this morning’s main headlines to get started:

