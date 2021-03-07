Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The reopening of schools to all pupils is a step that is being welcomed by parents, 90% of whom told a survey they would send their children back to classes even if it was not compulsory.

Parents are more confident about the return than they were last summer, the Institute for Fiscal Studies survey found.

But two-thirds of parents also said they were worried about the learning lost and some feared children would never catch up.

The survey suggests parents want policies to promote children's wellbeing as well as their academic learning.

The youngest pupils have already begun to return in Scotland and Wales as part of a phased reopening, while some primary pupils in Northern Ireland are also due to return to the classroom on Monday.