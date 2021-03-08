As we reported earlier, millions of children in England return to school today. Many secondary schools will have a phased return during the week, allowing pupils to take Covid tests, and face masks will be worn in classrooms. Most primary schools are expected to open for all pupils from Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the return as an important first step towards a "sense of normality". It marks the first step of the "roadmap" out of the national lockdown , which has been in place since the beginning of January. The government is now considering various measures to help pupils in England catch up on lost learning, including longer school days and shorter holidays, according to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson . Read more here.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Millions of children in England are going back to school after more than two months studying at home in the latest lockdown.
-
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said crowds celebrating Rangers first Scottish title win in 10 years were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.
Schools return in England, the full story
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, education correspondent
As we reported earlier, millions of children in England return to school today.
Many secondary schools will have a phased return during the week, allowing pupils to take Covid tests, and face masks will be worn in classrooms.
Most primary schools are expected to open for all pupils from Monday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the return as an important first step towards a "sense of normality".
It marks the first step of the "roadmap" out of the national lockdown, which has been in place since the beginning of January.
The government is now considering various measures to help pupils in England catch up on lost learning, including longer school days and shorter holidays, according to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
Read more here.
Good morning
Welcome to our rolling coronavirus coverage. We'll bring you the top stories from around the world throughoout the day.
Our main headlines this morning are: