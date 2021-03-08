Secondary schools children masked and social-distancing
Schools back as England starts easing lockdown

Live Reporting

Edited by Rob Corp

All times stated are UK

  1. Schools return in England, the full story

    Sean Coughlan

    BBC News, education correspondent

    As we reported earlier, millions of children in England return to school today.

    Many secondary schools will have a phased return during the week, allowing pupils to take Covid tests, and face masks will be worn in classrooms.

    Most primary schools are expected to open for all pupils from Monday.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the return as an important first step towards a "sense of normality".

    It marks the first step of the "roadmap" out of the national lockdown, which has been in place since the beginning of January.

    The government is now considering various measures to help pupils in England catch up on lost learning, including longer school days and shorter holidays, according to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

    Read more here.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our rolling coronavirus coverage. We'll bring you the top stories from around the world throughoout the day.

    Our main headlines this morning are:

