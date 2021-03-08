As we reported earlier, millions of children in England return to school today.

Many secondary schools will have a phased return during the week, allowing pupils to take Covid tests, and face masks will be worn in classrooms.

Most primary schools are expected to open for all pupils from Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the return as an important first step towards a "sense of normality".

It marks the first step of the "roadmap" out of the national lockdown, which has been in place since the beginning of January.

The government is now considering various measures to help pupils in England catch up on lost learning, including longer school days and shorter holidays, according to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

