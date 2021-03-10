PA Media Copyright: PA Media

As we are reporting this morning, a committee of MPs has criticised the huge system for coronavirus testing and tracing in England as having “no clear impact” - despite its £37bn expected cost.

The Public Accounts Committee said NHS Test and Trace was set up on the basis it would help prevent future lockdowns. But since its creation, there have been two more.

It said the spending was "unimaginable" and warned the taxpayer could not be treated like an "ATM machine".

But the government said the system was helping to reduce infection rates.

