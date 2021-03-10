Live
MPs criticise England’s test-and-trace system
Covid vaccines: How fast is progress around the world? | What are the new rules for schools? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
A committee of MPs has criticised England’s coronavirus test-and-trace system for having “no clear impact” despite a £37bn budget
-
A fresh row has broken out between the UK and the EU after the bloc's most senior official wrongly claimed the UK had banned all Covid-19 vaccine exports
-
Health systems in most of Brazil's largest cities are close to collapse due to Covid-19 cases, a report by the country's Fiocruz institute warns
-
Global cases rose above 117 million with 2.6 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University
NHS Test and Trace has 'no clear impact' despite £37bn budget
As we are reporting this morning, a committee of MPs has criticised the huge system for coronavirus testing and tracing in England as having “no clear impact” - despite its £37bn expected cost.
The Public Accounts Committee said NHS Test and Trace was set up on the basis it would help prevent future lockdowns. But since its creation, there have been two more.
It said the spending was "unimaginable" and warned the taxpayer could not be treated like an "ATM machine".
But the government said the system was helping to reduce infection rates.
Read more here.
