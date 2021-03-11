Any further closures will be in addition to the eight closures already announced in 2020.
Today marks a year since the World Health Organization (WHO)
declared Covid-19 a pandemic.
Since then there have been more than 116 million cases and more than 2.5 million deaths across the globe, but there is also some good news with 150
million vaccine doses being given.
Here are some of the headlines from the UK and around the world today:
Cancer patients are much
less protected against Covid-19 than other people after one dose of the Pfizer
vaccine, a study suggests
A 12-week wait for the
second dose could leave them vulnerable, says the King's College London
and Francis Crick Institute research team
The Northern Ireland
Executive meets later to discuss when all children should return to school,
with Education Minister Peter Weir wanting all pupils in classrooms by 12 April
Meanwhile in Wales shop owners
say they are being "treated like children" with a lack of detailabout when non-essential retailers can reopen
Brazil has exceeded 2,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day for the first time, as infection rates
soar, with experts warning of more contagious variants
Supporting Covid vaccination rollouts is expected to top the agenda at a meeting of the leaders of US, Japan, Australia and India
John Lewis warns of further store closures after lockdown
Retail giant John Lewis is warning of further store closures as it reports huge losses due to Covid-related shop closures.
The company says it "does not expect" all of its department stores to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease.
Previously the chain was reported to be considering closing up to eight more stores to cut costs.
Any further closures will be in addition to the eight closures already announced in 2020.
Third wave in Germany and Estonian lockdown: Latest around Europe
Germany’s third wave of Covid has already begun, according to RKI public health agency head Lothar Wieler, and he says he’s very worried. Infections are up on last week - 14,356 in the past 24 hours – and Mr Wieler says there’s a race to get people vaccinated with the finish line is in sight.
Estonia begins a new month-long lockdown today with schools largely moving online. Non-essential stores are shut and a new 2+2 rule has come into force, allowing up to two people to move around together at a distance of two metres from others.
The EU’s medicines agency EMA is set to approve a fourth vaccine today across all 27 states. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.
There’s bad news for music fans in Germany and Switzerland where promoter Eventim Live says seven big music festivals will not take place this summer, including Rock am Ring at Nürburgring. Meanwhile, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says she’s speechless that one of the country’s biggest bands, Crvena Jabuka (Red Apple), have held two gigs in Belgrade. She says it was “against all rules and measures”.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has asked for the country’s state of emergency to be extended until 31 March as ministers prepare to approve plans for a gradual lifting of lockdown. The lockdown has been in place since mid-January but daycare and nurseries could start reopening next week.
Weekend lockdowns have been extended in France’s northern city of Dunkirk and in the Alpes-Maritimes and Nice areas on the south coast because of a continuing spike in infections.
Headlines from around the world
Today marks a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Since then there have been more than 116 million cases and more than 2.5 million deaths across the globe, but there is also some good news with 150 million vaccine doses being given.
Here are some of the headlines from the UK and around the world today:
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus coverage.
We’ll be bringing you the latest news about the pandemic from around the world.