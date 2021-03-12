Wales to end 'stay at home' as Scottish rules ease

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mark Drakeford says Wales is reopening "cautiously, carefully" Image caption: Mark Drakeford says Wales is reopening "cautiously, carefully"

The tourism industry in Wales will begin reopening in time for Easter, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying he hopes people will be able to book “self-contained accommodation” by then.

But Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that people in England will not be able to go on holiday in Wales at that point.

He says that because Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for easing lockdown does not permit overnight stays away from home by that stage, it will not be allowed.

“If it won’t be safe to stay overnight in England, then obviously it would not be safe for people to travel into Wales,” he says. The first minister says allowing people from two households to socialise in gardens will be a “big step” for Wales.

“For many families that will allow grandparents to see grandchildren again and it’s a sign that cautiously, carefully and step by step, we’re now on the journey of reopening Welsh society,” he says.