Wales to end 'stay at home' as Scottish rules ease

Welsh holiday homes to reopen for Easter - but not for the English
The tourism industry in Wales will begin reopening in time for Easter, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying he hopes people will be able to book “self-contained accommodation” by then.
But Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that people in England will not be able to go on holiday in Wales at that point.
He says that because Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for easing lockdown does not permit overnight stays away from home by that stage, it will not be allowed.
“If it won’t be safe to stay overnight in England, then obviously it would not be safe for people to travel into Wales,” he says.
The first minister says allowing people from two households to socialise in gardens will be a “big step” for Wales.
“For many families that will allow grandparents to see grandchildren again and it’s a sign that cautiously, carefully and step by step, we’re now on the journey of reopening Welsh society,” he says.
What are the plans for reopening in Wales?
Wales is due to announce its detailed plan to ease lockdown at lunchtime today. It’s expected to be a phased relaxation, with the “stay home” advice replaced by “stay local”.
Here’s the expected timetable:
From Saturday 13 March
"Stay at home" will become "stay local"
Four people from two different households can meet up outdoors to socialise, including in gardens - children are excluded from the number
Outdoor sports facilities such for golf, tennis and basketball will be able to reopen
Designated solo visitors can enter care homes
From Monday 15 March
All primary school children and those in qualifications years can return to class
Schools will have flexibility to bring back year 10 and 12 pupils and more students will return to colleges
Hairdressers and barbers can reopen - for appointments only
From Monday 22 March
Gradual easing of non-essential shopping and non-essential aisles in supermarkets
Garden centres to reopen
From 12 April
All shops will be able to open - the same date as in England.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day. Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines to get you started:
Wales is due to set out plans for a phased end to lockdown later today, starting with a relaxation on outdoor socialising. But the reopening of non-essential retail - expected to be part of the early stages of easing the rules - is now not due until 12 April
Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard, who is believed to have been murdered as she walked home in South London, have launched a legal action to allow the event to go ahead. They are challenging the police interpretation of coronavirus regulations after being told they could face fines of £10,000
Increased social isolation during the pandemic has driven 3.2 million households to acquire a pet, the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association said. Young people are the main drivers of the trend, but there are concerns about animal welfare
"Stay at home" will become "stay local"
Four people from two different households can meet up outdoors to socialise, including in gardens - children are excluded from the number
Outdoor sports facilities such for golf, tennis and basketball will be able to reopen
Designated solo visitors can enter care homes
All primary school children and those in qualifications years can return to class
Schools will have flexibility to bring back year 10 and 12 pupils and more students will return to colleges
Hairdressers and barbers can reopen - for appointments only
Gradual easing of non-essential shopping and non-essential aisles in supermarkets
Garden centres to reopen
All shops will be able to open - the same date as in England.
Wales is due to set out plans for a phased end to lockdown later today, starting with a relaxation on outdoor socialising. But the reopening of non-essential retail - expected to be part of the early stages of easing the rules - is now not due until 12 April
Scotland has relaxed its rules on socialising outdoors, with four adults from two households now able to meet outside in public places and in gardens
Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard, who is believed to have been murdered as she walked home in South London, have launched a legal action to allow the event to go ahead. They are challenging the police interpretation of coronavirus regulations after being told they could face fines of £10,000
US President Joe Biden has set 4 July as a target date for "independence" from the virus as he announced he would order states to make vaccines available to all adults by 1 May
Car insurance claims plummeted last year by 19% as people stayed home in the pandemic, figures show. But the average price paid by consumers for insurance has dropped by just 1%, with insurers saying claims are just one of the costs they face in supporting customers
Increased social isolation during the pandemic has driven 3.2 million households to acquire a pet, the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association said. Young people are the main drivers of the trend, but there are concerns about animal welfare
Thailand has become the latest country to delay the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots - although the European Medicines Agency says there is no evidence the vaccine is the cause
