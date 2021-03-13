People socialising in a garden
Live

Wales begins first stage of lockdown easing

preview
4,215
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Sarah Collerton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Saturday’s front pages: 'Zero Covid areas' and Easter jabs for over-40s

    The i newspaper and The Daily Telegraph front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    The Daily Mail offers positive news on coronavirus, saying one in three Britons now lives in areas where infections have almost fallen to zero.

    It says the progress shown by official data has prompted calls for the lockdown to be lifted more quickly.

    The Telegraph says everyone over 40 is on course to be offered their first Covid jab by Easter.

    It says stocks are expected to more than double next week - what it calls a "bumper boost" to supplies.

    The New Statesman offers a word of caution. It says the rollout of vaccines has been "extraordinarily effective", but notes that its pace has been slowing for weeks.

    You can read the full paper review here.

  2. Sarah Everard vigil in south London cancelled

    Flowers have been laid at Clapham Common near to where Sarah Everard was last seen
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Flowers have been laid at Clapham Common near to where Sarah Everard was last seen

    A vigil planned for Sarah Everard in south London will not take place, organisers have confirmed.

    Reclaim These Streets had planned to hold the vigil on Clapham Common on Saturday evening, near to where the 33-year-old was last seen alive.

    But the group unsuccessfully challenged Covid restrictions forbidding gatherings in the High Court.

    Anna Birley from Reclaim These Streets said they could not bear the personal risk of fines or prosecution.

    Sarah's disappearance, when she was walking home along a main road in Clapham on 3 March, has prompted a public debate on women's safety.

    Read more

  3. First week finished after children in England return

    School staff say it's been "brilliant" to see classrooms and playgrounds full of children after schools in England were allowed to reopen this week.

    Children haven't been at school for more than two months because of coronavirus restrictions.

    The BBC visited one primary school near Skegness, Lincolnshire, to see how children, parents and teachers have got on.

    Video content

    Video caption: First school week finished after children in England return

  4. Latest developments in the UK and around the world

    Corinne Masiero (left) was invited to France's socially-distanced César Awards ceremony on Friday to present an award
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Corinne Masiero (left) wore a donkey costume over a blood-stained dress before stripping on stage at the César Awards ceremony

    Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines from the UK and around the world to get you started:

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.

Back to top