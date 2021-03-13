BBC Copyright: BBC

The Daily Mail offers positive news on coronavirus, saying one in three Britons now lives in areas where infections have almost fallen to zero .

It says the progress shown by official data has prompted calls for the lockdown to be lifted more quickly.

The Telegraph says everyone over 40 is on course to be offered their first Covid jab by Easter .

It says stocks are expected to more than double next week - what it calls a "bumper boost" to supplies.

The New Statesman offers a word of caution. It says the rollout of vaccines has been "extraordinarily effective" , but notes that its pace has been slowing for weeks.

