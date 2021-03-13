The Daily Mail offers positive news on coronavirus, saying one in three Britons now lives in areas where infections have almost fallen to zero . It says the progress shown by official data has prompted calls for the lockdown to be lifted more quickly. The Telegraph says everyone over 40 is on course to be offered their first Covid jab by Easter . It says stocks are expected to more than double next week - what it calls a "bumper boost" to supplies. The New Statesman offers a word of caution. It says the rollout of vaccines has been "extraordinarily effective" , but notes that its pace has been slowing for weeks. You can read the\nfull paper review here.
Wales begins easing its lockdown today. It means outdoor sports facilities such as golf, tennis and basketball can reopen and up to four adults from two households can meet up in a private garden. Hairdressers and barbers are set to reopen on Monday
A minute's silence and a national doorstep vigil will form
part of a day of reflection on 23 March to mark the anniversary of
the UK's first Covid lockdown
More than 48,000 businesses in England have signed
up for workplace Covid testing, says Health Secretary Matt Hancock
School staff say it's been
"brilliant" to see classrooms and
playgrounds full of children after schools in England were allowed to
reopen this week
Shops, restaurants and schools will be closed across most of Italy from Monday, with PM Mario Draghi warning of a "new wave" of
the coronavirus outbreak
A French actress has protested naked at the César Awards - France's equivalent of the Oscars - to demand the government do more to support culture during the coronavirus pandemic
The leaders of the US, Australia, India and Japan have agreed to deliver one billion
doses of coronavirus vaccine to much of Asia by the end of 2022
Sarah Everard vigil in south London cancelled
A vigil planned for Sarah Everard in south London will not take place, organisers have confirmed.
Reclaim These Streets had planned to hold the vigil on Clapham Common on Saturday evening, near to where the 33-year-old was last seen alive.
But the group unsuccessfully challenged Covid restrictions forbidding gatherings in the High Court.
Anna Birley from Reclaim These Streets said they could not bear the personal risk of fines or prosecution.
Sarah's disappearance, when she was walking home along a main road in Clapham on 3 March, has prompted a public debate on women's safety.
First week finished after children in England return
School staff say it's been "brilliant" to see classrooms and playgrounds full of children after schools in England were allowed to reopen this week.
Children haven't been at school for more than two months because of coronavirus restrictions.
The BBC visited one primary school near Skegness, Lincolnshire, to see how children, parents and teachers have got on.
