BBC Copyright: BBC

Most front pages cover the clash between police and women who had gathered on Clapham Common to mourn Sarah Everard despite Covid restrictions.

Under a headline: "Met chief faces calls to quit", the Sunday Telegraph says Dame Cressida Dick is facing cross-party fury .

The paper speaks of violence erupting as police officers pulled women from the crowd, and of many people calling the force's approach to what had begun as a peaceful event heavy-handed.

According to the Sunday Times, there is "outrage" that the vigil descended into "mayhem" and "chaos".

The Sun describes the scenes as "ugly" and "shocking" .

The Observer reports that other vigils took place in towns and cities across Britain .

Most front pages carry a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge paying her respects to Ms Everard at the bandstand memorial on the south London common.

Read the full newspaper review here.