Just to remind ourselves what this row is about - hundreds of people gathered on Clapham Common in south London on Saturday to remember Sarah Everard, whose body was found in woodland in Kent last week.
Officers branded the gathering as "unsafe" amid the ban on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, and urged people to go home.
But scenes of a number of women being handcuffed and removed from the vigil prompted criticism that the policing of the event had been heavy-handed.
Women regard streets as lawless, says Victims' Commissioner
Women regard the streets as "lawless" when it comes to male behaviour, the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales says.
Dame Vera Baird QC says the vigil held over the weekend in memory of Sarah Everard highlighted what many women feared could happen to them.
Dame Vera told BBC Breakfast: "Why is it that this number of women, when this awful event has occurred, have started to talk about their appalling experiences?
"They regard, quite clearly, the streets as lawless for women when it comes to male behaviour. Men it seems, they tell us, they can do what they want and say what they want, and nobody will take action.
"As we know, it doesn't seem to many people worth it to make a complaint to the police because if someone complains of rape, 98% of the 55,000 people who have complained of rape do not even get a charge."
Crown Prosecution Service and Home Office figures show there were 55,130 complaints of rape reported to police in the 12 months to March last year, but only 2,102 prosecutions and 1,439 convictions in England and Wales in 2019-20.
Dame Vera said the Met's response to Saturday's vigil would have a "dreadful" impact on the public's confidence towards policing in general.
Labour urges focus on Sarah Everard but says 'response on Saturday was wrong'
Labour's shadow policing minister Sarah Jones did not back the calls for Dame Cressida Dick to resign, urging for the focus "to be on Sarah Everard and the increasing problems of violence against women".
It comes as landmark legislation comes before the Commons that will give police greater powers to crack down on disruptive protests. Labour has said it will vote against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill because it contains "poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression".
"There's going to be an investigation, we know that, and we need some answers, because we were given assurances and I think we all felt that the response on Saturday was the wrong one," Jones told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"But the focus has to be on Sarah Everard and the increasing problems of violence against women, the increasing problems of harassment against women, and what we can do now in this Bill today to fix some of those problems."
It comes as a YouGov poll of 5,168 adults indicated 47% backed Dame Cressida to remain in post, with 23% calling for her to go.
Policing minister defends Dame Cressida Dick
The policing minister has defended Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick amid criticism over the force's handling of the vigil.
Kit Malthouse called scenes from Saturday's event "alarming" but did not back calls for Dame Cressida to resign.
He said he recognised the "difficult position" facing the police during the pandemic.
He told the BBC: "Cressida Dick is an officer of superlative achievement in her life and close to some incredibly successful investigations, and I know she is very dedicated and committed to this issue of dealing with of violence against women and girls in the most assertive way we can."
He said whilst the "footage was alarming" and "very hard to watch", it was "worth reflecting that we've asked the police to do a hugely difficult and challenging job in this pandemic".
He said he could "understand people's anger" about the scenes that unfolded and that "if there are lessons to be learned, they will be learned" as the Met has welcomed an independent investigation.
Senior police officer calls for clarity on mass events during lockdown
One of Britain's most senior police officers has called for more clarity on how forces should deal with mass events during the pandemic - such as that which happened on Saturday night in Clapham.
National Police Chiefs' Council chairman Martin Hewitt said policing demonstrations and public order was always "incredibly challenging".
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "You are balancing different rights, you are balancing legal regulations, you are balancing health and safety. They are very difficult decisions for commanders on the ground to make in any set of circumstances.
"Where we are at the moment, where we are under Covid regulations, we have got the public health threat of the pandemic, those decisions have been made even harder for commanders."
Hewitt added: "These are complex. We want clarity so commanders on the ground can make those decisions in what are always very challenging circumstances."
Analysis: What went wrong on Saturday night?
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
Maintaining public order at protests is one of the hardest jobs in modern policing. If everything goes well, the public won't notice how commanders and demo organisers have worked out how to make an event safe.
But when it goes wrong, then the inevitable accusations of failure come piling in.
Sunday dawned badly for the Metropolitan Police's commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick. Her officers were accused of oppressing women and politicians waded in calling for her head.
But the seeds for Saturday's PR disaster for the force were sown in the legal dispute over whether a vigil could take place at all - and how events then seemed to run out of control.
The question is whether the police should have foreseen that happening. That, time and again, is the great challenge of public order policing.
Latest Post
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “deeply concerned’ by footage at the event on Clapham Common, London, on Saturday
-
Officers handcuffed women and removed them from the gathering - which was being held to remember 33-year-old Sarah Everard
-
An official vigil had been cancelled after organisers Reclaim These Streets said senior officers from the Metropolitan Police failed to engage with them on how to make the event Covid-safe
-
People headed to the bandstand area on the common on Saturday anyway, with many laying flowers during the day - including the Duchess of Cambridge, who made a private visit
-
But in the evening, four people were arrested for public order and coronavirus regulation breaches, the Met said
-
The force's action at the vigil has drawn widespread criticism, with images and footage showing officers forcibly detaining women
-
London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the police's actions as "unacceptable"
-
Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has dismissed calls to resign and defended the force’s actions. The police watchdog will be carrying out a review of the policing of the event
-
Government sources said the PM and Home Secretary Priti Patel had confidence in Dame Cressida
-
The prime minister will chair a meeting of the crime and justice taskforce later to discuss ways to protect women - Dame Cressida will be among those attending
Watch: Police removing people from the vigil
Read more from Dominic here.
Why is there a row over the vigil?
Welcome to our live page coverage as the row continues about the policing of a vigil to remember Sarah Everard.
Here’s a summary of the situation so far.
Read more on our main story here.