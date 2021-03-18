AFP Copyright: AFP Sanaa Seif has now been sentenced to prison three times since 2014 (file photo) Image caption: Sanaa Seif has now been sentenced to prison three times since 2014 (file photo)

A court in Egypt has sentenced the prominent human rights activist Sanaa Seif to 18 months in jail after finding her guilty of "spreading false news" about the handling of Covid-19 outbreaks in Egyptian prisons.

Seif was detained in June as she tried to file a complaint about an assault that she had allegedly suffered.

Amnesty International said she had been convicted "on bogus charges stemming purely from her peaceful criticism".

The rights group said Sanaa Seif had been waiting outside the Tora prison complex for a letter from her brother along with her mother and her sister Mona when a group of women beat them with sticks and stole some of their belongings. One police officer reportedly pushed her mother towards the assailants, it added.

Prosecutors subsequently accused Sanaa Seif of disseminating "false news on the deterioration of the country's health situation, and the spread of the coronavirus in prisons", as well as "misusing social media" and insulting a police officer.

After Covid-19 reached Egypt, she accused prison authorities of mishandling outbreaks. Human Rights Watch documented several suspected outbreaks at prisons and police stations between last March and July, during which time it believes at least 14 prisoners died of Covid-19 complications.

