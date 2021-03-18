Egypt rights activist jailed for 'spreading false news' on Covid
A court in Egypt has sentenced the prominent human rights activist Sanaa Seif to 18 months in jail after finding her guilty of "spreading false news" about the handling of Covid-19 outbreaks in Egyptian prisons.
Seif was detained in June as she tried to file a complaint about an assault that she had allegedly suffered.
Amnesty International said she had been convicted "on bogus charges stemming purely from her peaceful criticism".
The rights group said Sanaa Seif had been waiting outside the Tora prison complex for a letter from her brother along with her mother and her sister Mona when a group of women beat them with sticks and stole some of their belongings. One police officer reportedly pushed her mother towards the assailants, it added.
Prosecutors subsequently accused Sanaa Seif of disseminating "false news on the deterioration of the country's health situation, and the spread of the coronavirus in prisons", as well as "misusing social media" and insulting a police officer.
After Covid-19 reached Egypt, she accused prison authorities of mishandling outbreaks. Human Rights Watch documented several suspected outbreaks at prisons and police stations between last March and July, during which time it believes at least 14 prisoners died of Covid-19 complications.
The reduction in supply of vaccines to the UK next month is "disappointing news" and "a bit of a set back", the chair of the Royal College of GPs has said.
Prof Martin Marshall told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that over the next two weeks there would be a "bumper supply" of doses and the NHS would be "pushing on" with vaccinating those who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.
During April he said the focus would be on administering second doses.
He said the supply shortage in April would mean under-50s without any underlying health conditions would now have to wait until May to get their first dose.
Not right to 'pin blame' for supply issues on one manufacturer
PA Media
The government learnt about supply issues from manufacturers "in the last few days", the communities secretary has said.
A delivery of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses from India has been held up by four weeks, the BBC has been told.
However Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it wasn't right to "pin blame" on one manufacturer, factory or country.
“There
are multiple manufacturers around the world who are experiencing supply issues
at the moment," he added.
Minister rejects calls for immediate public inquiry into pandemic
Now is not the time for a formal public inquiry into the pandemic, the communities secretary has said.
Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the "sole focus" of the government at the moment was on ensuring the success of the vaccine rollout and the roadmap out of lockdown.
Labour has repeatedly backed calls from bereaved families for an inquiry into the government's handling of the crisis.
Jenrick said: “We are capable of learning lessons throughout the
pandemic. But there will come a time when we can do something more
formal and look back and learn the lessons.”
Decisions on AstraZeneca and French lockdown - latest across Europe
The EU’s medicines agency
will give Europeans this afternoon its decision on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca
drug, after 15 countries suspended its use over a small number of blood clots.
On Tuesday the agency said the benefits of the drug outweighed the risks of
side effects. The World Health Organization says there's no proven link and the leaders of Italy and France say they’ll resume using
the vaccine quickly if it’s given the green light.
French leaders will this evening announce new measures aimed at slowing a “third
wave” of Covid. A year after France’s first lockdown, Prime Minister Jean
Castex will announce additional curbs from this weekend for the greater Paris and
northern Hauts-de-France regions.
Norway has recorded its second highest daily number of infections
so far, with 1,064 cases.
Italian Prime Minister Mario
Draghi will take part in a memorial
ceremony in Bergamo this morning as part of a national day to remember more
than 100,000 Covid victims. Bergamo is heavily symbolic for Italians as it was
where military trucks were pictured last year transporting coffins out of the
city.
A Danish study
suggests 80% of people who catch Covid are protected against further infection,
although immunity falls after six months. But the study of PCR tests by the Statens
Serum Institute also finds that only 47% of over-65s have the same protection. Researcher
Steen Ethelberg says even if you have had Covid it would be a good idea to get
vaccinated.
What's going on around the world?
Here is a round-up of some of the biggest recent developments outside of the UK:
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he thought
administering second doses, as well as vaccinating over-50s and those with
underlying health conditions, would be prioritised.
However, Prof Finn said he believed the country was still on
target to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July “unless something
much more dramatic happens”, because previously the rollout had been faster
than predicted.
He added that the disruption to supply could have an impact
on infection rates but should not have an impact on hospital admissions, as those
who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 are being prioritised for the jab.
BBC
The papers: ‘Jabs in crisis’ amid ‘surprise slump’
BBC
"Surprise slump" is how the i describes the expected
drop in supplies of coronavirus vaccine in England next month.
The paper quotes one person "closely involved" in
the immunisation programme, who says they had no advance warning of the
impending slowdown - while government sources tell the Guardian that the
"looming squeeze" in availability of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab is
"far worse than predicted".
The Financial Times says it's a "big setback" for
a programme it calls "one of the few successes" of Boris Johnson's
response to the pandemic.
It points out there may be further trouble ahead - as
officials in Whitehall are concerned about "significant manufacturing
issues" with the Moderna vaccine, which was due to roll out in the spring.
Other papers lead on the EU's warning that it could stop
sending new batches of vaccine to countries like the UK.
"We'll Grab Your Jabs" is the headline in the
Metro - which says the European Commission President, Ursula von der
Leyen, may halt exports of Pfizer vials made in Belgium and Germany
unless supplies to the EU of the AstraZeneca vaccine improve.
AFP PA Media
- Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61, following rumours he had contracted Covid-19
-
A digital certificate showing vaccination or Covid test status to kick-start foreign travel should be given to citizens across the EU "without discrimination", officials say
-
The European Medicines Agency is due to release the findings of an investigation into cases of blood clots in a handful of Oxford-AstraZeneca jab recipients
- A court in Egypt has sentenced the prominent human rights activist Sanaa Seif to 18 months in jail after finding her guilty of "spreading false news" about the handling of Covid-19 outbreaks in Egyptian prisons
BBC Getty Images Reuters
-
The UK’s vaccine supply is expected to reduce next month due to a delay in the delivery of
five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses from India
-
Individuals' human rights may have been breached in more than
500 cases where "do not resuscitate" decisions were made during the pandemic,
the care watchdog for
England has said
-
Labour
is also backing a call from bereaved families for a public inquiry into the
handling of the Covid pandemic
-
Wales' NHS will take "a number of years" to tackle
the backlog caused by the pandemic, according to its boss
-
Police
in Northern Ireland have issued a number of fines as part of a
large-scale operation to enforce coronavirus restrictions on St Patrick’s Day
Tanzania's president dies aged 61 after Covid rumours
Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61, the country's vice-president has announced.
Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed.
He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television.
Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating about his health.
Magufuli was one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, and called for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to counter the virus.
"It is with deep regret that I inform you that today... we lost our brave leader, the president of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli," Vice-President Hassan said in the announcement.
She said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags would fly at half mast.
Read more here.
What's going on around the world?
Here is a round-up of some of the biggest recent developments outside of the UK:
Vaccination of under-50s could be delayed - expert
A reduction in the supply of coronavirus jabs to the UK could mean the vaccination of under-50s is delayed, an expert has said.
Prof Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the delay of a shipment of five million doses from India “may mean that the next phase, phase two, may kick off slightly later than we’d optimistically hoped”.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he thought administering second doses, as well as vaccinating over-50s and those with underlying health conditions, would be prioritised.
However, Prof Finn said he believed the country was still on target to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July “unless something much more dramatic happens”, because previously the rollout had been faster than predicted.
He added that the disruption to supply could have an impact on infection rates but should not have an impact on hospital admissions, as those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 are being prioritised for the jab.
