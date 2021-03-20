PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The UK is in a good position to avoid the third wave of Covid infections affecting millions of people in Europe, a leading professor of infectious disease modelling has said.

Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of a group which provides evidence to government advisers Sage, said many European countries relaxed restrictions when case levels were still actually quite high "particularly compared with where ours are now".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the UK already had "pretty high levels of vaccination, adding: "As we start to open up... it's not necessarily the case that we will see a big rise...

"We may see a rise in cases, but actually my hope is that hospital admissions and deaths stay low because of high levels of protection in the older age groups."

Dr Tidesley said the threat of new variants was more of a concern.

He also acknowledged there were potential issues with vaccine supplies, saying the UK was on a "knife edge... in terms of making sure that we open up at a rate the vaccination can keep pace with".