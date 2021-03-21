Details of every adult and child in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are being collected today in the latest census.
The Office for National Statistics says the 2021 census will provide insights into the impact of the pandemic and Brexit on people's lives.
In Scotland, the census has been delayed for a year, because of the pandemic.
By law, everyone has to be accounted for, to provide the government, local authorities and other organisations with the information they require to make decisions about planning services, including health, education and transport.
A snapshot of life across most of the UK during the pandemic will be captured today when people fill in the census
The boss of Australian airline Qantas predicts governments are going to insist on vaccines for international travellers
The Indian city of Mumbai is to roll out mandatory tests in crowded places amid rising infections
A critical care nurse who tearfully urged the public to stop panic buying last year says she is considering leaving her job
Half of all UK adults - some 26,853,407 people - have now received a first dose of a vaccine.
Qantas boss: Governments 'to insist' on vaccines for flying
Jonathan Josephs
BBC business producer
The boss of Australian airline Qantas has told the BBC "governments are going to insist" on vaccines for international travellers.
Coronavirus vaccines are seen as crucial to reviving an industry that saw worldwide passenger numbers fall 75.6% last year.
Chief executive Alan Joyce says many governments are talking about vaccination as "a condition of entry".
Even if they aren't, he thinks the airline should enforce its own policy.
"We have a duty of care to our passengers and to our crew, to say that everybody in that aircraft needs to be safe," Mr Joyce says.
Census to provide snapshot of pandemic life
