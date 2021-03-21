BBC Copyright: BBC

The boss of Australian airline Qantas has told the BBC "governments are going to insist" on vaccines for international travellers.

Coronavirus vaccines are seen as crucial to reviving an industry that saw worldwide passenger numbers fall 75.6% last year.

Chief executive Alan Joyce says many governments are talking about vaccination as "a condition of entry".

Even if they aren't, he thinks the airline should enforce its own policy.

"We have a duty of care to our passengers and to our crew, to say that everybody in that aircraft needs to be safe," Mr Joyce says.

Read more here.