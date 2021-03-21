People wearing face masks in street
Life during pandemic focus for 2021 census

Edited by James Clarke

  1. Qantas boss: Governments 'to insist' on vaccines for flying

    Jonathan Josephs

    BBC business producer

    The boss of Australian airline Qantas has told the BBC "governments are going to insist" on vaccines for international travellers.

    Coronavirus vaccines are seen as crucial to reviving an industry that saw worldwide passenger numbers fall 75.6% last year.

    Chief executive Alan Joyce says many governments are talking about vaccination as "a condition of entry".

    Even if they aren't, he thinks the airline should enforce its own policy.

    "We have a duty of care to our passengers and to our crew, to say that everybody in that aircraft needs to be safe," Mr Joyce says.

  2. Census to provide snapshot of pandemic life

    Details of every adult and child in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are being collected today in the latest census.

    The Office for National Statistics says the 2021 census will provide insights into the impact of the pandemic and Brexit on people's lives.

    In Scotland, the census has been delayed for a year, because of the pandemic.

    By law, everyone has to be accounted for, to provide the government, local authorities and other organisations with the information they require to make decisions about planning services, including health, education and transport.

  Latest headlines

    The UK unveiled a record number of vaccination figures on Saturday

    Here are the latest headlines from the UK and around the world.

  4. Good morning and welcome

    Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of coronavirus pandemic developments this Sunday. We'll keep you updated with the main stories of the day.

