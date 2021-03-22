UK-EU vaccine supplies row shows no sign of easing

The brothers, aged five and three, started with their local stations in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, in November and contacted others by the end of 2020.
Health minister: Vaccine row retaliation talk 'not helpful'
It is "not very helpful" to speculate about whether the government would take retaliatory action against the EU in the row over a vaccine exports, a health minister says.
European leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss a ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK amid the slow pace of the jab rollout across the continent.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Helen Whately says the prime minister has made it clear he expects the EU to stand by a commitment to allow companies to fulfil their contractual obligations.
Whately says: "What is helpful is for countries - ourselves and the EU - to support the companies supplying and producing the vaccines... and to support the efforts in the UK and elsewhere to deploy the vaccine and get the jabs into people's arms. That's what matters."
She adds: "No country should follow vaccine nationalism or vaccine protectionism. We all do better by collaborating, and supporting the vaccine manufacturers to produce the maximum supply."
Vaccine tussle dominates newspaper headlines
The row between the UK and EU over exports of Covid vaccines is the main focus for many of Monday's papers.
The Sun says any ban would be just "another pathetic attempt" to demonise Britain and distract attention away from the EU's calamitous vaccination rollout.
And the Daily Express urges the bloc to stop playing politics over the jab - insisting countries should work together to defeat Covid-19.
European leaders have faced criticism over the slow rollout of their programmes, which has so far seen less than 12% of their population receiving the vaccines, compared with nearly 40% in the UK.
Doses made in a plant in a Dutch factory appear to be at the centre of this latest stumbling block, which seems to reflect growing frustration that the EU isn't getting the supplies it expected from the manufacturer.
Johnson hopes to speak to EU leaders ahead of a meeting later this week.
Boris Johnson is expected to speak to his EU counterparts this week as a row over Covid vaccine supplies continues
- Results from the US trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine confirm that the vaccine is both safe and highly effective
Supermarkets can sell non-essential items and garden centres can open in Wales in a further slight easing of lockdown rules
Seven year groups of school children in Northern Ireland return to classes
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rails against state governors and mayors who have imposed lockdowns
A state of emergency and curfew was declared in Miami Beach after large crowds gathered for spring break
Tommy and Toby Hutchinson have been "boosting morale" among ambulance staff by sending letters, drawings and photos to 999 ambulance stations across the UK.
The brothers, aged five and three, started with their local stations in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, in November and contacted others by the end of 2020.
Their mother Lisa said they chose to send the letters to 999 ambulance stations because it "seemed an appropriate number".
After receiving lots of letters and certificates back, the boys are now getting in touch with other key workers such as NHS staff and teachers.
Health minister: Vaccine row retaliation talk 'not helpful'
It is "not very helpful" to speculate about whether the government would take retaliatory action against the EU in the row over a vaccine exports, a health minister says.
European leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss a ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK amid the slow pace of the jab rollout across the continent.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Helen Whately says the prime minister has made it clear he expects the EU to stand by a commitment to allow companies to fulfil their contractual obligations.
Whately says: "What is helpful is for countries - ourselves and the EU - to support the companies supplying and producing the vaccines... and to support the efforts in the UK and elsewhere to deploy the vaccine and get the jabs into people's arms. That's what matters."
She adds: "No country should follow vaccine nationalism or vaccine protectionism. We all do better by collaborating, and supporting the vaccine manufacturers to produce the maximum supply."
Vaccine tussle dominates newspaper headlines
The row between the UK and EU over exports of Covid vaccines is the main focus for many of Monday's papers.
The Sun says any ban would be just "another pathetic attempt" to demonise Britain and distract attention away from the EU's calamitous vaccination rollout.
And the Daily Express urges the bloc to stop playing politics over the jab - insisting countries should work together to defeat Covid-19.
For the Guardian a two-month delay to the vaccination scheme caused by the potential export ban would derail plans to reopen the economy this summer and likely force an extension of lockdown restrictions.
US trial confirms of AstraZeneca jab safety
The news broke about an hour ago that AstraZeneca has released the result of trials in the US of its Covid vaccine.
They showed that it was 79% effective against stopping symptomatic Covid disease and 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill.
More than 32,000 volunteers took part in the trials, mostly in the US, but also Chile and Peru.
Dozens of countries have already approved the jab developed with Oxford University and tens of millions of doses have been given.
But the US had always said it would wait for results from trials held there before deciding whether to use the vaccine.
PM to phone EU leaders to avoid vaccine export ban
Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to speak to the EU after it said it can "forbid" doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca made on the continent being sold off to the UK.
European leaders have faced criticism over the slow rollout of their programmes, which has so far seen less than 12% of their population receiving the vaccines, compared with nearly 40% in the UK.
Doses made in a plant in a Dutch factory appear to be at the centre of this latest stumbling block, which seems to reflect growing frustration that the EU isn't getting the supplies it expected from the manufacturer.
Johnson hopes to speak to EU leaders ahead of a meeting later this week.
