Several of today's newspaper front pages in the UK strike an upbeat tone, with many papers looking forward to the next stage of lockdown easing in England on Monday.

From 29 March - which the Daily Mail dubs "Freedom Monday" - more people will be allowed to meet outside, and the stay-at-home rule ends.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government's booster jabs programme will aim to "future proof" the UK against new Covid variants

He tells the paper the boosters should be ready to go for the top priority groups by September, saying "however the virus behaves, we're going to be ready".

Against such a backdrop, the paper asks in its editorial why the lifting of restrictions has been so slow. "Now that we have vaccinated so many, we should not be talking of more rules and regulations" but of "liberating our economy and society."

