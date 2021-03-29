PA Media Copyright: PA Media Outdoor sports facilities are allowed to reopen in England Image caption: Outdoor sports facilities are allowed to reopen in England

The lifting of the stay-at-home order in England happens just days after Wales took a similar step. Scotland and Northern Ireland will follow suit later this week.

It comes after huge progress has been made in reducing infections and rolling out the vaccination programme.

It should signify the worst of the pandemic being over.

But if the virus has taught us anything – it is that you can take nothing for granted.

The direct link between infections and hospitalisations has been severely weakened – even broken – by vaccines.

But a surge in infections would still cause havoc with many people in the process of building up immunity, small numbers of the most at-risk groups not vaccinated and for those for whom the vaccines do not work - while they are very good, they are not 100% perfect.

Mutations that allow the virus to dodge past some of the immune response could also make things worse.

It’s why the government’s key message today is one of caution.

But it does not mean we can’t be optimistic either.