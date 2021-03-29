Analysis: A message of caution as England begins to unlock
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The lifting of the stay-at-home order in England happens
just days after Wales took a similar step. Scotland and Northern Ireland will
follow suit later this week.
It comes after huge progress has been made in reducing
infections and rolling out the vaccination programme.
It should signify the worst of the pandemic being over.
But if the virus has taught us anything – it is that you
can take nothing for granted.
The direct link between infections and
hospitalisations has been severely weakened – even broken – by vaccines.
But a
surge in infections would still cause havoc with many people in the process of building up immunity, small numbers
of the most at-risk groups not vaccinated and for those for whom the vaccines
do not work - while they are very good, they are not 100% perfect.
Mutations that allow the virus to dodge past some of the
immune response could also make things worse.
It’s why the government’s key message today is one of
caution.
But it does not mean we can’t be optimistic either.
How important is fresh air?
BBCCopyright: BBC
The new freedoms that people in England can enjoy from today
centre around being outside. The next stage of lockdown easing – when more
things can happen indoors, for example haircuts and shops reopening – is still
at least a couple of weeks off (12 April at the earliest).
Fresh air is “absolutely crucial”, says Prof Catherine Noakes, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.
She tells BBC Breakfast if there is good ventilation, especially when
people are outdoors, any particles carrying the virus that come from people’s breath
are dispersed more easily.
“If you’re very close to somebody, there is still a risk,”
she says. “There’s no guarantee of being safe because you can still breathe
their breath in essentially - but it is so much safer outdoors.”
While Prof Noakes welcomes today’s lockdown easing, she says people do still need to be cautious.
It is “inevitable that there will be some transmission” as
people begin to interact, she says.
And she urges people to still make sure they keep that two metres’
distance when outside.
One vaccine dose gives 'substantial' protection, care home study shows
There’s good news from a study about the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca
vaccines – a single dose was effective at stopping 62% of coronavirus infections
in care homes.
A team at University College London (UCL) looked at data
from 10,000 adults in England with an average age of 86.
The research also suggests those who did catch the virus
after vaccination may be less infectious.
"Our data suggests that both vaccines are effective in
frail, older adults," says the university's Dr Maddie Shroti.
The team also says it could infer the vaccines protect
against the highly transmissible UK variant, as this was prevalent during the
study period.
Why can you tackle someone for a ball but not hug a loved one?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Among the new freedoms allowed for people in England from
today is outdoor sport. Formally-organised outdoor sports with any number of
people is allowed and outdoor sports
venues and facilities will be able to reopen.
Nigel Huddleston, a government sport and tourism minister, is
asked by BBC Breakfast why people are allowed to tackle someone for a ball, but
relatives can’t hug each other. The government has been clear that social distancing must still be followed at social gatherings, even when outside.
“Each of the sports has very, very carefully developed
guidelines… so that we minimise the risk and physical activity. So many sports
have had to change,” says Mr Huddleston.
“For example rugby can take place in training but in a different
form, without the rugby tackling.”
He adds: “Despite the temptation please don’t risk the
health of your loved one by actually hugging them and risk the spread of the
disease. When you’re hugging someone you’re in incredibly close proximity to
them.”
What’s the latest on lockdown elsewhere in the UK?
The big lockdown news is mainly in England today, as millions
of people can now see loved-ones again. But what’s happening in the other
nations of the UK?
In Wales, Saturday was an important day when lockdown
was partially eased. The “stay local” rule was lifted, meaning people can
travel anywhere in Wales, and holidays are back on for members of the same
household – as long as they remain within Wales.
Six people from two different households can meet outside
and in private gardens. And organised outdoor activities and sports for
children can resume.
Meanwhile in Scotland, outdoor mixing between four
people from up to two households is already allowed.
The next lockdown easing date in Scotland is Friday, when “stay
local” will be lifted – and then three days later on 5 April, hairdressers and
barbers can reopen.
And in Northern Ireland, from 1 April - this Thursday - groups of six
people from two households can meet outside in a private garden, and people can
meet for exercise in groups of up to 10 from two households.
-
Two households or groups of up to six can now
meet outside, including in private gardens – although with social distancing
-
The “stay at home” rule is ending, although
people are being urged to stay local
-
Outdoor sport facilities are reopening,
including golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, and outdoor swimming
areas
-
Formally-organised outdoor sports can restart
-
And weddings can now take place again – although
no larger than six people.
Read the full story.
We've got more details in our round-up.
The Papers: ‘Happy Monday’ as lockdown eased in England
The easing of lockdown restrictions in England features on many of the UK’s front pages today.
"Jabby Monday" is Metro's headline, as the paper notes the "huge strides" taken - 30 million people have now received the first injection.
The Daily Mail and the Daily Express go for “Happy Monday”, but the i strikes a more cautious tone, focusing on the potential impact coronavirus variants could still have on infection rates.
The Sun predicts millions of workers are ready to call in sick to celebrate today's "moment of freedom" and ditch the Covid shackles to meet friends and family in the glorious sunshine.
The Times says a public information campaign will urge people to resist pressure to break the rules. "Embrace your new freedoms, but don't hug" is the message, according to the paper's headline.
Read our full paper review here.
What’s happening today in England?
It’s a big day for the millions of people living in England. The next part of the government’s lockdown easing plan comes into effect today. It means that:
Good morning
Thanks for joining us.
We’ll be bringing you updates on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.