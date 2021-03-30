Slovakia changes PM and French hospital numbers: Latest around Europe
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will appoint Finance
Minister Eduard Heger as PM in an attempt to end a government crisis
surrounding outgoing PM Igor Matovic's secret acquisition of two million doses
of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Half the cabinet have resigned over the purchase.
The EU’s medical regulator hasn’t approved the vaccine yet, and Slovakia’s
health authority hasn’t either – but it can be given on a voluntary basis.
The number of people in intensive care in French
hospitals has reached 4,974, higher than during the second wave last November. Meanwhile, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is coming under
pressure to close French schools as the number of children affected rises to more than 20,000. At the moment classes go online as soon as a positive case is
confirmed.
Sweden’s vaccines coordinator Richard Bergstrom has told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet that EU exports of AstraZeneca vaccines have virtually stopped. EU leaders backed export controls at the end of last week but emphasised the importance of global supply chains.
The Irish government is planning to use the pandemic
to reinvigorate rural Ireland. It aims to transform disused derelict buildings
and pubs into remote working hubs.
A Dutch church’s front door has been slightly damaged
in an apparent firework attack, linked to tensions involving continuing church
services in the pandemic. Under Dutch rules worshippers are limited to 30 for
services but the church at Krimpen aan de Ijssel has defied
the restrictions. A reporter was harassed outside the church on Sunday.
Italian PM Mario Draghi says the goal of half a million
vaccinations appears not to be far off. He says Italians need to get out of “this
situation of inactivity”. Meanwhile the north-western province of Liguria
has barred Italians from visiting their second homes or boats over the Easter holiday to
limit the spread of infection.
The papers: England reopening 'on track' and pandemic treaty plea
Many of the UK’s front pages today carry photographs of people
enjoying the first major easing of England’s lockdown on Monday.
"After a long, hard winter of isolation, people in England
were yesterday finally free", says the Daily Mirror.
Like other papers, it carries images from across the country:
Tennis players in Lincolnshire and swimmers in the Serpentine in central
London.
"Doesn't freedom taste good!", says the Daily Express, while the Daily Star says
"never has a Monday had more of a Friday feeling".
The Times says everything is on track to reopen shops and pubs next
month - but it also quotes a note of caution from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He urged people to abide by the rules and "stay
humble" in the face of nature.
We will be bringing you the latest developments on the coronavirus
pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here’s a quick round-up of the main headlines in the UK this
Tuesday morning:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than
20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics. In an
article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Macron of
France and German chancellor Angela Merkel say coronavirus has posed the
biggest challenge since World War Two. The 24 leaders argue a
treaty similar to that reached in the wake of World War Two is needed to build
cross-border cooperation
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry has written an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is
offered to them. He says people should "trust the
facts" and guard against misinformation. The letter has been signed by
other high-profile figures such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, YouTube star KSI and
actress Thandie Newton
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than
20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics. In an
article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Macron of
France and German chancellor Angela Merkel say coronavirus has posed the
biggest challenge since World War Two. The 24 leaders argue a
treaty similar to that reached in the wake of World War Two is needed to build
cross-border cooperation
-
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry has written an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is
offered to them. He says people should "trust the
facts" and guard against misinformation. The letter has been signed by
other high-profile figures such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, YouTube star KSI and
actress Thandie Newton
-
Secret filming at one of the biggest UK Covid testing labs has
found evidence of potential contamination, discarded tests and pressure to hit targets. An undercover BBC reporter, working as a lab technician, filmed
staff cutting corners and processing samples in a way that could cause
contamination. The lab said it had followed all necessary rules and regulations.
