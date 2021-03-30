Boris Johnson
PM and world leaders in pandemic treaty plea

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. Slovakia changes PM and French hospital numbers: Latest around Europe

    French anaesthesiologist Caroline Tesse treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Cambrai hospital, France, March 25, 2021.
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The number of intensive care cases in France's is now higher than the peak in November

    Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will appoint Finance Minister Eduard Heger as PM in an attempt to end a government crisis surrounding outgoing PM Igor Matovic's secret acquisition of two million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Half the cabinet have resigned over the purchase. The EU’s medical regulator hasn’t approved the vaccine yet, and Slovakia’s health authority hasn’t either – but it can be given on a voluntary basis.

    The number of people in intensive care in French hospitals has reached 4,974, higher than during the second wave last November. Meanwhile, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is coming under pressure to close French schools as the number of children affected rises to more than 20,000. At the moment classes go online as soon as a positive case is confirmed.

    Sweden’s vaccines coordinator Richard Bergstrom has told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet that EU exports of AstraZeneca vaccines have virtually stopped. EU leaders backed export controls at the end of last week but emphasised the importance of global supply chains.

    The Irish government is planning to use the pandemic to reinvigorate rural Ireland. It aims to transform disused derelict buildings and pubs into remote working hubs.

    A Dutch church’s front door has been slightly damaged in an apparent firework attack, linked to tensions involving continuing church services in the pandemic. Under Dutch rules worshippers are limited to 30 for services but the church at Krimpen aan de Ijssel has defied the restrictions. A reporter was harassed outside the church on Sunday.

    Italian PM Mario Draghi says the goal of half a million vaccinations appears not to be far off. He says Italians need to get out of “this situation of inactivity”. Meanwhile the north-western province of Liguria has barred Italians from visiting their second homes or boats over the Easter holiday to limit the spread of infection.

  2. The papers: England reopening 'on track' and pandemic treaty plea

    Composite image of the Times and Daily Telegraph front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    Many of the UK’s front pages today carry photographs of people enjoying the first major easing of England’s lockdown on Monday.

    "After a long, hard winter of isolation, people in England were yesterday finally free", says the Daily Mirror.

    Like other papers, it carries images from across the country: Tennis players in Lincolnshire and swimmers in the Serpentine in central London.

    "Doesn't freedom taste good!", says the Daily Express, while the Daily Star says "never has a Monday had more of a Friday feeling".

    The Times says everything is on track to reopen shops and pubs next month - but it also quotes a note of caution from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    He urged people to abide by the rules and "stay humble" in the face of nature.

    You can read the full paper review here.

  3. Welcome

    Good morning and thank you for joining us.

    We will be bringing you the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.

    Here’s a quick round-up of the main headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning:

    • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than 20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics. In an article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Macron of France and German chancellor Angela Merkel say coronavirus has posed the biggest challenge since World War Two. The 24 leaders argue a treaty similar to that reached in the wake of World War Two is needed to build cross-border cooperation
    • Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry has written an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered to them. He says people should "trust the facts" and guard against misinformation. The letter has been signed by other high-profile figures such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, YouTube star KSI and actress Thandie Newton
    • Secret filming at one of the biggest UK Covid testing labs has found evidence of potential contamination, discarded tests and pressure to hit targets. An undercover BBC reporter, working as a lab technician, filmed staff cutting corners and processing samples in a way that could cause contamination. The lab said it had followed all necessary rules and regulations.
