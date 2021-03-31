The German medicines regulator found 31 cases of a type of rare blood clot among the nearly 2.7 million people who had received the vaccine in Germany.
AstraZeneca said international regulators had found the benefits of its jab outweighed risks significantly.
It said it was continuing to analyse its database to understand "whether these very rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia occur any more commonly than would be expected naturally in a population of millions of people".
"We will continue to work with German authorities to address any questions they may have," it added.
The EU and UK medicine regulators both backed the vaccine after previous cautionary suspensions in Europe this month.
- How do we know Covid vaccines are safe?
-
It is the last day of shielding in England and Wales for about four million clinically extremely vulnerable people
-
From tomorrow they no longer have to shield at home - but they have been advised to still keep social contacts to a minimum
-
Germany is suspending routine use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s because of a risk of rare blood clots
-
How this year's A level and GCSE grades are decided is putting too much pressure on pupils and schools, headteachers and unions in Wales claim
-
Australia has fallen 3.4 million doses short of its target of delivering four million Covid vaccinations by 31 March
-
Perhaps unsurprisingly, outdoor attractions in the UK fared better than indoor ones in 2020, with overall visitor numbers suffering a huge fall due to the pandemic
Germany suspends routine use of AstraZeneca jab
On Monday, Canada recommended immediately suspending the use of AstraZeneca in people aged below 55 following the reports of rare but potentially fatal blood clots in Europe, CBC reports.
There have been no reports of blood clots related to the jab in Canada itself, where 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca jabs have now been administered.
Last day of shielding in England and Wales
Today is the last day of shielding for millions of the most clinically vulnerable across England and Wales.
About four million people had been advised to take extra care to avoid contracting Covid because they were considered more at risk of getting seriously ill with the virus.
Letters have been sent out to those in the group over the past few weeks, telling them that they do not have to stay at home from 1 April.
But they are still advised to keep social contacts at low levels, work from home where possible, and keep their distance from other people.
Those in the shielding group were prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine.
According to NHS Digital, there are 3.8 million shielded patients in England and 130,000 in Wales.
Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to lift their restrictions later in April.
