Half of people do not know Covid symptoms - study
Edited by Paul Gribben
So what are the main Covid symptoms?
A new study has suggested as many as half of all people in the UK cannot identify the main coronavirus symptoms.
So what are they and how can you protect yourself from them?
While the NHS advises there are four main symptoms - a fever, continuous cough, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties - Covid affects everyone differently.
Few people with symptoms are self-isolating, study finds
Fewer than one-in-five people request a Covid-19 test if they have symptoms, while the number who follow full self-isolation rules is low, a large study of the test-and-trace system has found.
Published in the British Medical Journal, the study of 74,697 responses to online surveys found only half of people knew the main Covid symptoms - a cough, high temperature and loss of taste or smell.
Skills Minister Gillian Keegan has said this morning that NHS Test and Trace is "not a perfect system" as it relies on people "doing the right thing".
The Papers: Queen 'gets second jab'
The Sun reports that the Queen has joined millions of Brits in receiving her second Covid jab. The 94-year-old was given the shot ahead of her first public appearance in five months, says the paper.
It comes as the number of daily vaccine second doses overtook first jabs in the UK for the first time on Wednesday, says the Metro. A total of 270,526 follow-up jabs were reported, compared to 224,590 people receiving injections for the first time.
Using Covid passports for everyday social activities once the pandemic has eased would be against the "British instinct", Sir Keir Starmer has told the Daily Telegraph.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and around the world. We’ll bring you all the latest developments as they happen.