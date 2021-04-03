Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home on 8 March 2021
Grandchildren can visit England care home residents

Edited by Claire Heald

All times stated are UK

  1. Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine

    A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
    Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, the medicines regulator has confirmed to the BBC.

    In total, 30 people out of 18 million vaccinated by 24 March had these clots.

    It is still not clear if they are just a coincidence or a genuine side effect of the vaccine.

    The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says the benefits continue to outweigh any risk.

    However, concern has led to other countries including Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada to restrict the vaccine's use only to older people.

    The data released by the MHRA on Friday showed 22 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) which is a type of blood clot in the brain.

  2. Today’s front pages: Staycation 'stampede' and NHS's future

    UK newspaper front pages
    "Foreign holidays for vaccinated" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph, which looks ahead to Boris Johnson's travel announcement on Monday.

    The paper understands that people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus could require fewer tests if they want to holiday in countries deemed to be low-risk and may not have to quarantine when they return from countries classed as medium risk, including popular Mediterranean resorts.

    The Daily Mail thinks families could end up paying thousands for Covid tests if they travel abroad, even if their destination is on an approved list.

    The Daily Mirror predicts a "staycation stampede", saying there has been a surge in bookings for UK breaks.

    Read the full newspaper review here.

  3. Latest developments in the UK and around the world

    Hundreds of people were seen gathered on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff on Friday evening
    Image caption: Hundreds of people were seen gathered on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday evening

    Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines from the UK and around the world to get you started:

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.

