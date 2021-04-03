Today’s front pages: Staycation 'stampede' and NHS's future
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Foreign holidays for vaccinated" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph,
which looks ahead to Boris Johnson's travel announcement on Monday.
The
paper understands that people who have been fully vaccinated against
coronavirus could require fewer tests if they want to holiday in countries
deemed to be low-risk and may not have to quarantine when they return from
countries classed as medium risk, including popular Mediterranean resorts.
The Daily Mail thinks
families could end up paying thousands for Covid tests if they travel abroad,
even if their destination is on an approved list.
The Daily Mirror predicts
a "staycation stampede", saying there has been a surge in bookings
for UK breaks.
The chief minister of the western Indian state of Maharashtra has
warned a full
lockdown could be imposed unless Covid-19 cases begin to fall, adding that the
state's health system could become "inadequate" within weeks
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Edited by Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Care home residents in England will be allowed two regular visitors
indoors from 12 April, the government has said
-
Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after
getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, the medicines regulator
has confirmed to the BBC. It is still not clear if they are just a
coincidence or a genuine side effect of the vaccine
-
In Wales, huge crowds gathered in Cardiff
Bay on Friday night, despite coronavirus restrictions still being in place. Hundreds of people
were seen partying close together on the steps outside the Senedd
-
Italy has entered a strict three-day
lockdown to try to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases over Easter, as the country battles
a third wave, with about 20,000 new cases a day
-
The chief minister of the western Indian state of Maharashtra has
warned a full
lockdown could be imposed unless Covid-19 cases begin to fall, adding that the
state's health system could become "inadequate" within weeks
Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine
Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, the medicines regulator has confirmed to the BBC.
In total, 30 people out of 18 million vaccinated by 24 March had these clots.
It is still not clear if they are just a coincidence or a genuine side effect of the vaccine.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says the benefits continue to outweigh any risk.
However, concern has led to other countries including Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada to restrict the vaccine's use only to older people.
The data released by the MHRA on Friday showed 22 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) which is a type of blood clot in the brain.
Today’s front pages: Staycation 'stampede' and NHS's future
"Foreign holidays for vaccinated" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph, which looks ahead to Boris Johnson's travel announcement on Monday.
The paper understands that people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus could require fewer tests if they want to holiday in countries deemed to be low-risk and may not have to quarantine when they return from countries classed as medium risk, including popular Mediterranean resorts.
The Daily Mail thinks families could end up paying thousands for Covid tests if they travel abroad, even if their destination is on an approved list.
The Daily Mirror predicts a "staycation stampede", saying there has been a surge in bookings for UK breaks.
Read the full newspaper review here.
Latest developments in the UK and around the world
Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines from the UK and around the world to get you started:
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.